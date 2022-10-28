ANKARA, Türkiye--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Turkey-based Barakatech has developed the QAF tokenization platform that enables video game studios to integrate NFTs rapidly and seamlessly into their game ecosystems, eliminating costs and software associated with this development process. Barakatech’s platform, ranked as one of Turkiye’s top 20 innovative companies by the Fast Company magazine, enables video game studios to integrate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into existing game infrastructures. Featuring a white-label solution for speedy NFT integration, the QAF platform removes the need to in-source extra resources for smart contract expertise or IT support. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005054/en/ Barakatech’s QAF platform offers fast and seamless NFT integration for gaming companies (Graphic: Business Wire)

