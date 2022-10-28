ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Royal Experts Label Meghan Markle as “unmarketable” and “unemployable” as They Weigh on Her Podcast and Interviews

By Sakshi Jain
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Bently
3d ago

She will leave Harry when this book and movie comes out because no one will buy the book are see the movie we here in America don't care who they are

Susie Q
3d ago

WHY Harry didn't listen to his brother and hold off instead of running down the aisle at warp speed ? She was a divorced woman & she's only using Harry as a pawn to try to further her career... it's not working, a divorce is on the horizon !

Sandra Miklosik
2d ago

When the book comes out and contradictions occur on previous comments by both Megan and Harry ....it most definitely will create a atmosphere of unease and dishonesty in future conversations they may have .

Related
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
shefinds

Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle For Her Latest Podcast: 'You’re Not A Princess!'

Piers Morgan has blasted Meghan Markle once again – this time, for calling herself a real-life princess in her Archetypes podcast! Morgan’s comment is likely in reference to one particular clip in the podcast whereby the 41-year-old former Suits actress said she was conscious about meeting young girls who would say, “Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess,'” when they met her!
Popculture

King Charles III Penalizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Publicly

Now that he's ascended to the throne, King Charles III is already making moves regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been demoted, based on the official website for The Royals. The couple were previously listed right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website. But, they have now been "demoted" and pushed to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Meghan and Harry Left the U.K. After ‘Drama’

The original royal Fab Four—Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry—was short lived on the royal events circuit following Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal family roles and move to the U.S. in 2020. But Kate and William were glad to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go after all the behind-the-scenes “drama” leading up to Meghan and Harry's decision to permanently leave their roles in 2021, Katie Nicholl writes in her new book The New Royals, per Entertainment Tonight.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
Popculture

King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.

