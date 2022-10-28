Royal Experts Label Meghan Markle as “unmarketable” and “unemployable” as They Weigh on Her Podcast and Interviews

Now that he's ascended to the throne, King Charles III is already making moves regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been demoted, based on the official website for The Royals. The couple were previously listed right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website. But, they have now been "demoted" and pushed to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.

18 DAYS AGO