USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters coming to Vestavia Hills
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, recently announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere in the building and will harvest its own electricity from...
280living.com
Chelsea couple fulfills winery dreams
After spending time in the wine trails of north Georgia, Chelsea residents Lee and Lisa Moffett decided to open their own winery when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. “I remember sitting out enjoying wine at Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, and looking out over the vineyard which one...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
280living.com
Progress continues on Meadowview Drive
It’s been over two years since Millennial Bank bought the property on Meadowview Drive off U.S. 280 West. Situated on the hill between Valleydale Road and Brook Highland Parkway, the property sold for $2.9 million, ($606,695 per acre), according to Shelby County public records. Southern Care Internal Medicine/Dr. Amy...
Roll Call, The Rooftop Bar at Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel, Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
Roll Call, the city's newest rooftop bar and restaurant, opens Friday evening on the top floor of the Alamite Hotel on 6th Street in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa. The new bar and eatery sits atop the Alamite Hotel, which opened earlier this year with financial backing from Nick and Terry Saban, the king and queen of Alabama football.
Bham Now
5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters
The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Bham Now
10 Birmingham native musicians we love + where to watch them play
What better way to support your hometown than watching and listening to these Birmingham native musicians? Whether it’s in a car, on a walk or while doing work—you’ll want to add these artists to your playlist. Keep reading to find out your new favorite singer. 1. Carver...
thecutoffnews.com
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
It’s long past time for Birmingham Water Works to get smart or flushed
This is an opinion column. Birmingham Water Works Board member Dr. George Munchus is fond of saying water systems, no matter their size, have four jobs: repair leaks and replace aging infrastructure, oversee billing and collections, navigate litigation, and manage people. Just four jobs. Like a table with a faulty...
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of Criminals
The real-time crime center in Birmingham, AL is adding new technology after the one-year anniversary to stay “one step ahead of criminals,” according to the police chief. Find out what technology is already being used in this article.
280living.com
Gearing up for growth: Shelby County Schools plan for next five years
Each year, Shelby County Schools is required to update its five-year capital plan for each school in the district. Its purpose is to meet the needs of the school community based on the student population, including building necessities both inside and out. In September, the Shelby County Board of Education...
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
Family, friends remember Addy Morris: ‘She’s not a cross at a crash site’
Addy Noel Morris was more than a cross at a crash site, her mother said.
