UK still faces 40 billion pound budget hole - Resolution Foundation
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain still faces a 40 billion pound ($46 billion) budget hole that will need to be filled by tax rises as well as spending cuts, despite recent U-turns on measures proposed during Liz Truss's short-lived premiership, a think tank said on Tuesday.
Pentagon: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, water supply had ‘widespread impact’
Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday had “widespread impact" on the country’s power grid, sparking concerns in the West, according to Pentagon officials.
Bank Negara Malaysia set to hike for fourth time in a row on Nov. 3 - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank will tighten its policy rate by a quarter point for the fourth time in a row on Nov. 3 as upside risks to inflation persist and to support the weakening currency, a Reuters poll showed.
