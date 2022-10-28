Read full article on original website
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick’s ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state’s only clinic — the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo — shut down as it challenged the ban and has moved across the border to neighboring Minnesota. Romanick last month rejected a request from North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to let the law take effect while the Red River clinic’s lawsuit went forward. Romanick based his earlier decision on several factors, but Wrigley argued he had not sufficiently considered the clinic’s chances of prevailing in court. The North Dakota Supreme Court agreed and told Romanick to take another look. In his earlier ruling, Romanick noted the clinic’s uphill battle. But in his ruling Monday, he said the clinic has a “substantial probability” of succeeding, though he noted that the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right in North Dakota has been contentious and has not been decided by the state’s highest court.
Two Mike Doyles Aim To Represent Or Have Already Represented Pennsylvania. Yes, It's Confusing.
Progressive candidate Summer Lee would like to call your attention to the difference.
On The Money — Medicare, Social Security take midterm spotlight
Democrats see Republican plans to pare down Social Security and Medicare as a potential boon to their midterm election hopes. We’ll also look at President Biden’s threat to oil companies and if any relief to supply chains is coming. But first, we’ve got the latest on the criminal...
Health Care — ObamaCare open enrollment set to begin
Happy Halloween! Send us your pictures of pets in costumes (even if they hate it). In health news, Tuesday marks the start of ObamaCare’s 10th open enrollment period — and experts think it will be busy. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on...
Over half a million ballots returned in Colorado
Voters will decide the midterm election in just eight more days.More than 500,000 ballots have been returned already in the Colorado midterms.The majority of ballots are from unaffiliated voters - but the major parties are not far off. Here's how the numbers break down as of Monday:36% of returned ballots are from unaffiliated voters, who don't belong to any party. 33% are from democrats. 29% are from republicans. Only 14% of registered voters have turned in their ballots. CBS News Colorado is helping voters decide. At 7 p.m. all this week, you can get to know the candidates on your ballot.It all starts Monday night with the state treasurer's debate and continues every day through Thursday.Watch all of these debates on our free streaming service, at CBSColorado.com, at the CBS News app or Pluto TV to watch.
Bidens dole out Halloween candy to first responders' kids
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, on Monday were hosting the children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members for trick-or-treating at the White House on Halloween. But it was shaping up to be a soggy affair. Rain fell Monday morning in Washington and showers were forecast for throughout the day. It will be the Bidens’ first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady. They were in Europe for Halloween last year, their first in the White House. They had the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the executive mansion lit up in orange for the spooky holiday. Some 5,000 guests — children and their adult chaperones — were expected to stream through the gates to the south side of the White House, where Biden and his wife will hand out treats as part of this year’s “Trick-or-Treating in the President and First Lady’s Neighborhood.”
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack charged with attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon, DA says
Authorities said on Monday that DePape told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps."
