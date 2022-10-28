Read full article on original website
Elisabeth Moss Recalls The ‘Mad Men’ Scene Where Jon Hamm Made Her Cry “Real Tears”
Elisabeth Moss is looking back at one of the Mad Men scenes she most remembered. The Emmy award-winning star grew close with co-star Jon Hamm over the years and recalled the scene where Peggy tells Don she was leaving the agency. “It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with John,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother, little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene.” The scene is from Season 5 and it originally aired in...
Justin Long Confirms Vince Vaughan’s ‘Dodgeball 2’ Idea: Just Need to Get Ben Stiller ‘on Board’
Justin Long is ready to duck, dip, dive, and dodge when it comes to convincing Ben Stiller to star in a “Dodgeball” sequel. The “Barbarian” actor confirmed that former co-star Vince Vaughn is spearheading an idea for a follow-up film featuring the rivalry between Average Joe’s Gym and Globo Gym. However, after the flop of “Zoolander 2,” Stiller is hesitant to revisit the beloved 2004 sports comedy. “Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben [Stiller] is a little…what he told me on that podcast was that he’s a little...
