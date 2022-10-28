“NEVER knocked out in sparring”- Anderson Silva clears all doubts about his sparring session before his boxing match against Jake Paul

Read full article on original website
Related
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva by unanimous decision: Round-by-round analysis
Jake Paul scored a unanimous-decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva to run his boxing record to 6-0.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
bodyslam.net
USADA confirm Conor McGregor requires 6 months of drug testing before he can make his UFC return
The Notorious will have to wait it out if he wants to return to the UFC in 2023. Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya warns Jake Paul about ‘savage’ Anderson Silva: ‘Silva is the master’
Whether he realizes it or not, Jake Paul is rolling the dice tomorrow night (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) when he squares off against Anderson Silva in the main event of their boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV. BOXING BLOCKBUSTER! International superstar and serial...
worldboxingnews.net
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade
Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics. Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star. On Friday, an...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz may not be interested in fighting Jake Paul next: ‘Nate has mentioned Floyd Mayweather’
Jake Paul stunned the MMA world once again by beating yet another former UFC champion in the boxing ring. This time it was Anderson Silva, who put up a good fight but got knocked down in the eighth round, leading to a unanimous decision loss for “The Spider.” See the scorecards here.
MMAmania.com
Paul vs. Silva, The Morning After: Paul levels up, sets up Nate Diaz showdown
Jake Paul didn’t look like the man who twice went to war with Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona. It makes sense that a 25-year-old athlete with access to the best boxing resources money can buy would show improvement after nearly a year away from the ring. Still, the dramatic leaps made by Paul between the Woodley rematch and last night’s battle vs. Anderson Silva are a testament to his effort and dedication.
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
Boxing Insider
Jake Paul Bests Anderson Silva In Slugfest
Although purists may have scoffed, it was one of the biggest fights of 2022. Anderson Silva, the former UFC great and impressive – if not aging – boxer was facing none other than Jake Paul himself, a social media influencer turned serious fighter with a thunderous punch. The crowd in Glendale Arizona was loud and vocal as the two men entered the ring. The time for pre hype fight, however, was over.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Live Stream: Time, Fight Card, Where To Watch The Paul/Silva Fight Live
Live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide on pay-per-view!. After two straight wins against Tyron Woodley, the man knowns as “The Problem Child” will try to go 6-0 in the boxing ring when he takes on former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. Anderson, who has a lifetime 34-11 mixed martial arts record, enters the ring with three wins and one loss as a boxer, losing his first fight to Osmar Luiz Teixeira but winning his next three bouts against Julio Cesar De Jesus, Julio César Chávez Jr., and Tito Ortiz.
Yardbarker
Hasbulla: I want to fight Conor McGregor
Hasbulla has lashed out at Conor McGregor after the Irishman named his chicken after the social media sensation. Hasbulla has risen to fame in the combat sports community after aligning himself with the hugely successful contingent of fighters from Dagestan. It was recently revealed that Hasbulla had become the latest...
Boxing Scene
Logan Paul: Anderson, I Love You, But You’re Gonna Be Face Down, Horizontal, By End Of Night
GLENDALE, Arizona – Even Jake Paul’s perpetually supportive big brother questioned his decision to fight Anderson Silva. By Thursday, though, Logan Paul predicted that Silva will meet the same fate Saturday night that fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley experienced 10 months ago. The elder Paul playfully taunted Silva during the final press conference for the eight-round cruiserweight clash between Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) and Silva (3-1, 2 KOs).
Men's Health
Thor Bjornsson Is ‘Saying Goodbye’ to Boxing and Moving Onto a New Challenge
Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson surprised many of his fans when, after winning Iceland's Strongest Man for the 10th year in a row, he announced that he was quitting strongman and retraining as a boxer. Three years and a 100-pound weight loss transformation later, he beat fellow strongman-turned-fighter Eddie Hall in "the world's heaviest fight." But in a pair of recent videos on his YouTube channel, Bjornsson makes another announcement about his career and what the future holds.
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva video: Ashton Sylve flattens Braulio Rodriguez with vicious knockout in just 61 seconds
Ashton Sylve needed just 61 seconds to move his undefeated record to 8-0 after he flattened Braulio Rodriguez with a vicious combination in the first round in the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card. The highly touted 18-year-old prospect lived up to expectations after his more...
