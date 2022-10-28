Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
klkntv.com
Holdrege man killed in boating accident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
KSNB Local4
One killed, one critically injured in Hwy 30 crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was killed Wednesday night following a crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police officers were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for a fatal crash involving a Ford Taurus car and a Dodge Ram pickup.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Bridge Under Construction Collapses
One person has died and at least three others were injured after they were trapped in the debris of a bridge collapse.
gifamilyradio.com
Fatal Accident at Highway 30 and Stuhr Rd
On 10/26/22 at 6:54pm at the intersection of US. Hwy #30 and Stuhr Road, Officers investigated a fatal traffic crash. A white Ford Taurus was eastbound on US Hwy #30 while a Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on US Hwy #30 and was turning left to go southbound on Stuhr Rd. The Dodge pickup turned in front of the Ford Taurus. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KSNB Local4
Work continues on Kearney water tower
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway on a nearly $5 million water tower in the northeast part of Kearney. The City of Kearney shared some unique views on the new 2 mg elevated water tower just east of Avenue N and south of 48th Street. Caldwell Tanks, the contractor...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
doniphanherald.com
NU ramping up efforts to attract more students from beyond Nebraska's borders
As the University of Nebraska system works to reverse consecutive years of enrollment losses, its campuses are putting added emphasis on drawing more out-of-state students. The 49,560 students enrolled on NU’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney mark the lowest total since 2009, and the 23,805 students counted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reflected its smallest student body since 2008.
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
KSNB Local4
CHI Health breaks ground on new Clinic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health held a groundbreaking at the intersection of Capital and Howard for a new clinic. It’s projected to be double the size of the one on St. Francis campus and construction is scheduled to take place in the next few months. The project has a $15 million price tag, with a completion date set for spring of 2024.
doniphanherald.com
After traveling world, Hastings 'really feels like home'
Whether your vehicle has been dented or scratched by hail, rock, horse or anything else under the sun, Quality 1st Hail & Dent is ready to make it right again. Relocated from 1710 W. A St. to 847 S. Burlington Ave. in October, the newly opened shop owned by veteran repair technician Trey Scott and his wife, Hannah Miller, offers the experience and tools necessary to turn frowns into smiles when it comes to paintless clear coat repair, dent and scratch removal services.
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
Comments / 0