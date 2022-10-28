Read full article on original website
Friday high school football scores: How did your teams fare?
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 38, Northpoint Christian 6. Riverdale Academy, La. 18, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The Union Parish Farmers look to face unbeaten Carroll Bulldogs for the district title game in week 10
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — All signs point towards another high school football state championship for the Union Parish Farmer. Trayvion Holly led the rushing attack against Wossman on Friday for the district win. Holly with a first-half performance before retiring for the remainder of the game. Trayvion had 14 carries for 209 yards and […]
Bogalusa High might be allowed to host playoff game, as officials appeal LHSAA’s relocation order for home finale
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa school officials said Friday (Oct. 28) that an order to relocate their high school team’s final regular-season football game is unfair and could cost support groups and the district thousands of dollars in lost revenue. The officials are appealing Thursday’s decision by the Louisiana...
Union Parish welcomes Wossman for a week 9 high school football match-up
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The (7-1) Union Parish farmers face the (3-5) Wossman Wildcats in a homecoming week nine game. Watch the video above for a preview breakdown of the match-up between the Union Parish Farmers and the Carroll Bulldogs.
LSU Baseball: Fall Ball Scrimmage Updates
Friday’s scrimmage moved to 3 p.m. CT, Saturday and Sunday scrimmages open to general public.
