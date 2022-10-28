ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Union Parish Farmers look to face unbeaten Carroll Bulldogs for the district title game in week 10

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — All signs point towards another high school football state championship for the Union Parish Farmer. Trayvion Holly led the rushing attack against Wossman on Friday for the district win. Holly with a first-half performance before retiring for the remainder of the game. Trayvion had 14 carries for 209 yards and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
