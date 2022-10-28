ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JTC's Rapid Growth Shows Global Platform Allure

We speak to the firm, which operates worldwide, about its recent results, growth strategy and the demand for fund, corporate and private client services. JTC, a global provider of fund, corporate and private client services, recently announced another strong set of results (13 September 2022) with revenue growth of 38.8 per cent reaching £93 million ($103.9 million) for the six months to 30 June from a year earlier.
Credit Suisse Elaborates Capital-Raising Plan

The Swiss banking group is trying to turn its fortunes around after a series of losses and mishaps. Last week, it announced its capital-raising plans, including enabling a Saudi bank to buy almost 10 per cent of its stock. Credit Suisse, which last week announced a SFr4 billion ($3.99 billion)...
Who's Moving Where In Wealth Management? – Integral

The latest moves and appointments for senior roles for Asia-Pacific wealth management. Integral, a tech provider in the foreign exchange market, has appointed Judy Goh as managing director and head of sales for Asia-Pacific. Goh’s role is to continue pushing the rapid expansion of Integral’s software-as-a-service technology in Asia.
Hang Seng Bank, Value Partners Join Arms On ESG

The “Hang Seng x Value Partners – University Elite ESG Challenge 2023” is a six-month programme that helps students become an “ESG Elite.”. Value Partners Group, an Asian asset manager, announced this week that it has collaborated with Hang Seng Bank to sponsor the “University Elite ESG Challenge 2023.”
Compliance Corner: Securities And Exchange Commission, List Of Unregistered Entities

The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. The Securities and Exchange Commission has updated its list of unregistered entities that use misleading information to solicit primarily non-US investors, adding 35 soliciting entities, four impersonators of genuine firms, and four bogus regulators. The...
Switzerland's HBZ Opens New Branch In DIFC

The move is an example of how Dubai's financial hub is continuing to attract international banks and wealth managers. Switzerland-based Habib Bank AG Zurich (HBZ), has set up a new branch in Dubai International Financial Centre, tapping into the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. HBZ has been...
China To Increase Credit Support, Keep Currency Steady – Report

The central bank will make RMB 200 billion ($27.6 billion) in special loans to ensure the delivery of stalled housing projects, the report said. China's central bank will reportedly step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the renminbi steady, Governor Yi Gang said, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives.
Digital Digest: The Latest Tech News: HSBC

The latest technology news in the wealth management sector from around the world. HSBC has launched a simplified version of the HSBC HK Mobile Banking app to help customers, especially those who are unfamiliar with digital banking services, manage their banking needs on mobile devices with ease and confidence. The...

