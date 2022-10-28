We speak to the firm, which operates worldwide, about its recent results, growth strategy and the demand for fund, corporate and private client services. JTC, a global provider of fund, corporate and private client services, recently announced another strong set of results (13 September 2022) with revenue growth of 38.8 per cent reaching £93 million ($103.9 million) for the six months to 30 June from a year earlier.

3 HOURS AGO