Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GALLERY: Halloween fun in Davenport
Costumed crowds lined the streets of downtown Davenport on October 30 for the city’s annual Halloween parade. Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen Ellery George buzzed in to greet the kids. The event got the kids in the spooky spirit for tomorrow night’s trick or treating, which runs from […]
Your weekend rundown for October 28th - 30th from WQAD and WLLR
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD is excited to present a new segment that will air Thursday mornings during Good Morning Quad Cities. The segment will help you plan your weekend by giving you a rundown of local events you can't miss. The new segment partners the Good Morning Quad Cities team with Dani and Pat from WLLR's Leuck & Howe Morning Show.
KWQC
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
KWQC
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
KWQC
Toys for Tots registration, verification process for 2022
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Toys for Tots registration and verification process has been updated for the 2022 year. According to Toys For Tots Coordinator Corporal Alec G. Smith, children must be six months to 12 years old to register, a child needs to be born before June 18, 2022.
Quad Cities Record Show Happening Sunday in Moline
Bust out that vinyl you've never liked, because this weekend brings a chance to trade those for some of the vinyl you've always wanted. This Sunday at the East End Bolders Club (3712 4th Avenue in Moline) is the Quad Cities Record Show. You'lll be able to find vinyl, CD's,...
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was seen being taken away […]
KWQC
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Thursday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Gaines Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. Multiple callers said they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind on Friday released a statement several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. “We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends,...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf’s Diamond Lady among beached boats in Memphis
Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi River in Tennessee, and a former Bettendorf riverboat casino is among them. The Diamond Lady, like the Rhythm City riverboat before it, is making an unscheduled encore appearance next to — not in — the Mississippi River in Memphis.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle a late-night fire at a Burlington home
Crews fought a late-night fire in Burlington. At 2:08 a.m. on Friday, October 27, the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln St. in response to a report of thick smoke coming from a furnace. Upon arrival, firefighters found nothing showing at the location. As firefighters from the initial engine company made access to the second floor, they saw light smoke. Crews were able to confine fire in the attic space above the non-adjoining bedroom and bathroom.
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
Love It Or Hate It, A New Kwik Star Will Open Soon In LeClaire
A new Kwik Star is getting ready to open its doors in LeClaire but not without some controversy. Location, location, location. Every realtor pretty much ever preaches it. It's the driving force behind why some LeClaire residents are not fans of the new Kwik Star location but others are thrilled.
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
ourquadcities.com
Crews on scene of house fire early Sunday
Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that started shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a house at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. A haze of smoke still hung in the air as crews used fans to remove smoke from the home on the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at Illinois high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on […]
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
Comments / 0