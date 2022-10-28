Read full article on original website
LooksRare develops Zero Royalty Trading
There will inevitably be a major change in the offing regarding the method of conducting trading activities on the LooksRare platform hereon. The company has come out with a firm decision and much-studied calculation that it will no longer be paying any amount in the form of royalties to creators. Instead, action will plan to offer a 25% stake of the protocol fee duly set up by LooksRare. However, this applies to all of the creators on board and the collection owners.
Three popular cryptocurrencies to invest in before Uptober ends: Big Eyes, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu
This October, known as “Uptober” in the crypto markets, has proved fruitful for many traders currently capitalizing on the upward trend. As a result, some investors are looking to find new projects to reinvest their recent gains. Others are looking to get into a market producing so many millionaires.
Disappointed with potential Ethereum-killers like Solana & Algorand? Try the Ethereum-based DeFi meme coin Big Eyes!
Since the birth of Ethereum (ETH), many new projects have been deployed to improve the Queen’s functions. Quite a few have been called Ethereum-killers targeting to dethrone the Queen. However, Ethereum (ETH) remains robust after its latest PoS (Proof-of-Stake) upgrade. While Solana (SOL) and Algorand (ALGO) have established their...
US Credit Card Balances Are Up 23% From Their Pandemic Lows – How Much More Interest Are You Paying
The steep decline in credit card debt that began during the COVID-19 pandemic is officially over, as credit card balances in the United States are now where they were before the pandemic. Explore:...
Insider Q&A: Company's chemistry could cut EV battery costs
DETROIT — (AP) — A small company called Sila has contracts with most major automakers to research or provide a promising new battery chemistry that can let electric vehicles travel farther with a smaller battery. The Alameda, California, company began more than a decade ago as a startup...
1 month to go for Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, The UAE
The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagship Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group is 1 month away!. The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs.
Revolutionary cryptocurrencies changing the crypto space: Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, & Chainlink
The emergence of cryptocurrencies has enabled the growth and development of the financial market today. The benefits that certain cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) provide have ensured that decentralization is also achieved. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new revolutionary cryptocurrency with several characteristic benefits that will enable it to contribute to the growth of the financial market.
Most promising crypto for 2023: ADA, XRP & BLUNT
Are you looking for the most promising crypto for 2023? Then you are in the right place. In this article, we share our top 3 crypto picks for 2023. As we are approaching the end of the year, it is time to prepare your cryptocurrency strategy for January and beyond. But before we share why ADA, XRP, and BLUNT are the most promising crypto for 2023, let us first look at how to find the best crypto to invest in now.
Ripple comes out with the quarterly XRP Markets Report
Ripple takes the initiative and brings out its quarterly XRP Markets Report. However, this has been carried out per the company’s aims and intentions of bringing clarity to all matters. However, this primarily pertains to its opinions and view-point regarding the current scenario involved with the crypto market status. To further things, it also intends to, from here on, keep delivering regular and accurate updates on the same.
