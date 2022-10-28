ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonewsz.com

LooksRare develops Zero Royalty Trading

There will inevitably be a major change in the offing regarding the method of conducting trading activities on the LooksRare platform hereon. The company has come out with a firm decision and much-studied calculation that it will no longer be paying any amount in the form of royalties to creators. Instead, action will plan to offer a 25% stake of the protocol fee duly set up by LooksRare. However, this applies to all of the creators on board and the collection owners.
cryptonewsz.com

1 month to go for Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, The UAE

The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagship Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group is 1 month away!. The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs.
cryptonewsz.com

Revolutionary cryptocurrencies changing the crypto space: Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, & Chainlink

The emergence of cryptocurrencies has enabled the growth and development of the financial market today. The benefits that certain cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) provide have ensured that decentralization is also achieved. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new revolutionary cryptocurrency with several characteristic benefits that will enable it to contribute to the growth of the financial market.
cryptonewsz.com

Most promising crypto for 2023: ADA, XRP & BLUNT

Are you looking for the most promising crypto for 2023? Then you are in the right place. In this article, we share our top 3 crypto picks for 2023. As we are approaching the end of the year, it is time to prepare your cryptocurrency strategy for January and beyond. But before we share why ADA, XRP, and BLUNT are the most promising crypto for 2023, let us first look at how to find the best crypto to invest in now.
cryptonewsz.com

Ripple comes out with the quarterly XRP Markets Report

Ripple takes the initiative and brings out its quarterly XRP Markets Report. However, this has been carried out per the company’s aims and intentions of bringing clarity to all matters. However, this primarily pertains to its opinions and view-point regarding the current scenario involved with the crypto market status. To further things, it also intends to, from here on, keep delivering regular and accurate updates on the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy