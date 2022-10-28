Read full article on original website
Katy Perry isn't blinking twice over a viral clone conspiracy theory. "Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” as a fan wrote on a TikTok where her right eye is twitching uncontrollably, before others chimed in with similar jokes about a "mechanical failure," speculating that "her robot" must have "lost the wifi connection," because it "seems to glitch a lot.” You know, just like "that baby doll you had as a kid with the eye that kept closing" or Avril Lavigne, who's long been rumored to have a clone named "Melissa Vandella."
Evan Peters Wants To Play Someone “Normal”
Despites playing a gruesome, cannibalistic serial murderer in Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan Peters hopes to try starring in a rom-com next, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At an event for the show on Thursday, series creator Ryan Murphy said that before taking on the part of...
Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Rock 70+ Costumes For Halloween 2022 Show
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all-out for their Halloween show on Live With Kelly & Ryan and this year was no different! In 2022, Halloween fell on a Monday, which meant that Kelly and Ryan helped kick off the week in epic style. As always, they rocked dozens of costumes for their show, including some that were included in pre-taped segments, and others that were worn live onstage.
Jimmy Eat World Remember 'When We Were Young' With The Linda Lindas
In terms of '90s music, you'd be hard pressed to find someone unfamiliar with Jimmy Eat World, who've been a consistent staple of the alternative rock scene ever since the release of Bleed American and its iconic single, "The Middle." After all, the Arizona-grown quartet has only continued to dominate the alternative charts and top-line huge festivals for the past twenty years and, within that time, learn a thing or two about growing up and moving forward — both personally and professionally.
Trixie and Katya Bring Back the Laughs With 'Working Girls'
A few days ago, as I was going down the stairs to catch the L train into Manhattan, I heard someone from above yell, "YEEEEEEEEEP." I whipped my head around, almost expecting to see Katya herself at the foot of the stairs. This is what it means to be so deeply in love with these two biological women. Everywhere you go, there they are. Spending more than three dollars on a cup of coffee? "RIIIIIIICH." Getting ready to spill some piping hot tea? "Oh, honey!"
