SAAC Takes Part in "Trunk or Treat" Event

WEST HARTFORD, Conn – The University of Hartford Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) spent this past Friday evening giving back and connecting to the community at the Urban League of Greater Hartford's "Trunk or Treat" event. A group of SAAC members dressed up and visited with the local children for Halloween festivities and games.
