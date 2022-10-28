ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddlebrooke, AZ

Arizona Daily Wildcat

University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade

Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson

Nick Schaffer loves Cuban food. Like many Tucsonans, though, he was struggling to find it here. “There are places that have Cuban items on their menus, but there’s no Cuban restaurant here,” he said. He found what he was looking for on social media: a local home cook...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps

Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal

A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTBS

Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team

Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
TUCSON, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The spooktacular weekend continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near to a bit cooler than average. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night into Friday along with much cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend. Today: Partly sunny,...
TUCSON, AZ

