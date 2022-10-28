Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade
Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
thisistucson.com
There's a spooky show in this front yard every Halloween — and it raises money for charity
Keith and Jenny Stewart are lucky there’s no homeowners association in their northwest side neighborhood, because their front yard is a total horror show. They have dead trees everywhere and a giant bug problem, and right next to the front door there’s a wheelbarrow full of severed heads.
thisistucson.com
There's a new spot serving Filipino food in Tucson, from lumpia to BBQ
Philip Rieff has been a nurse for six years, working in intensive care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was like, I need an outlet to process these strong emotions of having to care for people who may not see tomorrow,” Philip says. He wanted to reconnect...
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson
Nick Schaffer loves Cuban food. Like many Tucsonans, though, he was struggling to find it here. “There are places that have Cuban items on their menus, but there’s no Cuban restaurant here,” he said. He found what he was looking for on social media: a local home cook...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
TPD investigating pedestrian collision
On October 29, 2022, around 9:26 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department were on the scene of a pedestrian collision.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a man after a pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near the Kino Sports Complex. The authorities were called to the South Kino Parkway shortly before 10 p.m., where they found the victim.
Two dead after fiery car explosion
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision. Details are limited.
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
Marana woman saves hundreds of cats through sanctuary in her backyard
The Whiskers and Wishes Cat Sanctuary started two years ago with a post on Craigslist. That same day, Barratt-Shields received dozens of applications.
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
azbex.com
New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal
A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
KTBS
Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team
Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The spooktacular weekend continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near to a bit cooler than average. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night into Friday along with much cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend. Today: Partly sunny,...
