Saddlebrooke, AZ

azpm.org

Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility

An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson

Nick Schaffer loves Cuban food. Like many Tucsonans, though, he was struggling to find it here. “There are places that have Cuban items on their menus, but there’s no Cuban restaurant here,” he said. He found what he was looking for on social media: a local home cook...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022

A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
TUCSON, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTBS

Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team

Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tucson father convicted in clash over school COVID-19 mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man who showed up at an elementary school with zip ties and threatened to arrest the principal over COVID-19 quarantine measures has been convicted of several misdemeanor offenses. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kelly Walker was found guilty Wednesday in Tucson City Court of...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Streak of light over Arizona sky came from SpaceX launch

PHOENIX - Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 after seeing a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens?. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. Viewers across...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The spooktacular weekend continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near to a bit cooler than average. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night into Friday along with much cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend. Today: Partly sunny,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
TUCSON, AZ

