FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
azpm.org
Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility
An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson
Nick Schaffer loves Cuban food. Like many Tucsonans, though, he was struggling to find it here. “There are places that have Cuban items on their menus, but there’s no Cuban restaurant here,” he said. He found what he was looking for on social media: a local home cook...
Marana woman saves hundreds of cats through sanctuary in her backyard
The Whiskers and Wishes Cat Sanctuary started two years ago with a post on Craigslist. That same day, Barratt-Shields received dozens of applications.
KOLD-TV
New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022
A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
thisistucson.com
There's a new spot serving Filipino food in Tucson, from lumpia to BBQ
Philip Rieff has been a nurse for six years, working in intensive care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was like, I need an outlet to process these strong emotions of having to care for people who may not see tomorrow,” Philip says. He wanted to reconnect...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
fox10phoenix.com
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
KTBS
Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team
Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
fox10phoenix.com
Tucson father convicted in clash over school COVID-19 mandates
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man who showed up at an elementary school with zip ties and threatened to arrest the principal over COVID-19 quarantine measures has been convicted of several misdemeanor offenses. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kelly Walker was found guilty Wednesday in Tucson City Court of...
Two dead after fiery car explosion
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision. Details are limited.
fox10phoenix.com
Streak of light over Arizona sky came from SpaceX launch
PHOENIX - Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 after seeing a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens?. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. Viewers across...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The spooktacular weekend continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near to a bit cooler than average. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night into Friday along with much cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend. Today: Partly sunny,...
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
KOLD-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
Person left lying on roadway after car crash on Speedway
A two-vehicle crash left one person lying on the floor while another fled on foot, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).
