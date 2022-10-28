Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022
A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
PLANetizen
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening 2 new stores Friday
Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is opening two new stores Friday, one in Tucson, Arizona, and the other in Palmdale, California. Sprouts operates about 380 stores in 23 states. In Tucson and Palmdale, the openings will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting, and customers can receive 20% off their purchases throughout...
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
Two dead after fiery car explosion
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision. Details are limited.
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
azpm.org
Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility
An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
KTBS
Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team
Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
Fire breaks out at Banner Hospital on Campbell
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a fire which broke out at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on North Campbell Avenue.
kawc.org
Planned Parenthood of Arizona reopening all state abortion locations
PHOENIX -- Saying it now has legal breathing room, Planned Parenthood of Arizona is reopening all of its sites where it offers abortion in the state. But for how long will depend on the courts. Brittany Fonteno, organization president, said Thursday that patients seeking to terminate a pregnancy now will...
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
CBS Sports
USC vs. Arizona prediction, odds, line, spread: College football picks, Week 9 best bets from proven model
The Arizona Wildcats look to pull a major upset when hosting No. 10 USC in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The Wildcats are 4-3 and enter off a bye week following a 49-39 road defeat at Washington. USC also comes in after a week of rest after losing a heartbreaker to No. 14 Utah, 43-42. Last year, the Trojans won a high-scoring affair, 41-34, at the LA Memorial Coliseum. USC is 5-2 against the spread, while the Wildcats are 3-3 ATS in 2022.
CBS Sports
USC vs. Arizona live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game prediction
No. 10 USC is coming off a much-needed bye week after a dramatic loss to Utah in its last game, and the Trojans will try to get back on the winning track with a road game against Arizona on Saturday. The Wildcats have dropped two straight Pac-12 games, and they will face of their biggest tests of the season with USC coming to town.
Comments / 0