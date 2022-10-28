Read full article on original website
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
I visited Monaco, one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Here are the 12 most over-the-top examples of luxury I saw.
Private jets, super yachts, flashy cars, opulent 5-star hotels, and the famed Casino de Monte Carlo are among the signs of Monaco's inordinate wealth.
The six most luxurious resorts in Vietnam 2022
World Luxury Hotel Awards honors Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort, Melia Hanoi, and Sofitel Saigon Plaza… in the category of luxury hotels and resorts in Vietnam. The annual World Luxury Hotel Awards on October 24 announced a list of 6 hotels and resorts in the top most luxurious hotels in Vietnam (a category dedicated to each country), after announcing the European categories. continent and world.
CORAL BEACH RESORT SHARJAH, MANAGED BY HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT HOLDING (HMH), BECOMES A HEARING IMPAIRED FRIENDLY HOTEL WITH ITS NEW AMSAAN TECHNOLOGY
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), announced the launch of market leading AMSAAN technology to ensure that the visitors with hearing disability can fully enjoy their exciting services and facilities. Gulf People of Determination Information Technologies launched their new platform AMSAAN that allows hard of hearing...
VIA TOLEDO PRESENTS “PIZZA MAGNATUM” THE WORLD’S FIRST PIZZA WITH WHITE ALBA TRUFFLE
Located at the iconic Address Beach Resort, you’ll find a restaurant that has it all, and so much more! Via Toledo is unique to the core and has achieved the perfect balance of a refined dining experience, alongside a consistent homage to the fundamentals of traditional pizza artistry. Make...
6 Luxurious Hotels Worth The Splurge In Rome
Rome has been a tourist hotspot for centuries and is as popular today as it was during the Grand European Tour that brought artists, writers, and wealthy families to Italy from all around the globe. With some 10 million international visitors per year, Rome is well prepared to accommodate the overnighters and reportedly has some 1,600 hotels — not counting Airbnbs and the like — in and around the city.
Explore Andalucia In Luxury On The Al Andalus Express Train
These days, with climate change and global warming, we are being encouraged to take the slower route. Instead of traveling by plane and increasing the carbon count, try a different mode of travel. Imagine climbing on board a luxurious train in the best Belle Epoque style, traveling through the south...
Luxury Travelers: A Profile from Destination Analysts
Every quarter as part of our ongoing The State of the American Traveler study, we take a deeper dive into topics and trends of critical importance to the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, in collaboration with our friends at Miles Partnership. For our Fall 2022 Segments Edition, we looked at trending traveler profiles from The State of the American Traveler’s extensive database—including Adventurers, Wellness-Seekers, Gen Z, Visiting Friends & Relatives, and Luxury-oriented travelers. Since the latter is of particular interest to many right now, following is a summary of the latest travel behaviors and psychographics.
A TASTE OF THE WORLD: KITCH-IN EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO TO INCLUDE TEN NEW INTERNATIONAL THEMED BRANDS
Kitch-In, an innovative food provider headquartered in Dubai, is set to expand its portfolio with the launch of ten new brands. Driving innovation and sustainability through manufacturing its own food, Kitch-In boasts a vast and diverse portfolio of the region’s favourite brands. In partnership with global hospitality leader Accor Group and restaurant experts, Bulldozer Group, Kitch-In’s outstanding chefs and culinary creators operate from six state-of-the-art cloud kitchens, delivering high-end nosh on behalf of over 20 operating brands.
INDULGE IN AN ACTION-PACKED DESERT ESCAPADE AT TILAL LIWA HOTEL
Situated at the peaceful desert of Rub Al Khali, Tilal Liwa Hotel is getting ready to bring life to the desert this November! An exciting list of endless activities awaits guests of all ages. The search for a unique desert escapade is over with the Golden Desert Trip for only...
For a Less Touristy Venice, Stay at This Off -the-Beaten-Path Hotel
Venice is one of those cities that can feel like the Epcot version of itself, even when you’re in the historic center. Small pedestrian streets are crowded, making it tough to move forward against the rush, and an 80-euro gondola ride is hardly a better way to get around. Saint Mark’s Square is swarmed with people (and seagulls), and it’s hard to see the basilica behind the scaffolding. (On a recent visit, I witnessed five of them — seagulls, not people — fighting over a whole slice of abandoned pizza. I hightailed it out of there soon after.)
ENJOY AN ENDLESS SUMMER WITH ONE&ONLY RESORTS
Nestled in a private valley and protected by soaring bush escarpments, Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley offers an ultra-luxury, conservation-based resort located in the Greater Blue Mountains region, just a 2.5-hour drive from Sydney. Set on its own private 7,000-acre carbon-neutral wildlife reserve, the resort combines One&Only ultra-luxury style with a quintessentially Australian bush experience.
Costa Rica All-Inclusive Honeymoon Resorts
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Deciding on a destination for your honeymoon alone can be tough especially when there are so many places to choose from. My opinion? Why not try Costa Rica?. If you’re looking to take your love...
A NEW WAVE OF PERUVIAN CONCEPTS IN DUBAI
With a host of recently opened new venues, complimenting the award-winning established ones, the Peruvian restaurant scene in Dubai is thriving. This can be greatly attributed to the ongoing strengthening of Peru’s trade relations within the region, specifically in the increase of exports and availability of its key produce, critical to developing Peruvian cuisine, that relies on fresh, traditional and unique ingredients.
Inside one of the most expensive resorts in Vietnam
I spent 10 million VND for a night stay in the lowest room class in the resort in Phu Yen, where the price is up to 85 million VND. An Lap, 29 years old, Hanoi, resorted to the most luxurious resort in Phu Yen at the end of August. He shared details about his experiences at this place.
