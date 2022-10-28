Venice is one of those cities that can feel like the Epcot version of itself, even when you’re in the historic center. Small pedestrian streets are crowded, making it tough to move forward against the rush, and an 80-euro gondola ride is hardly a better way to get around. Saint Mark’s Square is swarmed with people (and seagulls), and it’s hard to see the basilica behind the scaffolding. (On a recent visit, I witnessed five of them — seagulls, not people — fighting over a whole slice of abandoned pizza. I hightailed it out of there soon after.)

