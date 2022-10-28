Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
A TASTE OF THE WORLD: KITCH-IN EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO TO INCLUDE TEN NEW INTERNATIONAL THEMED BRANDS
Kitch-In, an innovative food provider headquartered in Dubai, is set to expand its portfolio with the launch of ten new brands. Driving innovation and sustainability through manufacturing its own food, Kitch-In boasts a vast and diverse portfolio of the region’s favourite brands. In partnership with global hospitality leader Accor Group and restaurant experts, Bulldozer Group, Kitch-In’s outstanding chefs and culinary creators operate from six state-of-the-art cloud kitchens, delivering high-end nosh on behalf of over 20 operating brands.
hotelnewsme.com
CORAL BEACH RESORT SHARJAH, MANAGED BY HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT HOLDING (HMH), BECOMES A HEARING IMPAIRED FRIENDLY HOTEL WITH ITS NEW AMSAAN TECHNOLOGY
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), announced the launch of market leading AMSAAN technology to ensure that the visitors with hearing disability can fully enjoy their exciting services and facilities. Gulf People of Determination Information Technologies launched their new platform AMSAAN that allows hard of hearing...
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON RAS AL KHAIMAH BEACH RESORT AGAIN HOSTED INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED CHAÎNE DES RÔTISSEURS
Following a winning event held in 2021 attended by royalty, diplomats and other VIPs, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort hosted the internationally renowned Chaine des Rotisseurs on Saturday, October 22, 2022 for a weekend of gourmet and lifestyle experiences. The main event dinner showcased the vitality of the Latin/Caribe...
hotelnewsme.com
INDULGE IN AN ACTION-PACKED DESERT ESCAPADE AT TILAL LIWA HOTEL
Situated at the peaceful desert of Rub Al Khali, Tilal Liwa Hotel is getting ready to bring life to the desert this November! An exciting list of endless activities awaits guests of all ages. The search for a unique desert escapade is over with the Golden Desert Trip for only...
hotelnewsme.com
A NEW WAVE OF PERUVIAN CONCEPTS IN DUBAI
With a host of recently opened new venues, complimenting the award-winning established ones, the Peruvian restaurant scene in Dubai is thriving. This can be greatly attributed to the ongoing strengthening of Peru’s trade relations within the region, specifically in the increase of exports and availability of its key produce, critical to developing Peruvian cuisine, that relies on fresh, traditional and unique ingredients.
Comments / 0