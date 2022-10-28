ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Labuan Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Investor Presentation

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors. The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and. SEC. filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements,...
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
AON PLC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, health, and wealth solutions. Through our experience, global reach, and comprehensive analytics, we are better able to help clients meet rapidly changing, increasingly complex, and interconnected challenges. We are committed to accelerating innovation to address unmet and evolving client needs, so that our clients are better informed, better advised, and able to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Management is focused on strengthening.
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030

By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
CNA Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from. Zacks Investment Research. . Access a. Zacks. stock report on CNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNA.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a CAGR of 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
Did the Fed change its mind?

The US stock markets have shown a significant advance in October after a dismal September; this change in direction is due to several factors, but perhaps the most important is that there is speculation that the Federal Reserve is considering slowing down the increase in the benchmark interest rate. Almost all analysts agree that on November 2, the date of the…
Three inflation-savvy moves to make now

But so far, the Federal Reserve's attempts since March to evict inflation with higher interest rates haven't worked. As of October, the national average interest rate on savings accounts is just 0.17%, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Meanwhile, inflation as measured by the consumer price index is over 8%. "There's just no way that cash in the bank…
