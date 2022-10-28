Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Hoya
Pivot Program Welcomes Its Fifth Cohort
Georgetown University welcomed its fifth cohort of Pivot Program fellows, 19 formerly incarcerated individuals who will participate in the year-long reentry program. The Pivot Program is designed to provide formerly incarcerated individuals with leadership development and professional opportunities. It was co-founded by the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown College and Georgetown’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, which seeks to provide education for incarcerated students and returning citizens. Fellows, who began the cohort Oct. 11, participate in nine months of academic courses, an internship with a local business or nonprofit and a business pitch competition.
Hoya
Georgetown Farmers Market: Fall, Food and Friends
As the fall foliage peaks, a picturesque image of Georgetown University emerges, most notably on Wednesday afternoons when students flock to enjoy the Georgetown University Farmers Market (GUFM). Multicolored picnic blankets dot Copley Lawn while an aroma of freshly cooked food swirls around campus. A large pizza oven sends smoke...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
cnsmaryland.org
Aboard the bus Wes Moore hopes leads to the governor’s mansion
WALDORF, Md. – It is a warm fall day in southern Maryland, and outside the Charles County Public Library, people are waiting. Carter Elliott, the communications guru, takes calls and monitors his phone. Volunteers stand outside the library in anticipation. A 45-foot long passenger bus sits alongside. Finally, the...
georgetowner.com
Georgetown Possessed by Halloween and ‘The Exorcist’
Georgetown has always exhibited a spirit of Halloween with its stories of haunted houses and apparitions, but it really came into its own as a Halloween spooktacular in the last half century. For me, as a Georgetown University student, I witnessed some of the filming of “The Exorcist” on campus...
NBC Washington
Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building
A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
WXYZ
Inside MI's African American Vote: D.C. political analyst Eric Ham on Michigan
WMYD-TV 20 DETROIT — On this week's episode of Inside Michigan's African American Vote, Washington, D.C. political analyst Eric Ham takes an in-depth look at the midterm election year politics of his native state. What does he see from his seat that might not be on the radar of many Michiganders?
Press Release: Bowser Administration Opens DPR Winter Program Offerings with Aquatics-Only Registration on Nov. 1
News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. All other 2022 winter programs will be available Nov. 2. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the registration for its 2022 Winter Programs will begin on Tuesday, November 1 for aquatics programs and Wednesday, November 2 for all other programs. Registration opens on each day at 12 Noon.
grocerydive.com
Shipt sued by DC, Minnesota attorneys general over worker classification
Shipt is facing separate lawsuits from the attorneys general for Minnesota and Washington, D.C., alleging the company misclassified its workers as independent contractors and violated several worker protections. Both lawsuits claim the Target-owned delivery company’s classification of its workers as independent contractors stems from a desire to avoid labor costs....
Hoya
DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8
The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort
The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
WUSA
DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions
WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days
Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
fox5dc.com
DC Police hope to add more veterans to the force amid officer recruitment crisis
WASHINGTON - Recruiting police officers is a crisis facing law enforcement agencies across the nation and here in the District, so with thousands of military members in town this weekend for the Marine Corps Marathon, D.C. police are hoping those who have served our country will now come serve the nation’s capital.
bethesdamagazine.com
Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge after he was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2013 incident at a Rockville home. Bryan Bird, 31, was ordered by Judge John Maloney to serve 40 years in prison and...
Takoma Park Accepting Applications for $1,000 in Cash Assistance
Takoma Park residents can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000 as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program, city officials announced. The city has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to distribute $2.1 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
