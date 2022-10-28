ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat

According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick

After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Putting The League On Notice

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks swore that he was going to be playing like a monster this season. So far, he is making good on that promise. Antetokounmpo and his Bucks remain undefeated as they attempt to return to the NBA Finals after a season away thanks to the Boston Celtics.
MILWAUKEE, WI

