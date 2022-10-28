Read full article on original website
EU official warns Musk he'll have to 'fly by our rules' as he buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
JPMorgan Chase wants to disrupt the rent check with its payments platform for landlords and tenants
JPMorgan is piloting a platform it created for property owners and managers that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, according to Sam Yen, chief innovation officer of JPMorgan's commercial banking division. "The vast majority of rent payments are still done through checks," Yen said. "If you talk...
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Departing Twitter employees say layoffs have started as Elon Musk takes over
A person who walked out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and identified themselves as a Twitter data engineer said they were just laid off by their director in-person. CNBC was not able to immediately verify the identity of the people who left Twitter's headquarters and spoke with reporters. One employee...
Presidential advisor Amos Hochstein: 'We're not against' oil majors making profit
Amos Hochstein, special presidential coordinator for President Joe Biden, says the U.S. is not against oil majors making profit. "Take those profits and invest them," he told CNBC.
Indian officials ban guns, airguns and catapults to safeguard Amur falcons
Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur states take measures to ensure birds stopping over en route to South Africa can recuperate
Insider Q&A: Company's chemistry could cut EV battery costs
DETROIT — (AP) — A small company called Sila has contracts with most major automakers to research or provide a promising new battery chemistry that can let electric vehicles travel farther with a smaller battery. The Alameda, California, company began more than a decade ago as a startup...
Big oil executives and ministers convene in Abu Dhabi to discuss energy markets
Big oil executives and ministers convene in Abu Dhabi to discuss energy markets as the world faces a global energy crisis. CNBC's Hadley Gamble and Dan Murphy discuss live from ADIPEC.
Why the Chartmaster sees more pain ahead for Big Tech
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next for Amazon and Meta. With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
Dropbox CEO Drew Houston: Why companies pushing a return to 2019 office life are wrong
Dropbox went virtual-first during the pandemic and it is not going back, CEO Drew Houston said at the recent CNBC Work Summit. Employees overwhelmingly prefer work flexibility and the company is benefitting more than it ever imagined from this shift, he says.
Germany's pension system will collapse without reform, influential lobby group says
Germany's pension system is "on the verge of collapse," according to Rainer Dulger, president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. The country needs “large-scale social reform” not seen since the time of the German reunification, he said. Germany's pension system won't be financially viable in five...
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
CCTV Script 28/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 28, 2022. The ECB's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points was fully in line with the market's expectations. It is interesting to note that, when Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB spoke about the expectations of future rate hikes, the market took the content of her speech this time, as well as the expectations of rate hikes discussed at the last meeting, and brought them together to analyze it verbatim and concluded that the ECB would gradually become dovish and slow down rate hikes in the future.
China's factory activity drops, bogged down by more Covid controls
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Traveler fined, refused entry to Australia for 'significant' biosecurity breach
Australia earlier this year stepped up protection against foot and mouth disease at its international airports following an outbreak in Indonesia. The traveler failed to declare 3.1 kg of duck, 1.4 kg of beef rendang, over 500 grams of frozen beef and nearly 900 grams of chicken concealed in his luggage, authorities said.
The diesel market is in a perfect storm as prices surge, supply dwindles ahead of winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
