PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: John Fetterman flips own health struggles against Mehmet Oz
With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday — a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
I'm Doug Mastriano: This is why I want Pennsylvania's vote in the midterm election
I'm Doug Mastriano. I want Pennsylvania's vote in the midterm election because I will restore law and order on our streets and rebuild our economy.
Josh Shapiro has crushed Doug Mastriano in the money race; will votes follow?
If Attorney General Josh Shapiro doesn’t win the governor’s race, it won’t because of money problems. New campaign finance reports filed today showed that Shapiro, the Democratic Party nominee, has outspent his Republican rival, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, by more than a 6-to-1 ratio as the governor’s race moved into its home stretch this fall.
Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
PA State House Republicans: Over 240k Illicit Ballots Mailed Already
Fifteen Republican State Representatives sent a letter to Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman after discovering over 240,000 illicit ballots were mailed in the state before the 2022 midterm elections. “Due to the 2018 directive from your office instructing counties to register voters without verification of identity, the need...
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
WGAL
Pennsylvania starts annual home heating assistance program, LIHEAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid historic inflation and rising fuel prices, Pennsylvania is kicking off its home heating assistance program, LIHEAP. Experts say Pennsylvanians need to prepare to pay more to heat our homes this winter. While paying those bills may be tougher than ever for some, you can get...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?
The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
wdiy.org
Berks County Directs Deputies to Ask More Questions to Voters Dropping off Mail-in Ballots
Berks County is facing criticism from the Department of State for directing sheriff deputies to question voters at drop-off locations. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports the county has just added more questions for deputies to ask voters. (Original air-date: 10/29/22)
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend. Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane...
Trial starts Monday for man accused of rape, 3 break-ins at homes of Lehigh, Lafayette women
A Bethlehem man will stand trial Monday for breaking into the homes of Lehigh and Lafayette students, raping one of them and attempting to force two others to commit sex acts at knifepoint. Jury selection in the trial of 36-year-old Clement Swaby is scheduled for the morning in Northampton County...
thevalleyledger.com
October 30, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Vice President of Bucks County Car Dealership Chain Nominated For TIME Dealer Of The Year Award
A high-ranking member of the dealership chain is on her way to a major accomplishment. A Bucks County businesswoman is on her way to being named one of the top car dealers of the year by a major publication. Jeff Werner wrote about the local businesswoman for the Doylestown Patch.
Limerick Township proposes tax increase to preserve land amid rise in development
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Amid an influx of development plans in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, the township is proposing an open space tax — an earned income tax increase that would be used to preserve open space. Residents will make the...
Recycling Today
Whitetail wins $28 million collection contract
The Northampton Township (Pennsylvania) Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycling and yard waste collection contract that is valued at almost $28 million. The contract includes weekly collection of trash, recycling and yard waste for three years...
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
