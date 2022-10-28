ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

etownian.com

Students of Etown: Ben Norris

Norris is originally from Bel Air, Md., and she transferred to Elizabethtown College this year from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. When asked why she chose her major, she cited her love for languages. “I have always had a love for languages,” Norris said. “I visited Japan back in 2018,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
High School Football PRO

Gettysburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Susquehanna Township High School football team will have a game with Gettysburg Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dickinson College announces application fee removal

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College announced that it will be removing the $65 application fee for all students who apply through the Common Application. According to a statement on Dickinson’s website from Oct. 25, 2022, this removal of the application fee is part of Dickinson’s commitment to providing equitable access to education.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
HERSHEY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

The Red Wave is coming, so what comes next?

Author’s note: This is the original version of a column I did for another Chambersburg publication, which was edited by that publication to take out some important insight into local politics. In addition, I updated some comments related to the latest poll numbers and made a few minor changes to reflect current events.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: Theresa and Don Smith

(WHTM) — Friday’s military heroes are Theresa and Don Smith from Annville. Theresa served with the U.S. Navy WAVES from 1944 to 1946, and Don served as a seaman first class. He passed away in 1983. We salute them and thank them for their service.
ANNVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Fictitious Name Notice

Notice is hereby given a certificate was or will be filed under the Fictitious Names Act approved May 24, 1945, in the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth of PA setting forth that Timothy William Cook are the only person(s) owning or interested in a business, the character of which is garden tilling, brush hogging, and dumpster rental.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA

