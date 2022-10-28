ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

thevalleyledger.com

October 30, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

LVHN plans indoor/outdoor rehab upgrade

South Whitehall commissioners were presented a request for a waiver of review and approval for Lehigh Valley Health Network’s neuro rehab patio at 1503 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. during their Oct. 19 meeting. Landscape Architect Chris Brown explained the request. “The project is really a two-part project,” Brown said....
WHITEHALL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor’s controversial departure

School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wdiy.org

IronPigs Extend Stadium Lease to 2052, Say They Will Stay ‘for Decades and Generations to Come’ | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they don’t plan on leaving their home, despite not receiving funding for needed renovations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. In a joint statement with Lehigh County released on Thursday, the IronPigs said they are committed to working together to closing the existing funding gap on construction underway at Coca-Cola Park.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
Newswatch 16

One hospitalized following Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck driver is in the hospital after a crash in Monroe County. The wreck happened just before 11 a.m. Monday morning along Route 209 near Brodheadsville. Officials say the road was closed for a while so crews could clean up asphalt that spilled...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District

For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat. In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.
COATESVILLE, PA

