This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Jim Cawley, Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, Named President of Rosemont College
The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028. “Given his distinguished career and track record of public service and executive...
thevalleyledger.com
October 30, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
lvpnews.com
LVHN plans indoor/outdoor rehab upgrade
South Whitehall commissioners were presented a request for a waiver of review and approval for Lehigh Valley Health Network’s neuro rehab patio at 1503 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. during their Oct. 19 meeting. Landscape Architect Chris Brown explained the request. “The project is really a two-part project,” Brown said....
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Trial starts Monday for man accused of rape, 3 break-ins at homes of Lehigh, Lafayette women
A Bethlehem man will stand trial Monday for breaking into the homes of Lehigh and Lafayette students, raping one of them and attempting to force two others to commit sex acts at knifepoint. Jury selection in the trial of 36-year-old Clement Swaby is scheduled for the morning in Northampton County...
Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor’s controversial departure
School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
Effort to bring public biking parks to Easton gains traction. Study will look at 2 sites.
There could be more opportunities for biking in Easton in the future. Easton City Council on Wednesday authorized a study into creating bicycle parks in the city. Valley Mountain Bikers President Louis Mazzante said the group is going to explore the possible options available in Easton for bicycle recreation. The...
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
wdiy.org
IronPigs Extend Stadium Lease to 2052, Say They Will Stay ‘for Decades and Generations to Come’ | WDIY Local News
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they don’t plan on leaving their home, despite not receiving funding for needed renovations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. In a joint statement with Lehigh County released on Thursday, the IronPigs said they are committed to working together to closing the existing funding gap on construction underway at Coca-Cola Park.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Kids sleeping on floor of city office building due to gaps in services, advocates say
Local child welfare advocates say there is an urgent issue with the system and it is continuously getting worse. They testified to state Democratic lawmakers at a policy hearing that there are unsafe conditions for children in city facilities.
Vice President of Bucks County Car Dealership Chain Nominated For TIME Dealer Of The Year Award
A high-ranking member of the dealership chain is on her way to a major accomplishment. A Bucks County businesswoman is on her way to being named one of the top car dealers of the year by a major publication. Jeff Werner wrote about the local businesswoman for the Doylestown Patch.
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
One hospitalized following Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck driver is in the hospital after a crash in Monroe County. The wreck happened just before 11 a.m. Monday morning along Route 209 near Brodheadsville. Officials say the road was closed for a while so crews could clean up asphalt that spilled...
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District
For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat. In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.
