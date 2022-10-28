ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

a-z-animals.com

Discover the 5 Fastest Growing Trees in New York

New Yorkers who are interested in trees will be astonished to learn about the variety of fast-growing trees available for their gardens. There are trees that will thrive in your region of the state, whether you’re looking for flowering, fruiting, evergreen, palm, or shade trees. Referring to the USDA hardiness zone map for New York, you can choose a tree that will flourish in the climate of your region. Hardiness Zones 3 through 7 of the United States Department of Agriculture apply to the state of New York. In this article, we will discover the 5 fastest growing trees in New York by each type mentioned above. Let’s go!
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York

If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cheddar.com

A Whole Lot of Cannabis & Nowhere to Sell: NY Battles Croptober Challenge

King Aswad, co-owner of Claudine Field Apothecary farms, prunes a cannabis plant as fellow co-owner Jasmine Burems speaks during a tour of their farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, OCM was created. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Is it Still Legal to Trap Animals in New York?

Even before the United States was officially a country, fur trapping was a massively successful industry in the northeast. It was so huge, in fact, that many animal populations were decimated. But is it still legal today?. Animal Trapping in New York. There are a surprising amount of animals that...
NEW YORK STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, quaint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York

Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
NEW YORK STATE

