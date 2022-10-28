Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 5 Fastest Growing Trees in New York
New Yorkers who are interested in trees will be astonished to learn about the variety of fast-growing trees available for their gardens. There are trees that will thrive in your region of the state, whether you’re looking for flowering, fruiting, evergreen, palm, or shade trees. Referring to the USDA hardiness zone map for New York, you can choose a tree that will flourish in the climate of your region. Hardiness Zones 3 through 7 of the United States Department of Agriculture apply to the state of New York. In this article, we will discover the 5 fastest growing trees in New York by each type mentioned above. Let’s go!
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
Central New York’s funniest meme gets a blimp-sized upgrade (photo)
Central New York has its own internet memes, from Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim ripping off his jacket to snowy winters being compared to the “Star Wars” ice planet Hoth. The funniest and most frequent CNY meme is likely all those jokes about trucks hitting the Onondaga Lake...
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York
If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
cheddar.com
A Whole Lot of Cannabis & Nowhere to Sell: NY Battles Croptober Challenge
King Aswad, co-owner of Claudine Field Apothecary farms, prunes a cannabis plant as fellow co-owner Jasmine Burems speaks during a tour of their farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, OCM was created. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
BET
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III Pastor of NYC’s Abyssinian Baptist And Revered Harlem Leader, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader, pastor of New York’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, and former president of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury, died Friday (Oct. 28), according to a statement released by the church on its website and social media pages. He was 73. A cause of death was not immediately available.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Rev. Calvin Butts, towering NY religious and political figure, dies at 73
Rev. Calvin Butts was a towering political and religious figure in New York Butts was the pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, one of the city's largest congregations. [ more › ]
Is it Still Legal to Trap Animals in New York?
Even before the United States was officially a country, fur trapping was a massively successful industry in the northeast. It was so huge, in fact, that many animal populations were decimated. But is it still legal today?. Animal Trapping in New York. There are a surprising amount of animals that...
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
newyorkalmanack.com
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, quaint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New York.
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York
Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
Rev. Calvin Butts, influential Harlem pastor, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, who welcomed generations of worshippers as well as political leaders from across the nation and around the world at Harlem's landmark Abyssinian Baptist Church, died Friday at age 73, the church announced.
