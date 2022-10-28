ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Freedom football wallops rival Liberty in mercy-rule win

Freedom High School’s football team vaulted into the postseason with one of its most decisive rivalry victories on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, topped Liberty 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division mercy-rule win on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode

Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
timespub.com

CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown

The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church

A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle Sunday morning at Spring House Road and Spring Wood Drive. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The incident is still under investigation at this time. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more updates.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blast reported as fire destroys Easton home

EASTON, Pa. -- Sylvia Nielsen was nearby when she said a house went up in flames a block away from her on Ann Street in Easton early Saturday morning. There were reports of a possible explosion. "I was trying to see out the window and I looked across the street...
EASTON, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton

MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy