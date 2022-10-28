Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
Nazareth, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Nazareth. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
Nazareth football survives thriller vs. Easton, clinches EPC South title
FULL STORY: Bugbee answers call; Nazareth hoists trophy after wild win over Easton. If Nazareth Area High School football fans thought they were headed for a smooth coronation at Cottingham Stadium, they got a rude awakening on Friday night. The Blue Eagles rallied, however, and defeated rival Easton 35-28, clinching...
Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year
A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
Bishop McDevitt field hockey falls to Oley Valley in District 3 tournament
The Bishop McDevitt field hockey team fell Saturday, dropping a 3-0 decision, to top-seeded Oley Valley in the District 3, Class 1A tournament. Oley Valley got first half goals from Molly Rothenberger, Morgan Snyder and Alexandra Lopez. McDevitt goalkeeper Kalea Ferguson made 10 saves in the losing effort. The eighth-seeded...
Bugbee answers call; Nazareth football hoists trophy after wild win over Easton
Nazareth Area High School senior Chris Bugbee is always ready for the call. That’s the nature of being a kicker. One moment, you’re standing on the sideline; the next, you’re under the spotlight with the weight of the game on your shoulders. Bugbee, however, is also the...
The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode
Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
World Series 2022: Which high school did every Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies player attend?
This year’s Fall Classic features 52 baseball players from 20 states and six foreign countries
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
Explosions Heard As Fire Races Through Tamaqua Building (WATCH LIVE)
A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through a three-story structure Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link). Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m. Justin Startzel was live-streaming...
Freedom football wallops rival Liberty in mercy-rule win
Freedom High School’s football team vaulted into the postseason with one of its most decisive rivalry victories on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, topped Liberty 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division mercy-rule win on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning...
Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church
A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
skooknews.com
Five Families Being Assisted by American Red Cross After Tamaqua Multi-Alarm Fire
Five families are being assisted after a fire in Tamaqua on Saturday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua for a possible structure fire. Police were first on scene and reported in heavy smoke coming from the building and flames shooting from the upstairs windows.
Puppets, masked musicians kick off Halloween weekend in Easton (PHOTOS)
Creatures grotesque and lighted with LEDs descended on Downtown Easton on Friday night to ring in Halloween weekend. The Big Nazo international performance group comprising visual artists, puppet performers and masked musicians joined Big Easy Easton Brass for a lively parade, as part of the fourth annual Easton Book Festival.
Revamped Allentown Halloween Parade scares up holiday fun across city blocks (PHOTOS)
New for 2022, Allentown hosted its Halloween Walking Parade across several city blocks Saturday. The city revamped the format of its annual Halloween parade to emphasize safe streets, focusing on children and families and eliminating moving vehicles like floats and cars. The parade stepped off at 11 a.m. and featured...
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
