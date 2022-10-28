Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Pete the Cat and Read Aloud volunteers visit local preschool
Ask any preschoolers, “Who has white shoes, four groovy buttons and is rocking in his school shoes?” and they will happily answer, “That’s Pete the Cat!”. “Pete the Cat books are among the most requested by our students,” said PJ Kotowski, a Read Aloud Delaware volunteer. “Pete is one of the most recognizable characters in children’s literature today.”
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
Cape Gazette
Easterseals Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run set Nov. 4
Easterseals invites the public to join the 10th annual Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Delmarva event, rescheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. The event will unite hundreds of families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals, like Walk with Me Ambassador Litena “Tina” Knight, and families living with disabilities.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
Cape Gazette
Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community
A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
Cape Gazette
Biggs Museum seeks community input on expansion plans
The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover announced that SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has been selected to spearhead its expansion efforts. In September 2021, the Biggs acquired two historic buildings adjacent to the current museum, 15-21 The Green. Since the Biggs has long...
Cape Gazette
DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input
I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
Cape Gazette
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable flops at Lewes candidates’ forum
Thanks to the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for hosting a fair and informative candidates’ forum at the Lewes library Oct. 28. As a resident of the 6th Senate District, I was interested in hearing the views of Rep. Steve Smyk and his opponent, Mr. Russell Huxtable. Like many, I am familiar with Rep. Smyk, due to his decade of service in the House of Representatives. Prior to Friday night, I never had the opportunity to see or meet Mr. Huxatable in person.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Cape Gazette
Friends remember Jamie Parsons
Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
Cape Gazette
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
Cape Gazette
Mariachi dine and donate to benefit ESL program Nov. 9
Renowned by locals and tourists alike, Mariachi Restaurant at 14 Wilmington Ave. is a perfect spot to enjoy Mexican, Spanish and Latin cuisine in Rehoboth Beach. Mariachi will host a dine and donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, to benefit the English as a Second Language program hosted by Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism Awards nominations close Nov. 4
Southern Delaware Tourism announced nominations for its annual awards must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 4. Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2021 and October 2022. Tourism is a...
Cape Gazette
Marion Norwood Masten, Army veteran
Marion Norwood Masten, 98, of Seaford, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born Monday, July 21, 1924, in Wilmington, son of the late William Newton and Sarah Mildred Fulton Masten. Marion worked for many years as a powerhouse operator for DuPont Company...
Cape Gazette
Charletta Jackson James, woman of faith
Charletta Jackson James departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Her long life spanned 90 years and 357 days. She was born into a Christian family during arduous times in Mobile, Ala., Nov. 2, 1931, to Cleveland Lorenzo Jackson and Essie Dunn Jackson. Charletta was educated in the public school...
Cape Gazette
Night Without a Bed supports Family Promise
Family Promise of Southern Delaware hosted its second annual Night Without a Bed event Oct. 21 at Lewes Canalfront Park to raise funds and awareness of the plight of the homeless in the area. Participants from local youth and church groups, ages 12-16, and their adult chaperones slept outside in...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth career fairs start Nov. 1
Bayhealth will host multiple career fairs in November to fill open positions throughout the organization, including some at the new Bayhealth Total Care facility set to open in February 2023. Bayhealth invites anyone interested in making a difference in the community through a career in healthcare to attend one of...
Cape Gazette
Brooks Calman Goldman, FFA retiree
Brooks Calman Goldman, 86, of Bethany Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, after a short illness. Brooks was born June 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Norman and Beverly Goldman, and the brother of Leslie Fairbanks (Joe, deceased). He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed keeping in touch with the family.
