Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series
Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
VGK Loan Brossoit To Henderson For LTIR Conditioning Loan
VEGAS (October 31, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 31, that the team has loaned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League on a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan. Brossoit, 29, has appeared in 106 NHL games over...
Global Series blog: Nick Blankenburg
Blue Jackets defenseman discusses TV shows watched on long flight, familiarity with Finland. Nick Blankenburg is writing a blog for NHL.com while the Columbus Blue Jackets are in Finland for the Gloabl Series this week. The Blue Jackets play the Colorado Avalanche in NHL regular-seasons games at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN,ALT, BSOH, SN NOW) and Saturday.
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
CH Weekly: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens own a 5-4-0 record after nine games. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs close out their four-game road trip with matchups against the Wild (Tuesday, November 1) and the Jets (Thursday, November 3), before finally returning to the friendly confines of the Bell Centre for a tilt against the Golden Knights (Saturday, November 5).
CBJ to host Hockey For Her series, presented by Meyers Jewelers
The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome back Hockey For Her, presented by Meyers Jewelers, for the 2022-23 season. Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey. The first session, Behind the Scenes with CBJ, will take place on Sunday, November 20 when the Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. ET. The session will be 120-minutes in length and take place at Nationwide Arena before the start of the home game.
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Sabres for Monday night road tilt
BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up the October slate with an Atlantic Division road matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Puck drop from KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Close Game to Rangers at Mullett Arena
Bjugstad nets first of the season; Coyotes host Panthers on Tuesday. Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad both scored, and Connor Ingram made 36 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a close 3-2 game to the New York Rangers on Sunday at Mullett Arena. Alexis Lafreniére, Artemi Panarin, and Mika Zibanejad...
10/31 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
Kings go 2-1-0, spend three of next four games on the road. The Kings earned four of a possible six points during their three home games this past week and in doing so outscored their opponents 12-10. Beginning their home stand with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak against the three-time Eastern Conference champions. The win was highlighted by a strong second and third period in which the Kings outshot the Lightning 26-18 and outscored them 3-1. Notably, Gabriel Vilardi notched his fourth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
Questions and Isles: Favorite Halloween Costumes
Power Rangers. Harry Potter. Tin Man. The Islanders share their best Halloween costumes. It's spooky season, so in honor of Halloween NewYorkIslanders.com asked the players about their best costume. Read up on the answers from the group in the latest edition of Questions and Isles. Sebastian Aho: We did Cruella...
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
Yotes Notes: Rocking the Mullett & Power Play Stays Hot
Coyotes bring the NHL to Tempe, Fischer scores twice in home opener. It was quite a week for the Arizona Coyotes. The team wrapped up its two-week, six-game road trip in exciting fashion, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 before returning home to play its first game in the brand-new Mullett Arena on Friday. Arizona's home opener lived up to the hype, as the raucous fans donned mullet wigs while watching forward Christian Fischer score the first NHL goal in their new, temporary home.
