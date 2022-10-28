Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
CBS Sports
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Southampton 3-6-3; Crystal Palace 3-4-4 Southampton and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Southampton will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 30.
Potter has losing return to Brighton; City tops EPL with win
Brighton has beaten Chelsea 4-1 in the English Premier League to hand Graham Potter his first loss since leaving the south-coast club to take over the Blues in September
SB Nation
Graham Potter admits Chelsea may have been ‘a little bit too open’ as Brighton hit for four
Mr Potter looked into his spellbook earlier this week when Chelsea were in Salzburg, and pulled out a formation that could be best described as a 3-1-2-1-3 — a compact back three, a narrow midfield diamond, and a wide front three with the nominal wing-backs really more like wide forwards. It generated plenty of attacking chances (after the first 20 very shaky minutes) but left acres of spaces on both flanks. Salzburg failed to exploit those spaces.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Slams ‘Absolute Total Joke’ Referee After Penalty Error In Burnley Defeat
The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor. Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.
Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester United: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will be looking to carry on recent good form when they take on second-place Manchester United in their WSL clash at Walton Hall Park this Sunday. The Blues go into the fixture against Marc Skinner’s side on the back of two victories over Aston Villa, the latest being a midweek Continental Cup shootout victory against the Midlands side.
FOX Sports
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
SB Nation
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
SB Nation
Monday October 31st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Mon. October 31, 2022
Hey there, Hoddlers! It’s your Hoddler-In-Chief-In-Chief. Fitzie has the day off today — I believe he’s frantically driving around searching for a Party City in order to complete his Harry Winks costume in time for trick-or-treating. Today is Halloween, the culmination of Spooky Season and in my...
SB Nation
Klopp And Henderson Both Proudly Support The Rainbow Laces Campaign
There is a a great deal that we have come to take for granted as Liverpool Football Club supporters under Jurgen Klopp, both on and off the pitch. However, we should still take a moment to appreciate how great the manager and captain have been on any number of issues, especially LGBTQ rights.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
Yardbarker
Chelsea 1-4 Brighton | Player Ratings
Trevoh Chalobah - 6 Frankly unlucky for the own goal. Not outstanding but likely Chelsea's best defender on the day. Very erratic and at fault for the opener. The Blues rely on his leadership and stability; both were nowhere to be found against Brighton. Marc Cucurella - 4 The Spaniard's...
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mina fitness latest, Under-21s victorious, defender linked
Everton draw Fulham 0-0. Watch the highlights below. “To get a point away from home is always good and to keep a clean sheet is always good as well. We could have maybe got something more out of the game but I think that’s us just wanting to get better and better each time we play. We want perfection, but you will never be perfect in a football match. I think I made some good saves and I’ve worked hard all week. I say that all the time - I work all week to put in a performance when I need to. I felt I did that today and I’m happy with the clean sheet,” says Pickford. [RBM]
Where To Watch Manchester United v West Ham Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream
Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford as part of Super Sunday and here is where you can watch the game.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Lineups & Match thread: Last chance, fancy Danks
Last game before we flip the calendar page and reach the month of the Human Rights World Cup. Exciting times ahead!. Do you know what is exciting, too? Newcastle United's current form. Even with all of the talk about this whole new (and inevitable to arrive at some point) Super...
Yardbarker
Chelsea target growing increasingly frustrated at club and is first to leave training two days in a row
Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard is growing increasingly frustrated at Bayern Munich and has been spotted leaving training before anyone else two days in a row. Todo Fichajes recently reported that Chelsea were considering making a move for Bayern Munich defender Pavard after taking a look at him during the summer transfer window.
