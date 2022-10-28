ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
CBS Sports

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Southampton 3-6-3; Crystal Palace 3-4-4 Southampton and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Southampton will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 30.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
SB Nation

Graham Potter admits Chelsea may have been ‘a little bit too open’ as Brighton hit for four

Mr Potter looked into his spellbook earlier this week when Chelsea were in Salzburg, and pulled out a formation that could be best described as a 3-1-2-1-3 — a compact back three, a narrow midfield diamond, and a wide front three with the nominal wing-backs really more like wide forwards. It generated plenty of attacking chances (after the first 20 very shaky minutes) but left acres of spaces on both flanks. Salzburg failed to exploit those spaces.
SB Nation

Paul Ince Slams ‘Absolute Total Joke’ Referee After Penalty Error In Burnley Defeat

The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor. Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.
The Independent

Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Manchester United: FA WSL Match Preview

Everton Women will be looking to carry on recent good form when they take on second-place Manchester United in their WSL clash at Walton Hall Park this Sunday. The Blues go into the fixture against Marc Skinner’s side on the back of two victories over Aston Villa, the latest being a midweek Continental Cup shootout victory against the Midlands side.
FOX Sports

De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
SB Nation

AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
SB Nation

Monday October 31st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Mon. October 31, 2022

Hey there, Hoddlers! It’s your Hoddler-In-Chief-In-Chief. Fitzie has the day off today — I believe he’s frantically driving around searching for a Party City in order to complete his Harry Winks costume in time for trick-or-treating. Today is Halloween, the culmination of Spooky Season and in my...
SB Nation

Klopp And Henderson Both Proudly Support The Rainbow Laces Campaign

There is a a great deal that we have come to take for granted as Liverpool Football Club supporters under Jurgen Klopp, both on and off the pitch. However, we should still take a moment to appreciate how great the manager and captain have been on any number of issues, especially LGBTQ rights.
BBC

M﻿an Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
Yardbarker

Chelsea 1-4 Brighton | Player Ratings

Trevoh Chalobah - 6 Frankly unlucky for the own goal. Not outstanding but likely Chelsea's best defender on the day. Very erratic and at fault for the opener. The Blues rely on his leadership and stability; both were nowhere to be found against Brighton. Marc Cucurella - 4 The Spaniard's...
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0

Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mina fitness latest, Under-21s victorious, defender linked

Everton draw Fulham 0-0. Watch the highlights below. “To get a point away from home is always good and to keep a clean sheet is always good as well. We could have maybe got something more out of the game but I think that’s us just wanting to get better and better each time we play. We want perfection, but you will never be perfect in a football match. I think I made some good saves and I’ve worked hard all week. I say that all the time - I work all week to put in a performance when I need to. I felt I did that today and I’m happy with the clean sheet,” says Pickford. [RBM]
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Lineups & Match thread: Last chance, fancy Danks

Last game before we flip the calendar page and reach the month of the Human Rights World Cup. Exciting times ahead!. Do you know what is exciting, too? Newcastle United's current form. Even with all of the talk about this whole new (and inevitable to arrive at some point) Super...

Comments / 0

Community Policy