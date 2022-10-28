Dathan, Mastronardi Tackle 8-30g, Early Voting, Women’s Reproductive Rights During LWV Candidates Debate

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Candy Trade in to Prevent DiabetesBronxVoice
A Better Way to Screen for Lung CancerBronxVoiceBrooklyn, NY
newcanaanite.com
Registrar Calls for Absentee Ballot Box Camera To Address ‘Vigilante’ Citizen Concerns
A New Canaan official responsible for voter registration and education is calling for the town to install a temporary camera with a live feed of the absentee ballot box at Town Hall in order to address the apparent concerns of some citizens. Absentee ballot box “vigilante” citizen groups appear to...
newcanaanite.com
Eileen ‘Sulli’ Seger, 92
Eileen “Sulli” Seger passed away after a brief illness on October 29th, surrounded by family. Sulli was born on May 22, 1930 in Lewiston, Maine to Joseph and Ida Sullivan. She attended Edward-Little High School in Auburn, Maine. After high school she went to the Auburn Maine School of Commerce where she met Roland “Ron” Seger. They were married in 1950 and left Maine to begin their life together following Ron’s career across the country. When they landed in Long Island they had their first child, Ronald. Later they moved to Illinois where they made many friends and were very involved in Barber Shop and Sweet Adeline singing groups. There they welcomed their daughter Kathleen. In 1968, the family of four moved to Wilton Connecticut where they lived for 25 years. In Wilton, Sulli was involved in many organizations including New-n-Towne, Encore, Gourmet Club and the Wilton Playshop. At Playshop, Sulli was in several productions and shined with her brilliant smile and great sense of humor.
newcanaanite.com
Ronald Vincent Coughlin, 86
Born on May 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, Ronald Vincent Coughlin (“Ron”), died peacefully at his home in Rowayton, Connecticut on October 28, 2022 surrounded by his family. A devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, turned New York Mets enthusiast, Ron had a lifetime love and passion for New...
newcanaanite.com
Coffee’s on for Thursday
Join fellow residents, business owners and NewCanaanite.com editor Michael Dinan for the monthly Community Coffee, to be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Art Gallery on the main floor of New Canaan Library. The free, public coffee is a group conversation about what’s happening around town,...
newcanaanite.com
Cat Bites South Avenue Man
A New Canaan man sustained injuries that sent him to the emergency room this month from a cat with a biting history, documents show. The South Avenue resident at about 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 1 (a Saturday) phoned police to report being bitten by a cat known to local authorities as “Link,” according to Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm.
newcanaanite.com
Vehicles Stolen, Illegally Entered in New Canaan
[The video above, provided to New Canaan Police by a resident, shows a criminal trying to enter vehicles before dawn on Oct. 30, but they’re locked and so nothing is taken.]. New Canaan residents had several cars stolen and illegally entered with items stolen from inside them during an apparent multi-day crime spree that started last Thursday, police say.
