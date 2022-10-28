ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Rockets play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $137,245,441 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $37,788,603 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: KAMA-HD2

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@jonjohnsonwip

If the Phillies take one of the first two in Houston, they’ll win the World Series. – 7:30 PM

@AlvaroNBAMartin

Trae tu pregunta al Instagram Live MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO por la cuenta @ritmonba al término de la primera mitad del partido entre @Phoenix Suns y @New Orleans Pelicans. Sigue @ritmonba y @alvaromartinoficial en Instagram y suscríbete al canal ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ en YouTube y activa notificaciones. pic.twitter.com/LANG3AhjQj7:16 PM

@clutchfans

We got an hour before we watch Game 1 of the World Series in AstrosWatch and then 9:00pm tipoff for Rockets-Blazers in @RocketsWatch.

Until then, we’re watching Paolo Banchero and the Magic take on the Hornets right now: playback.tv/clutchfans7:03 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – After ‘really bad’ illness, Alperen Sengun rejoins Rockets in Portland ift.tt/ZSI1sOv6:18 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets seek balance on when to go one-on-one or stay in offense ift.tt/lNJChjw6:18 PM

@trailblazers

Viva Rip City celebration night! 🎉

#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/xAyJKt0Kri6:17 PM

@RealBobManning

Bickerstaff on position Mazzulla is in w/ BOS: “A lot of those pressures are internal, he has a team that was in the Finals … managing that pressure and managing the outside expectations can be difficult. My interim year in Houston, we had gone to the (WCF) the year before” – 6:06 PM

@HoustonRockets

Game 6 in Portland 🚀

⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KAMA 104.9 pic.twitter.com/euBa1tC7r36:00 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

After ‘really bad’ illness, Alperen Sengun rejoins Rockets in Portland houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:14 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets seek balance on when to go one-on-one or stay in offense houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:12 PM

@trailblazers

31.0 PPG

49.5% from the field

4.8 RPG

4.6 APG

@CarMax | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/fpFbKphOGY4:00 PM

@spurs

We’ve teamed up with @Estatecoffeeco for a special #PorVida Coffee Roast ☕️

Try some tonight pre-game in the Spurs Fan Shop or grab yours available now at Estate Coffee on Houston St. or online!

MORE: https://t.co/pbUQOtNsgC pic.twitter.com/Pg0aExlCJV4:00 PM

@HoustonRockets

Bring it home, @Astros.

#LevelUp pic.twitter.com/kX1IISxiNl4:00 PM

@msinger

Really honest, insightful interview this morning w/ MPJ.

He detailed what happened with his back vs. POR, why he was OK sitting out vs. LA, why he commiserates with Ben Simmons, & why he still expects to play the “vast majority” of games this year.

denverpost.com/2022/10/28/mic…3:47 PM

@maddie_m_lee

Greg Brown will not return next year as the Cubs hitting coach, as @sahadevsharma and @PJ_Mooney first reported.

Dustin Kelly will be promoted from minor-league hitting coordinator to major-league hitting coach. – 2:50 PM

@HoustonRockets

biiiiiig 27 for @Jae’Sean Tate 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZGDBNi88e52:35 PM

@Dame_Lillard

#DameDOLLA and D$ logo dad hats back in stock 🧢

🛒 https://t.co/Y7f8X5OcKt pic.twitter.com/predAz7WGb2:29 PM

@msinger

MPJ said he intends to play tonight. Called his back issue a “tweak” vs. Portland and said it wasn’t related to his prior injuries.

Reiterated he intends to play the “vast majority” of games this year. – 1:54 PM

@ZachLowe_NBA

And ICYMI — talked more in-depth on Lakers/Nets/Sixers bad starts (and potential implications) earlier this week on the Lowe Post w/ @Chris Herring. Plus how the Blazers are Jazz are exceeding expectations early:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gFwFfs

Apple: apple.co/3W1Xf2f1:53 PM

@JandersonSacBee

NBA power rankings: Bucks, Suns, surprising Blazers gun for No. 1; How low can Lakers go?

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…1:18 PM

@AdamSpolane

“Those dudes stack up with the best. I honestly think their starting pitching is equally matched with Houston.”

The Astros are heavy favorites to win the World Series, but an NL East coach tells me this series could be closer than people expect audacy.com/sportsradio610…1:08 PM

@clutchfans

Hakeem Olajuwon checks in and checks out for the final time with the Houston #Rockets pic.twitter.com/XDJL21e82y1:05 PM

@trailblazers

Goooooood Morning #RipCity

🏀 #RipCity vs. @Houston Rockets

🏟️ @ModaCenter

⌚️ 7:00PM PT

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/6DDajOS9mm1:00 PM

@JabariJYoung

On the #WorldSeries ticket front, last minute get-in prices dropped a bit for Games 1&2 in Houston via ticketing platform @Gametime

#SportsBiz #Astros #Phillies #MLB pic.twitter.com/Sd1oHThx5M12:45 PM

@CHold

Considering the possibility of starting @Shaedon Sharpe on the latest Brief Case podcast. Listen/subscribe here: https://t.co/49nIdQbInx pic.twitter.com/LzYeM3EmNQ12:22 PM

@HoustonRockets

Get to know Reginald Adams, the artist behind the new mural inside our @PNCBank Club at @ToyotaCenter!

Hear his inspiration behind the piece. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oKrlhNe7kD12:00 PM

@mikegrich

New @LockedOnBlazers Listener Summit where I am joined by @DeLaSoulUno @kathryngimborys and @juicymoose3424 to talk about the Blazers first 5 games, Dame’s injury and fan origin stories. It’s great! Don’t miss it linktr.ee/Mikegrich11:59 AM

@CHold

Lillard, Payton II, Watford and Sarr are all out for tonight’s game vs. Houston. As for the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun are probable, Bruno Fernando, TyTy Washington and Darius Days are out. – 11:59 AM

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1973, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elmore Smith set an NBA record with 17 blocks in a 111-98 win over the Blazers.

For the week, Smith had three games with 10 or more blocks (10, 14, and 17). He is the only player in NBA history with three such games in a single week (Mon-Sun). pic.twitter.com/EvjQuFQTo711:34 AM

@sam_amick

With “Dame Time” on hold again in Portland, Chauncey Billups’ master plan will be put to the test.

More here, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3738038/2022/1…11:31 AM

@AdamSpolane

“Those dudes stack up with the best. I honestly think their starting pitching is equally matched with Houston.”

After facing the Phillies 19 times during the regular season, an NL East coach gave @SportsRadio610 a scouting report on how to beat them: audacy.com/sportsradio610…11:23 AM

@DavidWCobb

Virginia moved from 80-1 to 60-1 in the last couple weeks, but there is still value with the Cavaliers and many others.

Notre Dame at 250-1? A longshot, to be sure. But definitely worth a flyer at that price.

More on the national title odds sheet. 👇

cbssports.com/college-basket…10:48 AM

@Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets at Trail Blazers: 5 things to watch ift.tt/TivJ7kW10:18 AM

@statmuse

Most PPG in the 1st quarter this season:

15.3 — Luka Doncic

10.5 — Jayson Tatum

10.4 — Damian Lillard

Luka also led the league in 1st quarter points last season. pic.twitter.com/Mc0DzMACzE9:15 AM

@ZachLowe_NBA

Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring the NBA’s official No. 1 must-see TV star; the early sputtering in Brooklyn; the long overdue end of some NBA nonsense; an unsung hero in Portland; much more:

espn.com/nba/insider/st…9:08 AM

@Rockets_Insider

#Rockets Injury/Status Report

Alperen Sengun (PROBABLE – Illness)

Kevin Porter Jr. (PROBABLE – Right Quad Contusion)

Bruno Fernando (OUT – Left Knee Soreness)

TyTy Washington (OUT – Left Knee Sprain)

Darius Days (G League – Two Way) – 8:42 AM

@Sportando

Blazers’ Lillard out one-two weeks with calf strain sportando.basketball/en/blazers-lil…3:59 AM

