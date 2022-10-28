Pacers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Indiana Pacers play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Indiana Pacers are spending $97,936,376 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $50,667,083 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
tonight’s starting 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/z04y0iaC3f – 7:45 PM
More features/pregame segments like JVG just had with Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. 👏
Treating the audience like adults and explaining game/concepts.
It’s especially important to discuss the teams playing next, unlike Countdown that centered on the winless Lakers. – 7:43 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Washington:
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/1Ru5vzlgZP – 7:35 PM
gotta get the handles right before game time.
@TerryTaylor21 | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/2UkeslhMI5 – 7:28 PM
NBA sources: Warriors have tentative plan to visit the White House on 1/17, after facing the Wizards on 1/16. Would be the first NBA team to visit WH since their 2016 trip to DC.
No NBA teams visited during previous administration, which withdrew invitations. – 7:23 PM
from the logo, @Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/rHcAO9fHVT – 7:17 PM
15 minutes ‘til we tip off at the crib 🏡
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/F8GGux1vi1 – 7:15 PM
first five from @CapitalOneArena 🖐
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/x2dYjfmStg – 7:06 PM
LaVine said he felt good after Pacers game so expect him to play Sat. at home vs. 76ers.
Donovan previously had all but ruled LaVine out of playing back-to-backs. – 7:04 PM
sweater weather.🍂 pic.twitter.com/Jmak6h8bND – 6:58 PM
New @FieldhouseFiles podcast — sharing Pacers takeaways and stories from Week 1.
🟣 https://t.co/mqZz7NTgS0 pic.twitter.com/GIf78gs4eD – 6:58 PM
Great article by @Zach Kram on Bennedict Mathurin: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/28… – 6:49 PM
Pregame, I asked Coach Lloyd Pierce to talk about the strengths he notices in the Washington Wizards. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/u7Iqi9A29w – 6:19 PM
when the team is trying to figure out who has the strongest arm before the World Series, but @Chris Duarte throws a 90+ mph fastball.🤯 pic.twitter.com/mOUmdbxaZT – 6:05 PM
Atlanta’s road trip continues tonight in its second straight contest against the Pistons. This season, the Hawks will also face off at Miami (3/4, 3/6) and Washington (3/8, 3/10) in back-to-back road contests.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:01 PM
Coach Wes Unseld Jr says this game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards will be a dogfight. #BoomBaby – 6:00 PM
friday night fits 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5evShF2r5a – 5:53 PM
Buddy found the @NBA on ESPN mic during shootaround.😂 pic.twitter.com/2h2DFEn2Ba – 5:40 PM
One minute preview of Wizards-Pacers (7:30 pm on @NBCSWashington) as Johnny Davis warms up.
🏀who replaces Delon?
🏀3PT defense
🏀fastbreak defense pic.twitter.com/O6xiShkYKx – 5:18 PM
Among my week 1 thoughts:
– Starts have been setbacks
– 3s are way up
– Haliburton leading in FGA a good thing?
– Duarte finding his role
– Bright spots from bigs
– TJM returns to form
– Buddy outshoots Lakers
and much more.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/agness-thoug… – 4:59 PM
the moments you can’t miss. Coach Carlisle and his daughter Abby are celebrating her senior night tonight.
congratulations Abby! #GirlDad 💙 pic.twitter.com/4qJCTHRpEe – 4:53 PM
Seth Curry is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s @Brooklyn Nets vs Pacers game.
Markieff Morris who missed the last 3 games due to personal reasons is no longer listed on the injury report. – 4:49 PM
Nets are listing Seth Curry as Questionable for tomorrow’s game against Indiana.
T.J. Warren remains out. – 4:44 PM
“I want to be a 20-10 guy in the NBA. … The emphasis for [the team] is to grow every day and learn every day.”
@Tyrese Haliburton on his goals for himself and the Pacers this season. pic.twitter.com/EbG0QR5ZvA – 4:32 PM
Nets list Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow against Indiana. Joe Harris isn’t listed. – 4:20 PM
all smiles on game day.😄 pic.twitter.com/MmneONNPNO – 4:19 PM
Some good news for Brooklyn: Seth Curry has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrows game against the Pacers. #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 4:13 PM
“arts and sports have always been great teammates here in Indy.”
22 Hoosier artists have contributed 61 pieces of art throughout @GainbridgeFH, bringing creative and diverse perspective to our newly re-designed spaces.
for more on The Art of the Game: https://t.co/xhLNBEcNgV pic.twitter.com/nBJg0aAwXo – 3:52 PM
Since being traded
Haliburton — Sabonis —
18.3 PPG 17.7 PPG
9.6 APG 11.8 RPG
50/42/87% 55/17/72%
Who won the trade so far? pic.twitter.com/78G2W8NwKi – 3:05 PM
Wizards dominated the Pacers in the paint in the season opener (58-34), but now Myles Turner is back so will be interesting to see if Washington will have the same effectiveness. – 2:45 PM
Photos passed along of Rick Carlisle and his daughter Abby at a pep rally this morning. Senior night is tonight. Rick will rejoin the Pacers tomorrow. Family today. pic.twitter.com/mUd6Yoa3pF – 2:35 PM
Entering this season, Tyrese Haliburton had two goals:
“I want to be a 20-and-10 guy and I want to be an All-Star.”
Through 5 games, Haliburton is averaging 22.6 points, 10 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 1.4 steals on 55.6/50.0/92.0 shooting: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-in… – 2:28 PM
ok for the fans who complain it’s always the same teams who get the ESPN/TNT games over-and-over again, tonight: you get your wish. Pacers @ Wizards. i guess this is like if MACtion got the Saturday Night ABC primetime game once per season. lets get nuts. – 2:24 PM
Tonight’s injury report vs. Indiana.
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/C1q83hELo7 – 2:00 PM
Hopping on @ESPN700 at 11 to discuss what we watched last night between Utah and Washington State. – 1:53 PM
battle of the bigs 💥
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/PWh3dPOuqk – 1:30 PM
Fresh Illustrations Friday
Bennedict Mathurin
Jose Alvarado
Deni Avdija
Tre Mann
➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiyu7b pic.twitter.com/7YnBj1hPlx – 12:55 PM
the moment of truth is here. what is the most overrated halloween candy?🤔
presented by @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/djRYaRqPvl – 12:44 PM
🗣 You shouldn’t go the entire season without seeing Bennedict Mathurin ball.
@Zach Kram: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/28… – 12:23 PM
scenes from our Meet the Team event last night 📸
shoutout to @airandspace for having us and to our amazing season ticket holders for hangin’ out 💙 pic.twitter.com/uKOXg1Lqlr – 12:00 PM
Lillard, Payton II, Watford and Sarr are all out for tonight’s game vs. Houston. As for the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun are probable, Bruno Fernando, TyTy Washington and Darius Days are out. – 11:59 AM
Rick Carlisle won’t be on the bench when his Pacers face Kistaps Porzingis and Washington. He’ll instead be in Dallas — for a special reason. pic.twitter.com/nk1UDnzoZo – 11:56 AM
NEW: There was a lot going on last night as Utah escaped the Palouse with a 21-17 win over Washington State. Let’s get into it.
On Cam Rising, Bryson Barnes, the defense, personnel losses mounting, and a bunch more this morning. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 11:37 AM
Happy PTF day Lou. I love & miss you lil cuzzo. I know you would’ve went crazy with me playing in DC now. Definitely would’ve been courtside at the game tonight for ya bday. My ♥️ & my energy. You always with me shorty. – 11:17 AM
runnin’ it back tonight with the @Indiana Pacers.
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 11:15 AM
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will not be in Washington tonight for his team’s game against the Wizards, the Pacers announced. Carlisle will attend an event recognizing his daughter on her senior night. Lloyd Pierce will coach the Pacers tonight. – 11:11 AM
Former #Sixers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will coach the Indiana Pacers tonight vs. the #Wizards in place of head coach Rick Carlisle. Carlisle will not be on the bench due to a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter, Abby, as cheer captain on her senior night. – 11:00 AM
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will not be with the team for tonight’s game at Washington. He has returned home to Dallas to celebrate his daughter, Abby, on senior night.
Lloyd Pierce will fill in. pic.twitter.com/axwkqIFUKZ – 10:59 AM
Rick Carlisle won’t be with the Pacers tonight in DC. Per the team, he has a “previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter Abby as cheer captain on her senior night.”
Lloyd Pierce will be the acting head coach tonight. Carlisle will be back in Brooklyn. – 10:48 AM
Zach LaVine still listed as questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Last week in D.C., Billy Donovan said back-to-backs would be fully off the table for Zach for the next few weeks, but he revised that a few days ago ahead of the Pacers game. – 10:44 AM
Bradley Beal has the best defensive Net rating 15.6 on the team currently. – 9:56 AM
starting the weekend in DC.
📍: Capital One Arena
📺: @espn & @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/LGwIRai73g – 9:54 AM
friday night hoops.
⏰ 7:30 p.m. ET
📺 @NBCSWashington & @espn
🎙 @team980 & Wizards App
📍 @CapitalOneArena
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/273K27t9eU – 9:30 AM
game day vibes at the crib 🗣
🎟 come hang → https://t.co/RoPeoK4tYC pic.twitter.com/446Geoy8S0 – 9:00 AM
ICYMI: the Wizards are off to a promising 3-1 start, but the hub to their defensive improvement, @Delon Wright, will be out at least 3 weeks w/a hamstring pull. On the vet’s impact, one deflection at a time, and who’ll have to replace him, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3U15WYT – 9:00 AM
#Rockets Injury/Status Report
Alperen Sengun (PROBABLE – Illness)
Kevin Porter Jr. (PROBABLE – Right Quad Contusion)
Bruno Fernando (OUT – Left Knee Soreness)
TyTy Washington (OUT – Left Knee Sprain)
Darius Days (G League – Two Way) – 8:42 AM
Wizards’ Delon Wright out at least 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury sportando.basketball/en/wizards-del… – 4:11 AM
