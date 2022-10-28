Pacers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Indiana Pacers are spending $97,936,376 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $50,667,083 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

@Pacers

tonight's starting 🖐️

@ScottAgness

More features/pregame segments like JVG just had with Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. 👏

Treating the audience like adults and explaining game/concepts.

It’s especially important to discuss the teams playing next, unlike Countdown that centered on the winless Lakers. – 7:43 PM

@WashWizards

@Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game against Washington:

Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/1Ru5vzlgZP – 7:35 PM

@Pacers

@MontePooleNBCS

NBA sources: Warriors have tentative plan to visit the White House on 1/17, after facing the Wizards on 1/16. Would be the first NBA team to visit WH since their 2016 trip to DC.

No NBA teams visited during previous administration, which withdrew invitations. – 7:23 PM

@Pacers

from the logo, @Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/rHcAO9fHVT – 7:17 PM

@WashWizards

@WashWizards

@KCJHoop

LaVine said he felt good after Pacers game so expect him to play Sat. at home vs. 76ers.

Donovan previously had all but ruled LaVine out of playing back-to-backs. – 7:04 PM

@Pacers

@ScottAgness

New @FieldhouseFiles podcast — sharing Pacers takeaways and stories from Week 1.

🟢 https://t.co/oRgFQqjznu

🟣 https://t.co/mqZz7NTgS0 pic.twitter.com/GIf78gs4eD – 6:58 PM

@KevinOConnorNBA

Great article by @Zach Kram on Bennedict Mathurin: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/28… – 6:49 PM

@waynec0le

Pregame, I asked Coach Lloyd Pierce to talk about the strengths he notices in the Washington Wizards. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/u7Iqi9A29w – 6:19 PM

@Pacers

@HawksPR

Atlanta’s road trip continues tonight in its second straight contest against the Pistons. This season, the Hawks will also face off at Miami (3/4, 3/6) and Washington (3/8, 3/10) in back-to-back road contests.

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:01 PM

@waynec0le

Coach Wes Unseld Jr says this game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards will be a dogfight. #BoomBaby – 6:00 PM

@WashWizards

@Pacers

@ChaseHughesNBCS

One minute preview of Wizards-Pacers (7:30 pm on @NBCSWashington) as Johnny Davis warms up.

🏀who replaces Delon?

🏀3PT defense

🏀fastbreak defense pic.twitter.com/O6xiShkYKx – 5:18 PM

@ScottAgness

Among my week 1 thoughts:

– Starts have been setbacks

– 3s are way up

– Haliburton leading in FGA a good thing?

– Duarte finding his role

– Bright spots from bigs

– TJM returns to form

– Buddy outshoots Lakers

and much more.

fieldhousefiles.com/p/agness-thoug… – 4:59 PM

@Pacers

@Meghan_Triplett

Seth Curry is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s @Brooklyn Nets vs Pacers game.

Markieff Morris who missed the last 3 games due to personal reasons is no longer listed on the injury report. – 4:49 PM

@erikslater_

Nets are listing Seth Curry as Questionable for tomorrow’s game against Indiana.

T.J. Warren remains out. – 4:44 PM

@ESPNNBA

“I want to be a 20-10 guy in the NBA. … The emphasis for [the team] is to grow every day and learn every day.”

@Tyrese Haliburton on his goals for himself and the Pacers this season. pic.twitter.com/EbG0QR5ZvA – 4:32 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Nets list Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow against Indiana. Joe Harris isn’t listed. – 4:20 PM

@Pacers

@Krisplashed

Some good news for Brooklyn: Seth Curry has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrows game against the Pacers. #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 4:13 PM

@Pacers

@statmuse

Since being traded

Haliburton — Sabonis —

18.3 PPG 17.7 PPG

9.6 APG 11.8 RPG

50/42/87% 55/17/72%

Who won the trade so far? pic.twitter.com/78G2W8NwKi – 3:05 PM

@NeilDalal96

Wizards dominated the Pacers in the paint in the season opener (58-34), but now Myles Turner is back so will be interesting to see if Washington will have the same effectiveness. – 2:45 PM

@TEastNBA

Photos passed along of Rick Carlisle and his daughter Abby at a pep rally this morning. Senior night is tonight. Rick will rejoin the Pacers tomorrow. Family today. pic.twitter.com/mUd6Yoa3pF – 2:35 PM

@AlexKennedyNBA

Entering this season, Tyrese Haliburton had two goals:

“I want to be a 20-and-10 guy and I want to be an All-Star.”

Through 5 games, Haliburton is averaging 22.6 points, 10 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 1.4 steals on 55.6/50.0/92.0 shooting: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-in… – 2:28 PM

@WorldWideWob

ok for the fans who complain it’s always the same teams who get the ESPN/TNT games over-and-over again, tonight: you get your wish. Pacers @ Wizards. i guess this is like if MACtion got the Saturday Night ABC primetime game once per season. lets get nuts. – 2:24 PM

@WashWizards

Tonight’s injury report vs. Indiana.

#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/C1q83hELo7 – 2:00 PM

@Joshua_Newman

Hopping on @ESPN700 at 11 to discuss what we watched last night between Utah and Washington State. – 1:53 PM

@WashWizards

battle of the bigs 💥

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/PWh3dPOuqk – 1:30 PM

@statmuse

Fresh Illustrations Friday

Bennedict Mathurin

Jose Alvarado

Deni Avdija

Tre Mann

➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiyu7b pic.twitter.com/7YnBj1hPlx – 12:55 PM

@ringernba

🗣 You shouldn’t go the entire season without seeing Bennedict Mathurin ball.

@Zach Kram: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/28… – 12:23 PM

@WashWizards

@CHold

Lillard, Payton II, Watford and Sarr are all out for tonight’s game vs. Houston. As for the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun are probable, Bruno Fernando, TyTy Washington and Darius Days are out. – 11:59 AM

@townbrad

Rick Carlisle won’t be on the bench when his Pacers face Kistaps Porzingis and Washington. He’ll instead be in Dallas — for a special reason. pic.twitter.com/nk1UDnzoZo – 11:56 AM

@Joshua_Newman

NEW: There was a lot going on last night as Utah escaped the Palouse with a 21-17 win over Washington State. Let’s get into it.

On Cam Rising, Bryson Barnes, the defense, personnel losses mounting, and a bunch more this morning. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 11:37 AM

@WashWizards

runnin’ it back tonight with the @Indiana Pacers.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 11:15 AM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will not be in Washington tonight for his team’s game against the Wizards, the Pacers announced. Carlisle will attend an event recognizing his daughter on her senior night. Lloyd Pierce will coach the Pacers tonight. – 11:11 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Former #Sixers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will coach the Indiana Pacers tonight vs. the #Wizards in place of head coach Rick Carlisle. Carlisle will not be on the bench due to a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter, Abby, as cheer captain on her senior night. – 11:00 AM

@ScottAgness

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will not be with the team for tonight’s game at Washington. He has returned home to Dallas to celebrate his daughter, Abby, on senior night.

Lloyd Pierce will fill in. pic.twitter.com/axwkqIFUKZ – 10:59 AM

@TEastNBA

Rick Carlisle won’t be with the Pacers tonight in DC. Per the team, he has a “previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter Abby as cheer captain on her senior night.”

Lloyd Pierce will be the acting head coach tonight. Carlisle will be back in Brooklyn. – 10:48 AM

@byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine still listed as questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio.

Last week in D.C., Billy Donovan said back-to-backs would be fully off the table for Zach for the next few weeks, but he revised that a few days ago ahead of the Pacers game. – 10:44 AM

@cmillsnbcs

Bradley Beal has the best defensive Net rating 15.6 on the team currently. – 9:56 AM

@davidaldridgedc

ICYMI: the Wizards are off to a promising 3-1 start, but the hub to their defensive improvement, @Delon Wright, will be out at least 3 weeks w/a hamstring pull. On the vet’s impact, one deflection at a time, and who’ll have to replace him, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3U15WYT – 9:00 AM

@Rockets_Insider

#Rockets Injury/Status Report

Alperen Sengun (PROBABLE – Illness)

Kevin Porter Jr. (PROBABLE – Right Quad Contusion)

Bruno Fernando (OUT – Left Knee Soreness)

TyTy Washington (OUT – Left Knee Sprain)

Darius Days (G League – Two Way) – 8:42 AM

@WashWizards

@Sportando

Wizards’ Delon Wright out at least 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury sportando.basketball/en/wizards-del… – 4:11 AM