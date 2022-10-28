Bulls vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $50,214,934 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $31,949,366 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KENS

Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: 670 The Score

@MarcJSpears

Josh Primo is a great young talent. Scores easy. Just 19 years old. Spurs had been developing this kid. The small market Spurs don’t just drop a player like that unless something detrimental happened off the court. Not sure what. Coach Pop declined comment. Very odd situation. – 7:35 PM

@EricPincus

Earlier this month, the Spurs picked up Joshua Primo’s rookie-scale option for next season: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… @SportsBizClass – 7:34 PM

@tom_orsborn

More from Spurs release:

“The Spurs organization, including front office executives, coaching staff and players, will have no additional comments to share at this time.” – 7:34 PM

@Tsaltas46

The Spurs which they’re starting their rebuilding this season, waived one of the players that invested in him. It’s obvious that something happened behind the scenes. Huge upset. #GoSpursGo – 7:31 PM

@BobbyMarks42

It was just 2 weeks ago that San Antonio exercised the 3rd year (2023-24) team option for Josh Primo.

He is under contract for $4.1M and $4.3M.

He is eligible to be claimed with room or an exception but a team will have to do its diligence on why the 19-year old was waived. – 7:31 PM

@KSATRJ

Stunning Spurs news: The team has waived Josh Primo who was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/5szcSwov2r – 7:29 PM

@tom_orsborn

Pop declined to explain Spurs decision, saying their release will stand for now. – 7:29 PM

@Mike_Ganter

Josh Primo just got waived by the Spurs. Makes no sense. He was out Wednesday with a glute injury. But this is very strange to waive a first round pick with obvious upside. Clearly more to it. – 7:28 PM

@AlexKennedyNBA

Wow. I’m very curious to hear why the Spurs waived Josh Primo. Here is RC Buford’s statement: pic.twitter.com/zP8ukiVXmD – 7:28 PM

@tom_orsborn

Breaking: Spurs have released Josh Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. – 7:28 PM

@KevinOConnorNBA

RC Buford on the shocking release of Josh Primo: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

Strange. Primo is only 19 and in his second year. I’m sure we’ll learn more about this in the coming days. – 7:28 PM

@GeraldBourguet

I’m sorry, the Spurs did WHAT with their No. 12 overall pick? – 7:27 PM

@SIChrisMannix

Spurs have waived Josh Primo. Primo was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. – 7:26 PM

@RealTomPetrini

The Spurs have made a shocking announcement that they’ve waived Josh Primo.

No idea what this is about. pic.twitter.com/qSP7RvwJBh – 7:26 PM

@MikeAScotto

The San Antonio Spurs have waived Joshua Primo, team says. Primo was selected by the Spurs with the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

RC Buford: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.” – 7:25 PM

@TheSteinLine

The Spurs say they have waived Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/qIPpW5InKr – 7:25 PM

@MarcJSpears

Spurs waive Josh Primo pic.twitter.com/Xr4OjlbUnv – 7:24 PM

@spurs

𝑴𝒓. 𝑭𝒍𝒚 𝑮𝒖𝒚

@JCowleyHoops

LaVine did some light shooting on Thursday, and there will be no official shootaround tomorrow before Sixers. – 7:19 PM

@JCowleyHoops

This just in: Spurs officially put on bum-team alert! – 7:17 PM

@JCowleyHoops

Expect a lot of DeMar love here in San Antonio tonight! pic.twitter.com/Yk83IR3rGS – 7:16 PM

@ctsbulls

As is the case with back to back games Zach LaVine is expected to play Saturday against the 76ers – 7:15 PM

@tom_orsborn

LaVine is out tonight due to injury management for his knee, per Donovan. He was downgraded from questionable. – 7:10 PM

@chicagobulls

Injury Update: Zach LaVine (left knee management) is OUT for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/3b01Av8d3Z – 7:08 PM

@byjuliapoe

No surprise that Zach LaVine is sitting out tonight in favor of playing Philly. Back-to-backs were fully off the table just last week.

LaVine said he felt good throughout this week, so I’d expect him to still be available tomorrow. – 7:07 PM

@KCJHoop

LaVine said he felt good after Pacers game so expect him to play Sat. at home vs. 76ers.

Donovan previously had all but ruled LaVine out of playing back-to-backs. – 7:04 PM

@ctsbulls

Zach is a no go vs Spurs – 7:01 PM

@JCowleyHoops

According to head coach Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine will sit tonight as part of his left knee management schedule. Should be a go tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/949CR7UEV1 – 7:01 PM

@AndreDrummond

@chicagobulls

@RealBobManning

Bickerstaff: “They play a pretty unique style because of the smalls that they play … Smart played defending Vucevic quite a bit (against Chicago) … it’s an opportunity for us to figure out how to attack it … this is a little bit new for us … they’re a great test.” – 6:04 PM

@KCJHoop

Zach LaVine assessed where his game stands after 3 games. Shooting: Check. Rhythm and timing: Work in progress.

For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:23 PM

@spurs

@chicagobulls

@DarnellMayberry

“He can shoot highly contested shots at a level that I don’t think we’ve seen since Dirk Nowitzki.”

He is DeMar DeRozan. And tonight in San Antonio, the Chicago Bulls All-Star will become the newest member of the 20,000-point club.

✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3738836/2022/1… – 4:32 PM

@byjuliapoe

“He has a huge ceiling ahead of him.”

With improved shooting and heightened leadership, Ayo Dosunmu is picking up where he left off — and the Chicago Bulls are confident he’s in store for more. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:13 PM

@TheHoChen

@Bulls_Wire

@chicagobulls

@JMcDonald_SAEN

Jakob Poeltl, on longtime former teammate DeMar DeRozan coming to town seven points shy of 20,000:

“Obviously that’s a big milestone for him and we’re happy for him, but hopefully we can hold him to six.” – 2:01 PM

@chicagobulls

Shootaround in the Concords.

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/4Yr7ffwh7h – 1:27 PM

@McGrawDHSports

Last year against the Spurs, DeRozan scored 32 & 40 pts. LaVine played in the 32 game (which #Bulls lost on road), not in the 40.

LaVine listed as questionable tonight due to injury management with home game vs. Philly looming tomorrow – 1:11 PM

@spurs

Game 6/82

🆚 @Chicago Bulls

⏰ 7:30pm CT

📍 @attcenter

📺 @KENS5

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/fvkPvD3sx1 – 1:03 PM

@Bulls_Wire

LaVine had his best performance of the young season on Wednesday night with 28 points. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/27/im-… – 1:00 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

The NBA’s official injury report is listing Devin Vassell and Josh Primo as OUT again tonight.

Teams submit those reports daily, but Spurs haven’t yet made it official today. So, potentially subject to change. Did not see either on the court following shootaround today, though. – 12:53 PM

@ctsbulls

@JMcDonald_SAEN

Gorgui Dieng, the Spurs’ oldest player, is in a 3-on-3 group with rookies Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley.

Dieng is wearing out the guys in blue shirts btw pic.twitter.com/FFgz2kGSSh – 12:11 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Jeremy Sochan running through shooting drills with Brett Brown. This Manu guy is shagging misses. pic.twitter.com/Ar0WwmqE6R – 12:00 PM

@McGrawDHSports

On the verge of 20,000 points, could DeRozan finish his career in NBA’s top 20? #Bulls

dailyherald.com/sports/2022102… – 11:56 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

At this early stage of #NBA season, there are 106 players who’ve averaged four-plus three-point attempts per game. Trey Murphy (68.4%) leads that group in percentage; next is Chicago’s Zach LaVine (57.9) – 11:33 AM

@KCJHoop

The finishing at the rim isn’t where Zach LaVine would like it. Yet.

But even with LaVine virtually certain to sit out one end of this weekend’s back-to-back, the two-time All-Star thinks his game is rounding into form.

For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:45 AM

@byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine still listed as questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio.

Last week in D.C., Billy Donovan said back-to-backs would be fully off the table for Zach for the next few weeks, but he revised that a few days ago ahead of the Pacers game. – 10:44 AM

@JCowleyHoops

If Zach LaVine is handling his knee management schedule as it was described last week, expect him to sit out tonight against the Spurs, and prepare for the 76ers Saturday. The Bulls have never beaten Joel Embiid. – 9:55 AM

📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/lrGZppgLIa – 9:03 AM

