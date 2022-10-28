Hawks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Atlanta Hawks play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $50,252,514 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $124,500,866 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
End of 1: Hawks 35, Pistons 29. Great start for Cunningham: 15 points (6-9 overall, 3-4 at the line), 3 rebounds and two assists. Picking up where he left off on Wednesday. – 7:38 PM
END OF 1Q: Hawks 35, Pistons 29. Fun quarter of basketball. Detroit not in a bad spot considering they still haven’t hit a 3 yet.
Cade Cunningham has 15 points – 7:38 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Hawks 35, #Pistons 29.
Cunningham: 15 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Bogdanovic: 5 pts, 1 reb
Stewart: 2 pts, 2 rebs – 7:38 PM
With his fourth free throw attempt tonight, Trae Young has reached 2,117 in his career, tying Pete Maravich for 16th place in Hawks history. – 7:35 PM
Cade really started to catch fire last season when he got to the middy. Started this year slow because he didn’t really get there. Last 2-3 games, he’s lived there, and the points and efficiency are coming – 7:34 PM
Cade turning to a midrange sniper seems like a good development – 7:34 PM
Pistons are the ones getting calls tonight. Must be the teal. – 7:32 PM
Clint Capela has tied Steve Hawes for 18th on the Hawks All-Time blocked shots list with 231. – 7:31 PM
Cade middy, Stewart block, Cade fastbreak dunk. Hot start for Cade, he has 10 points on 5-6 shooting. Pistons down 24-21 – 7:28 PM
Cade Cunningham has 10 points on 5-of-6 from the field. A couple of dunks and a few from mid-range.
The Pistons trail 24-21 with 3:56 left in the first quarter. – 7:28 PM
Cade has 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in eight minutes. – 7:28 PM
A block by Isaiah Stewart leads to Cade’s second dunk of the night. Pistons trail by three and haven’t even made a 3 yet.
Duren is about to check in. – 7:27 PM
Cade should still get half an assist for that pass – 7:24 PM
That was a dime from Cade. Stew lost the ball going to dunk. – 7:24 PM
Cade is setting up shop in the mid range. It’s going well. – 7:22 PM
Hawks up 14-10 with 6:41 left in the 1st. Murray is off to a hot start for Atlanta, with 10 points on 4-5 shooting – 7:19 PM
The #Hawks have an early 14-10 lead over the #Pistons with 6:41 left in the first quarter. – 7:19 PM
the teal + retro court is back in Detroit pic.twitter.com/mvHox0wXED – 7:18 PM
John Collins is starting his 247th career game tonight, tying Mike Bibby for 20th place in Atlanta history. – 7:17 PM
Dejounte Murray leads the NBA in minutes per game (39.0).
Will be interesting to see how/if that changes with Hawks on the 1st game of a B2B tonight. – 7:09 PM
Jaden Ivey will play and start tonight – 6:56 PM
It’s teal night in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/AUAF8Asct9 – 6:53 PM
The Hawks enter tonight’s game allowing their opponents to score 22.5 points in the fourth quarter – the lowest in the NBA. – 6:52 PM
Starters for Game 2 of the Hawks @ Pistons series. Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is back in the rotation after missing the 1st game. pic.twitter.com/Za2UF5kmW1 – 6:47 PM
#Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey is in tonight’s starting lineup along Cunningham, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 6:37 PM
Jaden Ivey is back and starting tonight – 6:37 PM
John Collins tallied his 100th career double-double on 10/26, finishing with 19 PTS, 11 REB and 4 BLK. Collins, who recorded 10 PTS, 10 REB and 4 BLK on 10/23 against CHA, has notched 10+ PTS, 10+ REB and 4+ BLK in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. – 6:21 PM
Atlanta’s road trip continues tonight in its second straight contest against the Pistons. This season, the Hawks will also face off at Miami (3/4, 3/6) and Washington (3/8, 3/10) in back-to-back road contests.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:01 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/ULSpBDNOBt – 5:50 PM
Mo’ Drip. Motown. pic.twitter.com/RF8eUUVTgC – 5:45 PM
No planned rest for any Warriors veterans to open up the road trip on Saturday night in Charlotte. First back-to-back comes Sunday in Detroit. Steve Kerr has hinted that Warriors will proactively rest as schedule dictates. That Pistons game is first date to watch. – 5:39 PM
Dwane Casey says Jaden Ivey went through shootaround: “He may be available, we’ll see how he feels.” – 5:18 PM
Dwane Casey said Jaden Ivey went through shootaround. Missed Wednesday’s game with an illness and is questionable tonight – 5:18 PM
Dwane Casey said Jaden Ivey (non-Covid illness) is a game-time decision. – 5:18 PM
No Dominique Wilkins on tonight’s Hawks @ Pistons broadcast. Bally Sports Southeast announced that he’ll be out due to illness. pic.twitter.com/5t4oyg2nXM – 5:10 PM
Teal is real🐴 #TealTakeover pic.twitter.com/8VsT2pdcl5 – 4:00 PM
Ready for round two. pic.twitter.com/R1WTXhm2nK – 3:14 PM
“He’s [Bojan Bogdanovic] very knowledgeable about the game and he shares his knowledge.” Cade Cunningham on Bogdanovic sharing his experience as an NBA veteran leader.
@Keith_Langlois article 🔗: on.nba.com/3fhQpp2 – 1:10 PM
Let’s run it back. #TealTakeover
⏰ 7PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/m8z1FswZ1H – 11:05 AM
See you soon, Paris 🇫🇷
The #Pistons will debut their Classic Edition teal uniforms, along with this court, tonight against the #Hawks. pic.twitter.com/FtXoz1z22r – 9:03 AM
Luka’s 3 40-point triple-doubles:
11/18/19: AAC vs SA – 42P/11R/12A
12/12/19: in CDMX v DET, 41P/12R/11A
Last night: at BKN – 41P/11R/14A
Total of 47TDs now in 268 games.
👀🏀 – 7:35 AM
