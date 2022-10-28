ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Pelicans vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hURZv_0ipoKpi500

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $49,237,297 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $56,256,468 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@JandersonSacBee

NBA power rankings: Bucks, Suns, surprising Blazers gun for No. 1; How low can Lakers go?

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…1:18 PM

@TheWarriorsWire

With Donte DiVincenzo dealing with a hamstring injury, the Warriors are activating two-way guard Ty Jerome before Tuesday’s contest against the Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/war…1:00 PM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries

🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?

🏀 Best managed NBA teams

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M0qi980TIe12:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loMFy_0ipoKpi500

@statmuse

Fresh Illustrations Friday

Bennedict Mathurin

Jose Alvarado

Deni Avdija

Tre Mann

➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiyu7b pic.twitter.com/7YnBj1hPlx12:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yMmq_0ipoKpi500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6HV7_0ipoKpi500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EA8LO_0ipoKpi500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkRyP_0ipoKpi500

@CJMcCollum

Today is Vote early day!! Make sure you get your vote in today! @iamavoter and @pelicansnba Midterms matter. Vote early. Text VOTER to 26797 or visit iamavoter.com to find out your early voting options and make a plan to vote. #voteearlyday #iamavoter12:49 PM

@PelicansPR

New Orleans has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron from the @GleagueSquadron back to the @New Orleans Pelicans. – 12:44 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans shootaround update (Friday’s 9 p.m. CT game in Phoenix could be another prime opportunity for several #Pelicans to contribute more; Trey Murphy’s hot start; Suns scouting report; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/EcVA0eC0bH pic.twitter.com/qSSH9k52Qx12:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnQIn_0ipoKpi500

@Suns

Keeping it classic tonight!

🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans

🕖 7 PM | Coverage starting at 6:30

📍 @FootprintCNTR

📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ

📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor

🎟️ https://t.co/xqfLXbufW3 pic.twitter.com/8J91eEcfKN12:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJqt5_0ipoKpi500

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 113-110 win over the Suns.

At the time, it was just the seventh 50-point triple-double in NBA history, and the first in over 41 years (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jan. 19, 1975). pic.twitter.com/oNIlU3Ub2G12:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rxu5_0ipoKpi500

@DuaneRankin

“If Obama calls me, hell yeah, I’m buying in. If Obama calls me and says ‘Hey, would you be part owner of a team,’ hell yeah.”

Charles Barkley on @Bill Simmons podcast about Barack Obama on a potential ownership group looking to buy #Suns (w/videos). https://t.co/OCq6k8H2Aw pic.twitter.com/9flibOxwKk12:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtnNI_0ipoKpi500

@DuaneRankin

“Sometimes our emotions get the best of us. It’s funny because I love competing against Devin. I have a lot of respect for him. Couple of guys going at it.”

Klay Thompson addresses heated verbal exchange with Devin Booker, first career ejection. #Suns https://t.co/mdFLd5FWse pic.twitter.com/QXxvZo9Y5P12:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFlRD_0ipoKpi500

@GeraldBourguet

On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we took a look at how the Suns have punished teams for switching smaller guys onto Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale!

🎧: https://t.co/A51s2pEU7P pic.twitter.com/epZNezPWb812:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDMqq_0ipoKpi500

@AlexKennedyNBA

Jose Alvarado is a professional pest who drives opponents crazy.

Trey Murphy III: “I hated playing against Jose [in college]; he was just so annoying. I couldn’t stand him. Even my parents and cousins couldn’t stand him. [Now], I just love him to death.” basketballnews.com/stories/profes…11:58 AM

@OlehKosel

The list of players averaging 20+ points, 7+ assists and 1.5+ steals through Oct. 27:

Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell

Nikola Jokic

CJ McCollum

P.S. The Pelicans point guard has the highest +/- of the group. – 11:50 AM

@SamSmithHoops

Is the Doctor in, or out? Should DeMar get a do over or an alltime invite? Miles and miles for Myles? And who really needs Jae Crowder or his ilk now. So Ask Sam.

on.nba.com/3ztiZun11:36 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

At this early stage of #NBA season, there are 106 players who’ve averaged four-plus three-point attempts per game. Trey Murphy (68.4%) leads that group in percentage; next is Chicago’s Zach LaVine (57.9) – 11:33 AM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries

🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?

🏀 Best managed NBA teams

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/SLrrKeaAZf11:30 AM

@cclark_13

Four games into the season, Pelicans rank second in points scored/100 possessions while shooting ≈ three fewer 3-pointers than any other team pic.twitter.com/FJJ2wZJzgb11:26 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EY8dT_0ipoKpi500

@MikeVorkunov

Mavericks, Pelicans, and Celtics have the 3 best offenses in NBA so far and doing it differently. Pelicans are just living at the rim and dead last in 3s-per-game.

Meanwhile, Warriors are not getting to the rim at all. Even less so than in previous years.

(via PBPstats) pic.twitter.com/T3dBY6Ep8t11:17 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OoFXX_0ipoKpi500

@DuaneRankin

‘I was just mad’: Klay Thompson addresses heated verbal exchange with Devin Booker, 1st ever ejection (w/videos) #Suns #Warriors #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:08 AM

@NOLAJake

Planning on doing a bonus post game show tonight after the Pels/Suns game – 11:02 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Friday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans are at Phoenix tonight, visit Clippers on Sunday afternoon; injury report + practice report): https://t.co/badV9dL3nE pic.twitter.com/DYsE2IUs0f10:45 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlFiv_0ipoKpi500

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries

🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?

🏀 Best managed NBA teams

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/iqHjChnAIc10:41 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Which game on this #Pelicans three-game road trip vs. Pacific Division teams are you most looking forward to watching? All three games are on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO, with tonight’s matchup also televised by @NBA on ESPN #PelicansFriday – 10:29 AM

@basketballtalk

Rumor: Barack Obama involved with group looking to buy Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/rum…10:00 AM

@PelicansNBA

Game day in the Valley ☀️

🏀: vs Suns

🕘: 9pm CT

📺: Bally Sports NO / ESPN

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/Vh2lEJIafL9:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtgBC_0ipoKpi500

@OlehKosel

The Pelicans long injury report is once again a topic in New Orleans, but a tough matchup against a really good Suns team looms tonight.

There’s real hope that Zion Williamson and/or Herb Jones may return. Fingers crossed. 🤞🏻 https://t.co/zMWUjPRh1u pic.twitter.com/aHKN3AJeRP8:04 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izR7D_0ipoKpi500

@Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Mike Prada is here! We talk about how rapidly the NBA has evolved here, writing his new book, SPACED OUT, and teams best equipped for the way basketball has changed.

APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=KU86Wi…7:41 AM

@johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – Ten players to know fron the season’s first ten days, featuring Jock Landale, Bol Bol, Nick Richards and more.

theathletic.com/3737444/2022/1…7:14 AM

@Eurohoopsnet

The McCollum-Shorts-Davis trio is once again in a #BasketballCL Week Best Five

eurohoops.net/en/fiba-champi…6:26 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star point guard updates recruitment with top 6

The UNC basketball program received some good news on Saturday night just hours after the team won its exhibition game in the Dean Dome. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have made the final six for five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The talented guard cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six as he will focus on the following schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Texas, and Syracuse. Cadeau made the announcement on Saturday night, taking to Twitter with a special post for the update in his recruitment. The guard can now take the next steps in his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBA Analysis Network

This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns

Without fail, there are always a few NBA teams who appear to be on the verge of collapse. This summer, the Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns generated lots of headlines, but none of them were good. These are two talented teams in the mix for the NBA championship. Yet, somehow, it consistently felt like the sky could fall for either organization on a regular basis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell: Answer the Call

When it comes to why the NBA decided to globally retire the number of Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell after his passing this past July, it is not just his unmatched achievements on the basketball court that made up their minds to do so. A pivotal figure of the US Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s who kept up his humanitarian efforts right up to his death, Russell touched the lives of millions in ways too profound to easily grace the page in textual form.
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Next 5: Suns face youthful Rockets before showdowns with T-Wolves, Blazers and 76ers

The Phoenix Suns had a bad start to this brutal five-game stretch to open the 2022-23 season. Real bad. Blame the schedule makers. “The NBA had us play the team that knocked us out,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It was just a weird day, you know. It was almost like Game 7 happened the day before if that makes sense. I just thought it was an emotional day and game that day.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns PG Chris Paul Clears Path for Others to Thrive

He may be on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has taken a step back on the offensive end of the floor, paving the way for his young teammates to flourish. In Paul’s prior two seasons with the Suns, he averaged 16.4...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Rockets- Game Recap

The Phoenix Suns hosted the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center during their homestay. While the Suns had the Rockets in experience, the hustling and peskiness of Houston made them a challenge throughout the contest. Luckily, the Suns were able to walk away with a 124-109 win over the Rockets, improving...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Rank No. 4 in B/R Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns approach Friday's meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans with a 3-1 record, defeating top teams in the West such as Dallas, Los Angeles and Golden State. Everything appears to be firing on all cylinders for the Suns in the early parts of the season, and that was reflected in Bleacher Report's recent power rankings.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy