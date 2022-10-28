Pelicans vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $49,237,297 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $56,256,468 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

@JandersonSacBee

NBA power rankings: Bucks, Suns, surprising Blazers gun for No. 1; How low can Lakers go?

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:18 PM

@TheWarriorsWire

With Donte DiVincenzo dealing with a hamstring injury, the Warriors are activating two-way guard Ty Jerome before Tuesday’s contest against the Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/war… – 1:00 PM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries

🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?

🏀 Best managed NBA teams

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M0qi980TIe – 12:59 PM

@statmuse

Fresh Illustrations Friday

Bennedict Mathurin

Jose Alvarado

Deni Avdija

Tre Mann

➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiyu7b pic.twitter.com/7YnBj1hPlx – 12:55 PM

@CJMcCollum

Today is Vote early day!! Make sure you get your vote in today! @iamavoter and @pelicansnba Midterms matter. Vote early. Text VOTER to 26797 or visit iamavoter.com to find out your early voting options and make a plan to vote. #voteearlyday #iamavoter – 12:49 PM

@PelicansPR

New Orleans has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron from the @GleagueSquadron back to the @New Orleans Pelicans. – 12:44 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans shootaround update (Friday’s 9 p.m. CT game in Phoenix could be another prime opportunity for several #Pelicans to contribute more; Trey Murphy’s hot start; Suns scouting report; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/EcVA0eC0bH pic.twitter.com/qSSH9k52Qx – 12:35 PM

@Suns

Keeping it classic tonight!

🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans

🕖 7 PM | Coverage starting at 6:30

📍 @FootprintCNTR

📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ

📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor

🎟️ https://t.co/xqfLXbufW3 pic.twitter.com/8J91eEcfKN – 12:34 PM

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 113-110 win over the Suns.

At the time, it was just the seventh 50-point triple-double in NBA history, and the first in over 41 years (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jan. 19, 1975). pic.twitter.com/oNIlU3Ub2G – 12:31 PM

@DuaneRankin

“If Obama calls me, hell yeah, I’m buying in. If Obama calls me and says ‘Hey, would you be part owner of a team,’ hell yeah.”

Charles Barkley on @Bill Simmons podcast about Barack Obama on a potential ownership group looking to buy #Suns (w/videos). https://t.co/OCq6k8H2Aw pic.twitter.com/9flibOxwKk – 12:19 PM

@DuaneRankin

“Sometimes our emotions get the best of us. It’s funny because I love competing against Devin. I have a lot of respect for him. Couple of guys going at it.”

Klay Thompson addresses heated verbal exchange with Devin Booker, first career ejection. #Suns https://t.co/mdFLd5FWse pic.twitter.com/QXxvZo9Y5P – 12:11 PM

@GeraldBourguet

On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we took a look at how the Suns have punished teams for switching smaller guys onto Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale!

🎧: https://t.co/A51s2pEU7P pic.twitter.com/epZNezPWb8 – 12:05 PM

@AlexKennedyNBA

Jose Alvarado is a professional pest who drives opponents crazy.

Trey Murphy III: “I hated playing against Jose [in college]; he was just so annoying. I couldn’t stand him. Even my parents and cousins couldn’t stand him. [Now], I just love him to death.” basketballnews.com/stories/profes… – 11:58 AM

@OlehKosel

The list of players averaging 20+ points, 7+ assists and 1.5+ steals through Oct. 27:

Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell

Nikola Jokic

CJ McCollum

P.S. The Pelicans point guard has the highest +/- of the group. – 11:50 AM

@SamSmithHoops

Is the Doctor in, or out? Should DeMar get a do over or an alltime invite? Miles and miles for Myles? And who really needs Jae Crowder or his ilk now. So Ask Sam.

on.nba.com/3ztiZun – 11:36 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

At this early stage of #NBA season, there are 106 players who’ve averaged four-plus three-point attempts per game. Trey Murphy (68.4%) leads that group in percentage; next is Chicago’s Zach LaVine (57.9) – 11:33 AM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries

🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?

🏀 Best managed NBA teams

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/SLrrKeaAZf – 11:30 AM

@cclark_13

Four games into the season, Pelicans rank second in points scored/100 possessions while shooting ≈ three fewer 3-pointers than any other team pic.twitter.com/FJJ2wZJzgb – 11:26 AM

@MikeVorkunov

Mavericks, Pelicans, and Celtics have the 3 best offenses in NBA so far and doing it differently. Pelicans are just living at the rim and dead last in 3s-per-game.

Meanwhile, Warriors are not getting to the rim at all. Even less so than in previous years.

(via PBPstats) pic.twitter.com/T3dBY6Ep8t – 11:17 AM

@DuaneRankin

‘I was just mad’: Klay Thompson addresses heated verbal exchange with Devin Booker, 1st ever ejection (w/videos) #Suns #Warriors #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:08 AM

@NOLAJake

Planning on doing a bonus post game show tonight after the Pels/Suns game – 11:02 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Friday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans are at Phoenix tonight, visit Clippers on Sunday afternoon; injury report + practice report): https://t.co/badV9dL3nE pic.twitter.com/DYsE2IUs0f – 10:45 AM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries

🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?

🏀 Best managed NBA teams

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/iqHjChnAIc – 10:41 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Which game on this #Pelicans three-game road trip vs. Pacific Division teams are you most looking forward to watching? All three games are on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO, with tonight’s matchup also televised by @NBA on ESPN #PelicansFriday – 10:29 AM

@basketballtalk

Rumor: Barack Obama involved with group looking to buy Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/rum… – 10:00 AM

@PelicansNBA

Game day in the Valley ☀️

🏀: vs Suns

🕘: 9pm CT

📺: Bally Sports NO / ESPN

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/Vh2lEJIafL – 9:00 AM

@OlehKosel

The Pelicans long injury report is once again a topic in New Orleans, but a tough matchup against a really good Suns team looms tonight.

There’s real hope that Zion Williamson and/or Herb Jones may return. Fingers crossed. 🤞🏻 https://t.co/zMWUjPRh1u pic.twitter.com/aHKN3AJeRP – 8:04 AM

@Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Mike Prada is here! We talk about how rapidly the NBA has evolved here, writing his new book, SPACED OUT, and teams best equipped for the way basketball has changed.

APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=KU86Wi… – 7:41 AM

@johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – Ten players to know fron the season’s first ten days, featuring Jock Landale, Bol Bol, Nick Richards and more.

theathletic.com/3737444/2022/1… – 7:14 AM

@Eurohoopsnet

The McCollum-Shorts-Davis trio is once again in a #BasketballCL Week Best Five

eurohoops.net/en/fiba-champi… – 6:26 AM