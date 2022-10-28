ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T57UK_0ipoKjex00

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $61,476,128 per win while the Orlando Magic have not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@hornets

LOTS more basketball incoming… pic.twitter.com/2kHP1JPlKu7:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GudpR_0ipoKjex00

@Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 22, Charlotte 19

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/npvTIZ0Dzb7:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjpyF_0ipoKjex00

@khobi_price

Mo Bamba knocks down a 2 before the buzzer.

Magic 22-19 at the end of the 1Q.

Mo Bamba/Franz Wagner: 5 points each

Paolo Banchero: 4 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. – 7:36 PM

@OrlandoMagic

sensational pic.twitter.com/ABbYZVzEYQ7:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IqBd_0ipoKjex00

@HornetsPR

Nick Richards has made 12 consecutive field goals, tied for the third-longest streak in @Charlotte Hornets history. – 7:31 PM

@OrlandoMagic

NOPE

“blocked by @Bol Bolpic.twitter.com/otPsaxZZ3v7:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zJry_0ipoKjex00

@hornets

Dennis Smith Jr with the acrobatic finish

@Dennis Smith | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/IJL1ctRjlL7:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFfl5_0ipoKjex00

@British_Buzz

Kelly Oubre needs to do a better job keeping his head on a swivel here. Orlando always likely to score here, but the lack of awareness of Oubre is a concern pic.twitter.com/qurcfngKmL7:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3tfm_0ipoKjex00

@OrlandoMagic

point paolo to bol bol 👀

@Paolo Banchero » @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/CcPQonIdSY7:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPPuH_0ipoKjex00

@British_Buzz

Mason Plumlee clearly looking influenced by the length of Orlando, looking to pass out if every drive/post up. Issue is, Orlando know it and are playing him to pass – 7:19 PM

@khobi_price

Magic fan behind me yells “coach, we’ve missed you!” to Steve Clifford. – 7:18 PM

@khobi_price

Franz Wagner scored the Magic’s first points with an and-1 turnaround fadeaway.

Magic lead 10-7 midway through 1Q. – 7:16 PM

@Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,217 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether7:15 PM

@hornets

NEW HAIR @PJ Washington 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ldMS8X7Lwi7:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4BWz_0ipoKjex00

@clutchfans

We got an hour before we watch Game 1 of the World Series in AstrosWatch and then 9:00pm tipoff for Rockets-Blazers in @RocketsWatch.

Until then, we’re watching Paolo Banchero and the Magic take on the Hornets right now: playback.tv/clutchfans7:03 PM

@hornets

Friday night hoopin’

📍 – Orlando, FL

🆚 – @Orlando Magic

⏰ – 7PM

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/QDFZJLy1Ow7:01 PM

@statmuse

The Magic starting five tonight

PG: Bol Bol

SG: Terrence Ross

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter Jr

Just need to start Mo Bamba over Ross and we get an All-6’10″-or-taller lineup. pic.twitter.com/TDreWXOnzp7:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXwWg_0ipoKjex00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mzb1l_0ipoKjex00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2iqW_0ipoKjex00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiOLd_0ipoKjex00

@hornets

🪄🪄🪄🪄🪄

Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/AlVVLpRnp46:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5AUD_0ipoKjex00

@hornets

INJURY REPORT at ORL

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.

Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/JH1ftPnEIe6:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45o96n_0ipoKjex00

@OrlandoMagic

welcome to the first five bol bol

🪄 @Franz Wagner

🪄 @Terrence Ross

🪄 @Bol Bol

🪄 @Paolo Banchero

🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/tJUUbAo69N6:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOejH_0ipoKjex00

@HawksPR

John Collins tallied his 100th career double-double on 10/26, finishing with 19 PTS, 11 REB and 4 BLK. Collins, who recorded 10 PTS, 10 REB and 4 BLK on 10/23 against CHA, has notched 10+ PTS, 10+ REB and 4+ BLK in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. – 6:21 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs are sticking with the same starting five from Wednesday against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade will make his second straight start in the absence of Darius Garland.

It will be Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 6:20 PM

@rodboone

Terry Rozier and Cody Martin have been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against Orlando. #Hornets remain shorthanded. – 5:47 PM

@anthonyVslater

No planned rest for any Warriors veterans to open up the road trip on Saturday night in Charlotte. First back-to-back comes Sunday in Detroit. Steve Kerr has hinted that Warriors will proactively rest as schedule dictates. That Pistons game is first date to watch. – 5:39 PM

@khobi_price

Hornets coach Steve Clifford on returning to Orlando for tonight’s game vs. the Magic: pic.twitter.com/P470xiv7GQ5:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMawM_0ipoKjex00

@khobi_price

Jamahl Mosley when asked for the Magic’s starters vs. Hornets: “I promise I’ll get that to you.”

So TBD. – 5:26 PM

@khobi_price

Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan warming up ahead of tonight’s game.

Magic vs. Hornets tips off in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/CFRh7oOd3Q5:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqsR6_0ipoKjex00

@OrlandoMagic

bolenciaga pic.twitter.com/THC1xarCmN4:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkCjF_0ipoKjex00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xQdQ_0ipoKjex00

@ESPNNBA

Who’s your way-too-early MVP? 🤔

@Zach Lowe breaks down the magic of Ja Morant (@ESPNplus) 🔗 https://t.co/vLfX4ZyA5j pic.twitter.com/T3COb0wi2z4:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MZky_0ipoKjex00

@EricPincus

Updated the @SportsBizClass list of rookie-scale options with the latest from the Pelicans and Hornets: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… – only a few days left for teams to pick ’em up – 4:06 PM

@hornets

Writing this down for tonight ✍️

📝 @sam_perley pic.twitter.com/kIqWxNPs5T2:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adFSc_0ipoKjex00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IobTl_0ipoKjex00

@dallasmavs

Maxi expected the magic 🔮

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/VpqvRSPNz71:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leMSi_0ipoKjex00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcsu4_0ipoKjex00

@hornets

Disney World? Nah, it’s GAME DAY. pic.twitter.com/NX0MzGwgTU11:46 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHt3L_0ipoKjex00

@joevardon

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and the NBA: Records, respect and bringing ‘cheat code’ to life

via ⁦@TheAthletictheathletic.com/3734969/2022/1…10:47 AM

@OrlandoMagic

back in the O.

🕖: 7:00 PM

🆚: @Charlotte Hornets

📺: @BallySportsFL@BallyMagic

📻: @969thegame

📍: @AmwayCenter

🎟️: 👇 – 10:07 AM

@Eurohoopsnet

Life wasn’t easy for Paolo Banchero (@Paolo Banchero) at Duke #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…9:57 AM

@British_Buzz

Went back and watched some of Kai Jones shot mechanics in college. Definitely seems smoother, more balanced.

Kai’s shot in summer league seemed to have a slight pause around his shoulders before forcing a harder ball, seemed more like a push than a flick. pic.twitter.com/g4gbirc1Zl9:33 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rwMW_0ipoKjex00

@joevardon

The NBA’s No. 1 pick is being screamed at by maniacs. Opponents are begging his coach to give him the ball. ‘I’ll never back down,’ Paolo Banchero tells me. He also told me how the Orlando Magic can be good, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3734969/2022/1…8:37 AM

@johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – Ten players to know fron the season’s first ten days, featuring Jock Landale, Bol Bol, Nick Richards and more.

theathletic.com/3737444/2022/1…7:14 AM

