Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $50,170,239 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $59,546,445 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

@celtics

We're aiming to get back to the fundamentals on defense tonight.

Catch all the action now on @NBCSBoston

@MRidenourABJ

Perfect example of this just seconds ago vs #Celtics: Feeding the beasts: #Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen cultivate big-to-big chemistry

@RealBobManning

Blake Griffin coming in as Mobley beats another post mismatch for FT.

@RealBobManning

#Cavaliers, quietly scoring 114 points per 100 possessions (8th), have scored 14 points in just over 4 minutes as #Celtics' defensive struggles continue.

@TimBontemps

Heck of a start here for the Cavs, who are up 12-4 and have feasted inside early on. One of the first times this season Boston's lack of size inside has really been felt.

@CTabatabaie

Cavs are really looking to take it to the rim against a smaller Celtics team

@RealBobManning

#Celtics foul twice on the first possession and give up 5 straight to Caris LeVert, who's off to a strong start this season and looked good shooting pregame.

@ChrisFedor

It's Dean Wade and Caris LeVert as the primary defenders for #Cavs against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Cavs will switch of course. But those "defensive stopper" roles belong to Wade and LeVert on the perimeter.

@John_Karalis

Can already see Celtics a little tentative around the rim with Cavs size. They're going to need to get a lot of points off stops in transition … and they're not getting stops right now

@RealDCunningham

The defensive rotation for the #Cavs on the possession that just ended on a Jaylen Brown travel was absolutely fantastic.

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics go under on LeVert in PnR and he drains a three.

Boston is switching screens far less early this seaosn than they did last season. – 7:43 PM

@CTabatabaie

For better or for worse, no one steps into a three more casually than Marcus Smart

@John_Karalis

@TimBontemps

Celtics-Cavs should be a fun one tonight. With no Robert or Grant Williams for Boston, will be interesting to see how the Celtics handle Cleveland's impressive big man combo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

@SerenaWinters

@KeithSmithNBA

@cavs

@RealBobManning

Dean Wade playing for Garland with the #Cavaliers' starters boasting a +17.6 net rating with an 82 defensive rating in 17 minutes through 3 games.

#Celtics' starters have now logged 45 mins (+5.5 net rating, 109.9 DR).

#Celtics‘ starters have now logged 45 mins (+5.5 net rating, 109.9 DR). – 7:32 PM

@RealBobManning

Game time. Excited for this one. #Celtics #Cavaliers

@SteveBHoop

@celtics

@PDcavsinsider

Forget the one-game-at-a-time rhetoric. Friday night's game in Boston carries more significance than that.

@CTabatabaie

Donovan Mitchell getting shots up in Boston pregame. I've already seen a handful of Mitchell Cavs jerseys here at the Garden.

@CTabatabaie

Between Jarrett Allen and Robin Lopez, the Cavs have A LOT of hair in their front court rotation

@cavs

First 5⃣ for #CavsCeltics

@cayleighgriffin

#Cavs will start Mitchell, LeVert, Wade, E. Mobley, and Allen for the second game in a row, tonight in Boston.

@NateDuncanNBA

@RealBobManning

All eyes on Donovan Mitchell tonight, who's been thriving at #Cavaliers' point man without Darius Garland. Loved Bickerstaff calling this offense not quite equal opportunity.

Mitchell: 28.5 PPG 7.3 APG 33.3% usage in 4 games

Mitchell: 28.5 PPG 7.3 APG 33.3% usage in 4 games pic.twitter.com/jDB6grVZiQ – 6:36 PM

@CTabatabaie

A) The Garden jumbotron has Gallinari as a listed starter?

B) iPhone cameras really don’t shoot distance very well pic.twitter.com/zB89sJ2Nnw – 6:26 PM

@BrianTRobb

New #Celtics mailbag features plenty of talks about the Celtics bigs and potential options

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs are sticking with the same starting five from Wednesday against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade will make his second straight start in the absence of Darius Garland.

It will be Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

It will be Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 6:20 PM

@CTabatabaie

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown warming up pregame

@RealBobManning

Bickerstaff on Garland absence "We're more than a core four. Every single guy we have is extremely valuable to what we do … other guys have the ability to step up in different ways. Playing Donovan as more of a pure point guard … watching Caris get 7-8 assists on most nights"

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says he isn't sure about Darius Garland playing Sunday against New York. Part is tied to the swelling, which is tough to measure. He said it is also safety issue and the team wants to make sure Garland is protected when he's out there.

@JaredWeissNBA

JB Bickerstaff says he's still unsure if Darius Garland will play against the Knicks Sunday, noting they still need to manage swelling in his eye before he can return. Garland was getting work in at shootaround this morning without goggles on and his eye looked better.

@RealBobManning

Bickerstaff on position Mazzulla is in w/ BOS: "A lot of those pressures are internal, he has a team that was in the Finals … managing that pressure and managing the outside expectations can be difficult. My interim year in Houston, we had gone to the (WCF) the year before"

@RealBobManning

Darius Garland TBD vs. New York. "He's improving, doing more and more on the floor."

@ByJayKing

JB Bickerstaff said the Cavaliers know how the Celtics can defend "when they set their minds to it." Didn't seem to mean it as a dig at all, but the Celtics prided themselves last season on defending every night. Haven't done that so far.

@RealBobManning

Bickerstaff on Cedi Osman: "The shots fall and that changes the defense's coverage and creates shots for a lot of people … you see him create deflections and steals … he has a spark plug personality that other guys feed off … guys like to play with him."

@RealBobManning

Bickerstaff: "We know what Boston is capable of and the talent they have offensively and what they can do defensively when they set their mind on it … they definitely don't like to lose two games in a row. We'll have our hands full."

@CTabatabaie

Blake Griffin get shots up for the Celtics 90 mins before tip tonight in Boston

@CTabatabaie

Coach Mazzulla emphasizes defensive identity and accountability pregame ahead of Celtics-Cavs tonight.

@RealBobManning

ICYMI – pregame deep dive on the #Celtics’ defense with some interesting stats.

They’re preventing paint looks better than any team, but open shooters have unloaded on their drop scheme.

Plenty to fix against a top #Cavaliers offense tonight: clnsmedia.com/celtics-losing… – 4:59 PM

@cediosman

@RealDCunningham

I'm very excited to see how often Evan Mobley defends Jayson Tatum tonight (would have to think it's very often) and what that looks like.

@cavs

@ChrisFedor

“We want to be one of those teams. They were in the Finals last year. Can use this game to see how we stack up against the top”

#Cavs Friday night showdown against Celtics isn’t just another October game. It’s an early-season measuring stick.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/c… – 1:49 PM

@RealBobManning

Dove deep on #Celtics’ defense, ranked 24th through 4 games, undermining an offense that’s made major strides

Part of it is hot opponent shooting. They’re allowing the most mid-rangers (19/G) and rank #1 protecting the rim (53.6%). But other issues exist https://t.co/0tkVq3IxG7 pic.twitter.com/iFz9orM6N0 – 1:43 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Cedi Osman: "I didn't know he shot it this well."

@John_Karalis

New on BSJ: Celtics-Cavs preview – great offense vs. great defense (and how Boston's defense can return to where it needs to be)

bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 12:18 PM

@RealDCunningham

Putting together a film breakdown on where Evan Mobley's shot attempts are coming from and where he's getting the ball to start attacks at the basket. This one seemed doomed from the start.

@OlehKosel

The list of players averaging 20+ points, 7+ assists and 1.5+ steals through Oct. 27:

Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell

Nikola Jokic

CJ McCollum

P.S. The Pelicans point guard has the highest +/- of the group. – 11:50 AM

@RealBobManning

Marcus Smart reacts to Grant Williams’ suspension tonight in #Celtics #Cavaliers

“That’s the first time I’ve ever really seen Grant get into that mode”

⚡️@betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/zO9H0rG9KW – 11:18 AM

@MikeVorkunov

Mavericks, Pelicans, and Celtics have the 3 best offenses in NBA so far and doing it differently. Pelicans are just living at the rim and dead last in 3s-per-game.

Meanwhile, Warriors are not getting to the rim at all. Even less so than in previous years.

(via PBPstats) pic.twitter.com/T3dBY6Ep8t – 11:17 AM

@celtics

Marcus Smart says we have to “start defending like we used to.”

“We’ve got all the tools. We know what it takes. We know the mindset we have to have. We’ve just gotta go do it.” – 11:09 AM

@John_Karalis

I did not expect to see the Celtics at -6.5 tonight

@ChrisForsberg_

“I highly doubt it was a clumsy thumb.”

Brad Stevens has only liked one Tweet in his 13 years on Twitter. And neither Luke Kornet nor his Celtics teammates think it was an accident.

📚 STORY: https://t.co/Y2pJb7zmxa pic.twitter.com/Kl3Ip4EIr6 – 10:23 AM

@RealDCunningham

The Cavaliers are 6.5-point underdogs tonight in Boston against the Celtics.

@SteveBHoop

Some NBA people were hinting before the regular season that Joe Mazzulla was actually the better choice to coach the Celtics. Another source heard that and said, "Let's not go crazy here just yet."

Looking at the present — and future — for the C's coach

Looking at the present — and future — for the C’s coach

bit.ly/3gMWBpl – 9:43 AM

@statmuse

Most PPG in the 1st quarter this season:

15.3 — Luka Doncic

10.5 — Jayson Tatum

10.4 — Damian Lillard

Luka also led the league in 1st quarter points last season. pic.twitter.com/Mc0DzMACzE – 9:15 AM

@MRidenourABJ

Feeding the beasts: #Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen cultivate big-to-big chemistry beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:00 AM

@SBondyNYDN

It’s not going to end like this but right now it’s fun to think everybody won the Donovan Mitchell trade:

Jazz are 4-1 and Lauri Markkanen has been great.

Cavs are 3-1 and Donovan Mitchell has been great.

Knicks are 3-1 and Jalen Brunson has been great. – 8:59 AM

@RealBobManning

Dove deep on the struggling #Celtics defense. Some of it goes back to adopting a popular #NBA scheme. Some goes back to new personnel. More goes back to breakdowns and poor attention to detail.

“You can’t keep backing up and giving space, giving room”

clnsmedia.com/celtics-losing… – 2:53 AM