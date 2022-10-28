Knicks vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The New York Knicks play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The New York Knicks are spending $48,047,298 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $59,962,040 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
A little pregame prep.
Bango & I watchin’ the game tonight… purple uni’s are 🔥
Tale of the tape for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.
Former Milwaukee Bucks guard, Luca Vildoza, was the leader of the Red Star Belgrade over Bayern Munich. He counted 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, helping his team to take their 1st win this season (78-72). #kkcz #EuroLeague – 3:12 PM
RJ Barrett is running a lot during games. Especially on defense. Has that affected his shooting? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:59 PM
“Zion Williamson, Ja Morant.”
Torrey Craig on fellow South Carolina ballers as he and #Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins played in an All-Star game together in high school.
“Also Khris Middleton.” #Suns #RedSea pic.twitter.com/2XtivVKQMT – 2:30 PM
NBA power rankings: Bucks, Suns, surprising Blazers gun for No. 1; How low can Lakers go?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:18 PM
Crazy it’s easy to get lost in how cutthroat the NBA is but ppl within the Knicks still reach out and check up on me at the most random times and that’s love 🧡💙 bigger than ball frfr🤝🏾🙏🏾 #firstimpressionmatters – 11:10 AM
How good is Giannis?
He’s currently averaging a 36.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 made three-pointers, while shooting 67.7% from the floor and 40% from downtown…
And no one is talking about it – 9:50 AM
It’s not going to end like this but right now it’s fun to think everybody won the Donovan Mitchell trade:
Jazz are 4-1 and Lauri Markkanen has been great.
Cavs are 3-1 and Donovan Mitchell has been great.
Knicks are 3-1 and Jalen Brunson has been great. – 8:59 AM
Mike Breen gets another well-deserved honor. The Knicks broadcaster will receive the Vin Scully Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting from WFUV Radio at Fordham University. – 8:56 AM
Knicks are 3-1 and believe there’s room for improvement — and there better be newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:17 AM
Milwaukee Bucks this season:
— Only undefeated team
— 1st in defensive rating
— 3rd in net rating
And adding a 20/5/5 guy soon. pic.twitter.com/wwJurta7uH – 8:10 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Nets:
43 points
16/25 FG
1/4 3FG
10/14 FT
14 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
3 blocks
W
Luka Doncic vs. the Nets:
41 points
14/28 FG
2/6 3FG
11/13 FT
11 rebounds
14 assists
3 steals
W
Europeans > – 4:52 AM
