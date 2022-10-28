Knicks vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The New York Knicks are spending $48,047,298 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $59,962,040 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@Bucks

A little pregame prep.

📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/PW8UokZvIq – 5:01 PM

@pconnaughton

Bango & I watchin’ the game tonight… purple uni’s are 🔥

@BucksBango pic.twitter.com/BmqR5TEk45 – 4:22 PM

@Bucks

Tale of the tape for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.

🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/LL0NPDFh1K – 4:01 PM

@Tsaltas46

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard, Luca Vildoza, was the leader of the Red Star Belgrade over Bayern Munich. He counted 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, helping his team to take their 1st win this season (78-72). #kkcz #EuroLeague – 3:12 PM

@Bucks

Will the Bucks have more or less than 8.5 steals tonight?

📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/zmXTC0BXIt – 3:01 PM

@SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett is running a lot during games. Especially on defense. Has that affected his shooting? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:59 PM

@DuaneRankin

“Zion Williamson, Ja Morant.”

Torrey Craig on fellow South Carolina ballers as he and #Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins played in an All-Star game together in high school.

“Also Khris Middleton.” #Suns #RedSea pic.twitter.com/2XtivVKQMT – 2:30 PM

@nyknicks

Same mindset on the road 🔒 pic.twitter.com/asKFfEcGRp – 1:51 PM

@JandersonSacBee

NBA power rankings: Bucks, Suns, surprising Blazers gun for No. 1; How low can Lakers go?

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:18 PM

@sergeibaka

OG knows what he wants on a date night #avecclasse #art #IdoArt #fashion #OG #nba pic.twitter.com/R2qa8ZlxDK – 12:56 PM

@nyknicks

Whatever the game needs that’s what he does 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uv5RaRh8JL – 12:23 PM

@Bucks

Get your popcorn ready!! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Aqt7zvwl0J – 12:01 PM

@nyknicks

Tale of the tape 📊 | @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/jTySED4bil – 11:11 AM

@EarlShmitty_

Crazy it’s easy to get lost in how cutthroat the NBA is but ppl within the Knicks still reach out and check up on me at the most random times and that’s love 🧡💙 bigger than ball frfr🤝🏾🙏🏾 #firstimpressionmatters – 11:10 AM

@TommyBeer

How good is Giannis?

He’s currently averaging a 36.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 made three-pointers, while shooting 67.7% from the floor and 40% from downtown…

And no one is talking about it – 9:50 AM

@nyknicks

🗣 GAME DAY pic.twitter.com/M3qA3E5oHg – 9:30 AM

@SBondyNYDN

It’s not going to end like this but right now it’s fun to think everybody won the Donovan Mitchell trade:

Jazz are 4-1 and Lauri Markkanen has been great.

Cavs are 3-1 and Donovan Mitchell has been great.

Knicks are 3-1 and Jalen Brunson has been great. – 8:59 AM

@MikeVorkunov

Mike Breen gets another well-deserved honor. The Knicks broadcaster will receive the Vin Scully Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting from WFUV Radio at Fordham University. – 8:56 AM

@StevePopper

Knicks are 3-1 and believe there’s room for improvement — and there better be newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:17 AM

@statmuse

Milwaukee Bucks this season:

— Only undefeated team

— 1st in defensive rating

— 3rd in net rating

And adding a 20/5/5 guy soon. pic.twitter.com/wwJurta7uH – 8:10 AM

@nyknicks

Happy Friday! How y’all feeling? pic.twitter.com/8QKAHc2y0E – 8:07 AM

@AravantinosDA

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Nets:

43 points

16/25 FG

1/4 3FG

10/14 FT

14 rebounds

5 assists

1 steal

3 blocks

W

Luka Doncic vs. the Nets:

41 points

14/28 FG

2/6 3FG

11/13 FT

11 rebounds

14 assists

3 steals

W

Europeans > – 4:52 AM