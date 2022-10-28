76ers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $153,468,749 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $49,290,055 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: SN
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
A new Sixers mailbag, focusing on the biggest issues (and how fixable they are) and Matisse Thybulle's potential place in the rotation: theathletic.com/3737800/2022/1…
If Zach LaVine is handling his knee management schedule as it was described last week, expect him to sit out tonight against the Spurs, and prepare for the 76ers Saturday. The Bulls have never beaten Joel Embiid.
The Sixers MUST play Matisse Thybulle.
The Sixers' defense is in disarray — and one big answer to their problems is sitting on the bench
Me and @devong975 agree that the #Sixers must play Matisse Thybulle.
The Sixers MUST play Matisse Thybulle
The Sixers’ defense is in disarray — and one big answer to their problems is sitting on the bench inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:14 AM
