76ers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $153,468,749 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $49,290,055 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: SN

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

@ginamizell

Sixers wrapping shootaround No. 2 in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ygG3ncsQ07 – 12:08 PM

@rich_hofmann

A new Sixers mailbag, focusing on the biggest issues (and how fixable they are) and Matisse Thybulle’s potential place in the rotation: theathletic.com/3737800/2022/1… – 11:09 AM

@JCowleyHoops

If Zach LaVine is handling his knee management schedule as it was described last week, expect him to sit out tonight against the Spurs, and prepare for the 76ers Saturday. The Bulls have never beaten Joel Embiid. – 9:55 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

The Sixers MUST play Matisse Thybulle.

The Sixers’ defense is in disarray — and one big answer to their problems is sitting on the bench inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:52 AM

@CAlmanza1007

Thunder to gift tickets to 500 military veterans for the Nov. 11 game against the Raptors: pic.twitter.com/CWXOPLzqmO – 9:21 AM

@Raptors

Let’s keep it going 😤

It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/EoUYrPGFLL – 9:10 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Me and ⁦@devong975⁩ agree that the #Sixers must play Matisse Thybulle. #LockedOnSixers youtu.be/M05RV2LOp7k – 7:10 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

