ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100fS3_0ipoKW8O00

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $153,468,749 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $49,290,055 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: SN

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@ginamizell

Sixers wrapping shootaround No. 2 in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ygG3ncsQ0712:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Py4Xa_0ipoKW8O00

@rich_hofmann

A new Sixers mailbag, focusing on the biggest issues (and how fixable they are) and Matisse Thybulle’s potential place in the rotation: theathletic.com/3737800/2022/1…11:09 AM

@JCowleyHoops

If Zach LaVine is handling his knee management schedule as it was described last week, expect him to sit out tonight against the Spurs, and prepare for the 76ers Saturday. The Bulls have never beaten Joel Embiid. – 9:55 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

The Sixers MUST play Matisse Thybulle.

The Sixers’ defense is in disarray — and one big answer to their problems is sitting on the bench inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:52 AM

@CAlmanza1007

Thunder to gift tickets to 500 military veterans for the Nov. 11 game against the Raptors: pic.twitter.com/CWXOPLzqmO9:21 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33q3m1_0ipoKW8O00

@Raptors

Let’s keep it going 😤

It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/EoUYrPGFLL9:10 AM

@sixers

your vote matters. 🗳️

head to https://t.co/HLbIl6GDEw to learn more about early voting.

#iamavoter #vote76 pic.twitter.com/qxGqf6CN2S8:17 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mV9Gh_0ipoKW8O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USl9y_0ipoKW8O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7w6C_0ipoKW8O00

@PompeyOnSixers

Me and ⁦@devong975⁩ agree that the #Sixers must play Matisse Thybulle. #LockedOnSixers youtu.be/M05RV2LOp7k7:10 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

The Sixers MUST play Matisse Thybulle

The Sixers’ defense is in disarray — and one big answer to their problems is sitting on the bench inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:14 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Philadelphia 76ers must solve the “Harden Paradox”

The Philadelphia 76ers have a choice ahead of them and the results of their decision could very-well decide the fate of their season. Through the NBA’s young tenure in this world, a few of the sport’s most dedicated philosophers have discovered and coined hypotheses that have helped explain the game throughout its history. Take Bill Simmons’s — or rather his friend, Dave Cirilli’s — “Ewing Theory.” The idea behind this postulation was that “Patrick Ewing’s teams (both at Georgetown and with New York) inexplicably played better when Ewing was either injured or missing extended stretches because of foul trouble.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star point guard updates recruitment with top 6

The UNC basketball program received some good news on Saturday night just hours after the team won its exhibition game in the Dean Dome. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have made the final six for five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The talented guard cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six as he will focus on the following schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Texas, and Syracuse. Cadeau made the announcement on Saturday night, taking to Twitter with a special post for the update in his recruitment. The guard can now take the next steps in his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Friday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been coming off the bench thus far in his 76ers tenure. But on Friday, that will change. Superstar big Joel Embiid will be sidelined due to right knee injury recovery. And instead of replacing him with a big, head coach Doc Rivers will play a small-ball lineup with Melton joining in.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers

On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, 76ers Snag Thrilling Win vs. Chicago Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t look like a team coming off of a back-to-back to begin their Saturday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls. While their opponent was in a similar situation, as they faced the Spurs on Friday night, the Sixers’ travel from Toronto didn’t prevent them from getting hot early on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs 76ers (10.29.22)

The Chicago Bulls (3-3) return home to the United Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-4) in the first of four games slated between the two this season. Tonight is also the second game of a back-to-back set for both Chicago and Philadelphia. The Bulls came up five points short to the Spurs in San Antonio last night, 129-124, while the 76ers visited Toronto and knocked-off the Raptors, 112-90, without the help of All-NBA center Joel Embiid.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell: Answer the Call

When it comes to why the NBA decided to globally retire the number of Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell after his passing this past July, it is not just his unmatched achievements on the basketball court that made up their minds to do so. A pivotal figure of the US Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s who kept up his humanitarian efforts right up to his death, Russell touched the lives of millions in ways too profound to easily grace the page in textual form.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: Finally, a victory!

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers finally looked like a legitimate NBA team, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. They fell behind 28-19 in the first quarter, only to make a second-quarter rally to take a 55-51 lead at halftime. But when L.A. trailed 83-75 late in the third quarter, it looked like another loss was around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

How to watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Following a 3-1 start to the season, the Wizards have dropped two straight to the Pacers and Celtics thanks to some leaky defense and inconsistent offense. As Washington looks to get back in the win column, they'll host Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers in a Halloween matchup. Philadelphia hasn't had a smooth start themselves, falling to 1-4 out of the gate before securing two consecutive wins over the Raptors and Bulls entering Monday night.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy