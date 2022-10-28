Jazz vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Utah Jazz play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Utah Jazz are spending $36,084,471 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $54,297,923 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Hardy said the Jazz are very much looking to try and create turnovers by pressuring the ball and getting into passing lanes. “We’re not quite big enough to just sit back and protect the rim. We need to create a little chaos.” – 7:34 PM
Asked Michael Malone about the most important aspect of Denver’s opener against Utah that he would like to see changed.
Malone emphasized the 60 combined points the Nuggets allowed on turnovers and offensive rebounds.
11 OREBs for 26 2nd chance points in the opener. – 7:27 PM
Michael Porter Jr. is on track to play tonight vs. Utah. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable, but it sounds like he could sit. – 7:25 PM
Malone says Michael Porter and KCP are officially questionable, but watching them, he gets the sense that Porter is more probable and KCP is more doubtful. – 7:22 PM
Michael Malone: MPJ and KCP are both officially questionable. Said Porter is more probable and KCP is more doubtful. – 7:22 PM
Davon Reed is not with the team tonight. Michael Porter Jr. is leaning toward probable. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope looking more doubtful, Michael Malone says. – 7:22 PM
Malone on the Jazz: The belief was Utah is tanking cuz they traded Mitchell, Gobert and Bogdanovic. Tell Mike Conley that. Tell Jordan Clarkson that. Tell Lauri Markkanen that. – 7:19 PM
Michael Malone on the Jazz: They’re leading the league in forced turnovers has given them a lot of transition opportunities and easy baskets. The rebounding is elite right now — they’re dominating the glass. – 7:18 PM
Collin Sexton is available tonight for the Utah Jazz….Simone Fontecchio is out tonight against Denver….Rudy Gay is out tonight….Walker Kessler is out tonight
Jazz say Collin Sexton (left oblique contusion) available tonight. – 7:03 PM
Collin Sexton is available to play tonight. Walker Kessler is out (illness) along with Simone Fontecchio and Rudy Gay who are both in the health and safety protocol – 7:03 PM
Walker Kessler is OUT tonight due to non-COVID illness. Collin Sexton is AVAILABLE. – 7:02 PM
Jazz injury report vs. Denver:
AVAILABLE – Collin Sexton (left oblique contusion)
OUT – Walker Kessler (illness)
OUT – Rudy Gay (health & safety protocols)
OUT – Simone Fontecchio (health & safety protocols)
OUT- Johnny Juzang (G League – Two Way) – 7:02 PM
I don't believe this position is supported by recent results. GSW won it, the other Final 4 teams were BOS (12th), MIA (8th), DAL (25th). BRK lost 1st round, LAC/LAL didn't make playoffs, MIL lost 2nd round, UTA lost 1st round. PHX (13th) and MEM (29th) had top 2 records.
Ham: “It might take two or three guys” to replace what Davis does on both sides of the floor.
Ham said they’ve yet to finalize the starting lineup and rotation tonight.
Ham is hopeful that they’ll get Davis back for Sunday’s home game (vs. Denver). – 6:35 PM
Really honest, insightful interview this morning w/ MPJ.
He detailed what happened with his back vs. POR, why he was OK sitting out vs. LA, why he commiserates with Ben Simmons, & why he still expects to play the “vast majority” of games this year.
denverpost.com/2022/10/28/mic… – 3:47 PM
Michael Porter Jr on encouraging and talking with Jamal Murray as Murray continues to find his way back pic.twitter.com/A0SWWRGs5z – 2:31 PM
Michael Porter Jr said him and Jarred Vanderbilt hung out yesterday and Vanderbilt had a lot of good things to say about Utah and how fun it is with the Jazz right now pic.twitter.com/f98cqPgwir – 2:30 PM
Some really thoughtful information from Michael Porter Jr on Ben Simmons and what Simmons has been going through with his back injury. MPJ said he knows what he’s going through, being able to play, but not yet back to his old self. The “explosiveness” takes some time to come back pic.twitter.com/VcW4USWrWC – 2:19 PM
Michael Porter Jr on his quick ramp up playing to start the season: “I think I’ll definitely be able to play the vast, vast majority of games” pic.twitter.com/3lPwkhF8QH – 2:09 PM
Michael Porter Jr on the last couple days and what happened with his back: “it was just a little tweak in the muscle it wasn’t anything related to like a prior injury.” pic.twitter.com/ehFw4uCROF – 2:03 PM
Michael Porter Jr. expects to play tonight against the Jazz, he told us at shootaround. – 1:55 PM
MPJ said he intends to play tonight. Called his back issue a “tweak” vs. Portland and said it wasn’t related to his prior injuries.
Reiterated he intends to play the “vast majority” of games this year. – 1:54 PM
Game preview for tonight 📰 – 12:12 PM
The list of players averaging 20+ points, 7+ assists and 1.5+ steals through Oct. 27:
Luka Doncic
Donovan Mitchell
Nikola Jokic
CJ McCollum
P.S. The Pelicans point guard has the highest +/- of the group. – 11:50 AM
It’s not going to end like this but right now it’s fun to think everybody won the Donovan Mitchell trade:
Jazz are 4-1 and Lauri Markkanen has been great.
Cavs are 3-1 and Donovan Mitchell has been great.
Knicks are 3-1 and Jalen Brunson has been great. – 8:59 AM
