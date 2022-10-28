ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jazz vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
The Utah Jazz play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Utah Jazz are spending $36,084,471 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $54,297,923 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: ATTSN-RM

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@tribjazz

Hardy said the Jazz are very much looking to try and create turnovers by pressuring the ball and getting into passing lanes. “We’re not quite big enough to just sit back and protect the rim. We need to create a little chaos.” – 7:34 PM

@NBABlackburn

Asked Michael Malone about the most important aspect of Denver’s opener against Utah that he would like to see changed.

Malone emphasized the 60 combined points the Nuggets allowed on turnovers and offensive rebounds.

11 OREBs for 26 2nd chance points in the opener. – 7:27 PM

@HarrisonWind

Michael Porter Jr. is on track to play tonight vs. Utah. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable, but it sounds like he could sit. – 7:25 PM

@tribjazz

Malone says Michael Porter and KCP are officially questionable, but watching them, he gets the sense that Porter is more probable and KCP is more doubtful. – 7:22 PM

@msinger

Michael Malone: MPJ and KCP are both officially questionable. Said Porter is more probable and KCP is more doubtful. – 7:22 PM

@VBenedetto

Davon Reed is not with the team tonight. Michael Porter Jr. is leaning toward probable. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope looking more doubtful, Michael Malone says. – 7:22 PM

@utahjazz

😈 back for more 😈

𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/XE6BwKA9Am7:20 PM

@tribjazz

Malone on the Jazz: The belief was Utah is tanking cuz they traded Mitchell, Gobert and Bogdanovic. Tell Mike Conley that. Tell Jordan Clarkson that. Tell Lauri Markkanen that. – 7:19 PM

@tribjazz

Michael Malone on the Jazz: They’re leading the league in forced turnovers has given them a lot of transition opportunities and easy baskets. The rebounding is elite right now — they’re dominating the glass. – 7:18 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Collin Sexton is available tonight for the Utah Jazz….Simone Fontecchio is out tonight against Denver….Rudy Gay is out tonight….Walker Kessler is out tonight – 7:04 PM

@MarcJSpears

Jazz say Collin Sexton (left oblique contusion) available tonight. – 7:03 PM

@NBASarah

Collin Sexton is available to play tonight. Walker Kessler is out (illness) along with Simone Fontecchio and Rudy Gay who are both in the health and safety protocol – 7:03 PM

@nuggets

Subtle drip 💧

#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/HmzhtBnwps7:02 PM

@tribjazz

Walker Kessler is OUT tonight due to non-COVID illness. Collin Sexton is AVAILABLE. – 7:02 PM

@andyblarsen

Jazz injury report vs. Denver:

AVAILABLE – Collin Sexton (left oblique contusion)

OUT – Walker Kessler (illness)

OUT – Rudy Gay (health & safety protocols)

OUT – Simone Fontecchio (health & safety protocols)

OUT- Johnny Juzang (G League – Two Way) – 7:02 PM

@msinger

Jumping on @AltitudeSR in a few to talk #Nuggets … pic.twitter.com/ImzQ4fHv8G6:40 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

I don’t believe this position is supported by recent results. GSW won it, the other Final 4 teams were BOS (12th), MIA (8th), DAL (25th). BRK lost 1st round, LAC/LAL didn’t make playoffs, MIL lost 2nd round, UTA lost 1st round. PHX (13th) and MEM (29th) had top 2 records. pic.twitter.com/HjfwPnnFwk6:39 PM

@LakersReporter

Ham: “It might take two or three guys” to replace what Davis does on both sides of the floor.

Ham said they’ve yet to finalize the starting lineup and rotation tonight.

Ham is hopeful that they’ll get Davis back for Sunday’s home game (vs. Denver). – 6:35 PM

@utahjazz

Biggest national high school basketball event in Utah history is November 22-23 and $5 of each ticket goes directly to @5ForTheFight_! The top 2 teams in America face off @AZCompass_Prep vs @MVABasketball.

All games at Pleasant Grove HS! bit.ly/3DCPGIt #5ForTheFight – 5:39 PM

@msinger

Brand new #Nuggets Ink pod:

• My read on MPJ’s injury

• What’s really plaguing the defense?

• My Christian Braun comp

• Joker’s triple-double assault

• What ongoing bet with a player could cost one of us dearly?

Via @TvEvoca @denverpost

dpo.st/3TKoPQn5:38 PM

@nuggets

On this day in 2015, Nikola Jokić scored his first bucket 🪣

The rest is history 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/e4PR8d5DPE4:39 PM

@msinger

Really honest, insightful interview this morning w/ MPJ.

He detailed what happened with his back vs. POR, why he was OK sitting out vs. LA, why he commiserates with Ben Simmons, & why he still expects to play the “vast majority” of games this year.

denverpost.com/2022/10/28/mic…3:47 PM

@katywinge

Someone asked me about Grateful Dead night tonight and I can’t find the tweet so I hope you see this…@AltitudeAuth has Nuggets x Grateful Dead shirts in store (they opened at noon today!) so if you want one I’d get to the arena early to purchase! – 2:43 PM

@katywinge

Michael Porter Jr on encouraging and talking with Jamal Murray as Murray continues to find his way back pic.twitter.com/A0SWWRGs5z2:31 PM

@katywinge

Michael Porter Jr said him and Jarred Vanderbilt hung out yesterday and Vanderbilt had a lot of good things to say about Utah and how fun it is with the Jazz right now pic.twitter.com/f98cqPgwir2:30 PM

@nuggets

Get those scores in ⬇️

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/f2OQtAkEfq2:26 PM

@AustinKent

🚨 HISTORY TRACKER 🚨

If Jarred Vanderbilt fouls out tonight, he’ll join a select list of 10 players who’ve ever averaged 5.3 or more fouls per game through the first 6 games of a season.

1950s: 7 times

1960s: —

1970s: 3 times

1980s: —

1990s: —

2000s: —

2010s: —

2020s: — pic.twitter.com/6ExUwzRKcU2:22 PM

@katywinge

Some really thoughtful information from Michael Porter Jr on Ben Simmons and what Simmons has been going through with his back injury. MPJ said he knows what he’s going through, being able to play, but not yet back to his old self. The “explosiveness” takes some time to come back pic.twitter.com/VcW4USWrWC2:19 PM

@katywinge

Michael Porter Jr on his quick ramp up playing to start the season: “I think I’ll definitely be able to play the vast, vast majority of games” pic.twitter.com/3lPwkhF8QH2:09 PM

@katywinge

Michael Porter Jr on the last couple days and what happened with his back: “it was just a little tweak in the muscle it wasn’t anything related to like a prior injury.” pic.twitter.com/ehFw4uCROF2:03 PM

@VBenedetto

Michael Porter Jr. expects to play tonight against the Jazz, he told us at shootaround. – 1:55 PM

@msinger

MPJ said he intends to play tonight. Called his back issue a “tweak” vs. Portland and said it wasn’t related to his prior injuries.

Reiterated he intends to play the “vast majority” of games this year. – 1:54 PM

@ZachLowe_NBA

And ICYMI — talked more in-depth on Lakers/Nets/Sixers bad starts (and potential implications) earlier this week on the Lowe Post w/ @Chris Herring. Plus how the Blazers are Jazz are exceeding expectations early:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gFwFfs

Apple: apple.co/3W1Xf2f1:53 PM

@Joshua_Newman

Hopping on @ESPN700 at 11 to discuss what we watched last night between Utah and Washington State. – 1:53 PM

@msinger

Sounds like MPJ will be available tonight. We’ll be talking to him shortly. pic.twitter.com/0cyPSPcPTP1:40 PM

@katywinge

We’re talking to Michael Porter Jr after shootaround, so I’m guessing he’ll be good to go tonight against Utah. pic.twitter.com/RLfFYULHa91:38 PM

@nuggets

Game preview for tonight 📰 – 12:12 PM

@Joshua_Newman

A few folks in the DMs made the same point to me last night.

A lot of Utah’s future was on display last night.

Vaki, Pepa, Isbell (after the Hubert ejection), Barnes, Ja’Quinden Jackson, Kump.

Easy to forget how young/inexperienced the depth is all over the field. – 12:08 PM

@utahjazz

📍mile high

⏰ 7 PM MT

📺 @attsportsnetrm

📻 @KSLSportsZone

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/npgQIoJJWf12:04 PM

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2015, Nikola Jokic scored two points in his NBA debut with the @Denver Nuggets.

The 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokic is the lowest-drafted player in NBA history to win the MVP Award.

He’s one of 13 players in NBA history to win back-to-back MVP Awards. pic.twitter.com/HOE9UuzSlI12:01 PM

@OlehKosel

The list of players averaging 20+ points, 7+ assists and 1.5+ steals through Oct. 27:

Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell

Nikola Jokic

CJ McCollum

P.S. The Pelicans point guard has the highest +/- of the group. – 11:50 AM

@statmuse

Nuggets PPG/RPG/APG leaders in the last 6 seasons:

2018 — Jokic/Jokic/Jokic

2019 — Jokic/Jokic/Jokic

2020 — Jokic/Jokic/Jokic

2021 — Jokic/Jokic/Jokic

2022 — Jokic/Jokic/Jokic

2023 — Jokic/Jokic/Jokic pic.twitter.com/Y4XxaQNADt11:42 AM

@Joshua_Newman

NEW: There was a lot going on last night as Utah escaped the Palouse with a 21-17 win over Washington State. Let’s get into it.

On Cam Rising, Bryson Barnes, the defense, personnel losses mounting, and a bunch more this morning. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut…11:37 AM

@nuggets

Gameday info ℹ️

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hzV42GhmXm11:06 AM

@nuggets

Good Morning, Nuggets Nation

It’s GAMEDAY AT BALL 🤫 pic.twitter.com/3s9VvCd7C610:36 AM

@msinger

Brand new #Nuggets Ink podcast: Impressions of Jamal, MPJ’s health, what makes Bruce Brown special … and the ongoing bet with a player that could cost one of us our careers. Enjoy. Presented by @TvEvoca @denverpost

denverpost.com/2022/10/28/mic…10:32 AM

@DLocke09

Thanks to @DavidDJJames and @PKKinahan always a pleasure. Now putting the final touches on #askloj edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ. If you want to submit a question please do with #askloj10:30 AM

@Eurohoopsnet

Italy’s leader will miss the game against Denver #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…9:09 AM

@SBondyNYDN

It’s not going to end like this but right now it’s fun to think everybody won the Donovan Mitchell trade:

Jazz are 4-1 and Lauri Markkanen has been great.

Cavs are 3-1 and Donovan Mitchell has been great.

Knicks are 3-1 and Jalen Brunson has been great. – 8:59 AM

@Sportando

Jazz’s Simone Fontecchio enters NBA health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/jazzs-simon…8:28 AM

