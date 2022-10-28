Read full article on original website
Related
Indian officials ban guns, airguns and catapults to safeguard Amur falcons
Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur states take measures to ensure birds stopping over en route to South Africa can recuperate
forkast.news
Web 3’s Korean future
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. We love to talk about the future when it comes to Web3, but not everyone agrees with what that could look like. However, NFTs and gaming are one of the big topics right now.
forkast.news
Terra CEO Do Kwon faces lawsuit in Singapore, next hearing on Wednesday
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Singapore on a lawsuit filed against Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. chief Kwon Do-hyung on behalf of 359 multinational investors who lost about US$57 million in the collapse of Terra-LUNA. Fast facts. The lawsuit, filed in Singapore’s high court on Sept. 23, claims that...
Comments / 0