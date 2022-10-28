Week 9 High School Football Scores

Week 9 of the High School Football season is here. We’ve got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the “refresh” button nearby.

Several games were moved to Thursday this week due to a Friday’s weather forecast.

* Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Delcambre 7, Ascension Episcopal 45

Comeaux 24, Barbe 47

Pine Prairie 20, Mamou 30

Northwest 6 , Ville Platte 0

Morgan City 0, Lutcher 72

Acadiana 21 , Carencro 20

Notre Dame 45 , Grand Lake 7

St. Martinville 42 , Abbeville 19

Sacred Heart VP 6, Opelousas Catholic 40

St. Edmund 32 , Westminster 14

Erath 39 , Crowley 28

Iota 55 , Port Barre 6

Oberlin 43 , Gueydan 7

Montgomery 7, Westminster (Lafayette) 37

Loreauville 20 , Catholic New Iberia 17

Leesville 33, Eunice 38

FRIDAY

Livonia 13 at Cecilia 42

Northside 14 at Teurlings 45

LCA 34 at North Vermilion 0

Lafayette 19 at Southside 38

Westgate 34 at STM 42

Central Catholic 7 at Vermilion Catholic 44

Opelousas 45 at Breaux Bridge 0

Deridder 35 at Rayne 42

Kaplan 29 at Church Point 36

Hanson Memorial 63 at Beau Chene 22

Covenant Christian 0 at Jeanerette 22

Catholic Pointe Coupee 44 at North Central 0

Dequincy 35 at Lake Arthur 33

Donaldsonville 20 at Patterson 49

Merryville 12 at Basile 41

Jennings 27 at LCCP 23

Berwick 40 at St. James 61

Highland Baptist 6 at Centerville 14

New Iberia 14 at Sulphur 17

West St. Mary at Franklin ( canceled )