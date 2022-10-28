Week 9 High School Football Scores
Week 9 of the High School Football season is here. We’ve got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
Several games were moved to Thursday this week due to a Friday’s weather forecast.
* Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Delcambre 7, Ascension Episcopal 45
Comeaux 24, Barbe 47
Pine Prairie 20, Mamou 30
Northwest 6 , Ville Platte 0
Morgan City 0, Lutcher 72
Acadiana 21 , Carencro 20
Notre Dame 45 , Grand Lake 7
St. Martinville 42 , Abbeville 19
Sacred Heart VP 6, Opelousas Catholic 40
St. Edmund 32 , Westminster 14
Erath 39 , Crowley 28
Iota 55 , Port Barre 6
Oberlin 43 , Gueydan 7
Montgomery 7, Westminster (Lafayette) 37
Loreauville 20 , Catholic New Iberia 17
Leesville 33, Eunice 38
FRIDAY
Livonia 13 at Cecilia 42
Northside 14 at Teurlings 45
LCA 34 at North Vermilion 0
Lafayette 19 at Southside 38
Westgate 34 at STM 42
Central Catholic 7 at Vermilion Catholic 44
Opelousas 45 at Breaux Bridge 0
Deridder 35 at Rayne 42
Kaplan 29 at Church Point 36
Hanson Memorial 63 at Beau Chene 22
Covenant Christian 0 at Jeanerette 22
Catholic Pointe Coupee 44 at North Central 0
Dequincy 35 at Lake Arthur 33
Donaldsonville 20 at Patterson 49
Merryville 12 at Basile 41
Jennings 27 at LCCP 23
Berwick 40 at St. James 61
Highland Baptist 6 at Centerville 14
New Iberia 14 at Sulphur 17
