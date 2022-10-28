ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

First Coast News

One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Three from Out of County Arrested by Flagler Sheriff’s Office

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office over the past week has arrested three individuals from out of county, one of them being stopped by Sheriff Rick Staly personally. That incident came on Monday, when Staly was traveling en route to the local courthouse in Bunnell. He noticed a white Dodge Charger driving erratically according to his account of the incident, nearly causing a head-on collision with a car that had to swerve off the road.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field

Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wajr.com

Traffic stop leads to Marijuana arrest in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A woman from Jacksonville, Florida faces drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding. Troopers from the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed Myranda Raymond, 30, for traveling over the posted 55-mile-per-hour speed limit. Reports indicate troopers smelled marijuana as soon as...
MARION COUNTY, WV
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

