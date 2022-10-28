Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Trial for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister. Chad Absher was the subject of a citywide manhunt after police say he killed Ashlee Rucker, and shot her...
First Coast News
One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
click orlando
2 Michigan men, 1 teen arrested after high-speed chase reaching 160+ mph, troopers say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people from Michigan were arrested Friday afternoon following a multi-county car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies that reached more than 160 mph, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. At about 6:23 a.m., troopers in Jacksonville were alerted to two stolen...
askflagler.com
Three from Out of County Arrested by Flagler Sheriff’s Office
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office over the past week has arrested three individuals from out of county, one of them being stopped by Sheriff Rick Staly personally. That incident came on Monday, when Staly was traveling en route to the local courthouse in Bunnell. He noticed a white Dodge Charger driving erratically according to his account of the incident, nearly causing a head-on collision with a car that had to swerve off the road.
Action News Jax
JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Jacksonville nursing home resident feels ignored by politicians
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in January the government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to offset inflation. While that was welcome news to many seniors, one specific senior that relies on social security still has an issue with the amount of money that she receives. "I just want...
Anti-Semitic signs show up around Jacksonville: Local leaders condemning these actions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is learning more about antisemitic messages spotted around Jacksonville this weekend. The tweets and videos below show one of the hateful messages that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The projection says, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
Man found shot to death on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead on Jacksonville's Westside on Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers arrived at 14200 Bicentennial Drive around 7:00 a.m. to find a man in his late 20's who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
WESH
Sheriff: Flagler County inmate accused of attempting to stab deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said an inmate accused of attempting to stab deputies is facing new charges. On Thursday, around 5 p.m., Isaac Brevil, 35, broke a wooden plunger and refused to give it back after using it to unclog the toilet, according to the sheriff's office.
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after being shot by roommate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the torso by his roommate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s with a gun shot wound to the mid-section.
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond to problematic tweets, texts by JSO gang task force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says racist tweets and text messages that were allegedly shared between members of the JSO gang task force are being investigated. But what about the people who are campaigning to become the next sheriff?. Each candidate says they are hurt and disappointed...
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
wajr.com
Traffic stop leads to Marijuana arrest in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A woman from Jacksonville, Florida faces drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding. Troopers from the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed Myranda Raymond, 30, for traveling over the posted 55-mile-per-hour speed limit. Reports indicate troopers smelled marijuana as soon as...
Antisemitic messages found outside UGA football game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tweets and videos show antisemitic messages that were spotted in Jacksonville outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Saturday. In tweets and videos obtained by Channel 2 sister station Action News Jax, hateful messages are shown projected...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
