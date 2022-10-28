ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

menifee247.com

All three Menifee teams on the road in playoff openers

CIF Southern Section officials were not kind to Menifee's three football playoff qualifiers when first-round pairings were announced on Sunday. All three will open on the road, despite impressive overall records. A league championship was not enough to earn a home playoff opener for the Paloma Valley Wildcats, who will...
MENIFEE, CA
menifee247.com

Paloma holds on for 24-21 win, finishes league unbeaten

Wildcats quarterback Brady Nelson sprints outside and looks for a receiver Friday night. (Staff photo) They didn’t make it easy on themselves, but the Paloma Valley Wildcats finished off an impressive regular season with a victory Friday night as they prepare to enter the CIF playoffs as a league champion.
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Kaiser's 20-year streak of reaching CIF football playoffs comes to an end

Due to an unusual set of circumstances, Kaiser High School’s long tradition of advancing to the CIF playoffs every year has been halted. Despite having a 6-4 record, the Cats were left out of the post-season tournament when the pairings were announced on Oct. 30. The Cats had previously...
FONTANA, CA
chathamstartribune.com

Dan River wins the Adams-Martin trophy

Congratulations to the Dan River Wildcats! Dan River won the Adams-Martin trophy tonight, after defeating the Chatham Cavaliers for the honor having the most wins this season among Pittsylvania County's four high school football teams. The two rivals kept fans on the edge of their seats until deep in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats pulled ahead with a touchdown and two extra points, putting the final score at 21-14.
RINGGOLD, VA
menifee247.com

Liberty, Paloma Valley qualify for CIF water polo playoffs

Liberty High School and Paloma Valley both made the CIF boys water polo playoffs, which begin next week. Liberty (6-2, 9-6) will open the Division 6 playoffs at home against Summit on Wednesday. Paloma Valley (5-3, 12-13) will play at Fontana on Tuesday. Both games start at 5 p.m.
MENIFEE, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28

It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

PREP FOOTBALL: Jurupa Hills wins Sunkist League title after forfeit victory over Summit

In a highly unusual situation, the Jurupa Hills football team won the undisputed Sunkist League championship thanks to a forfeit. The Spartans were declared the victors against Summit by a 2-0 score in the final regular season game on Oct. 28. The Spartans raised their record to 7-3 (3-0 in the league), while Summit dropped to 5-5 (1-2 in the league).
FONTANA, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
newsantaana.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Girl with gun arrested at WHS

A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested Monday afternoon when it was discovered she had brought a loaded handgun onto the Westminster High School campus. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, police were dispatched to WHS around 12:16 p.m. The girl showed the gun to another student inside a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

Michaels: Permanently Closed

The Michaels in Aliso Viejo has just closed down after being a staple in the town for many years. The store fulfilled the needs of many artistic students, and its closure marks a sad moment in the history of Aliso Viejo. The question that is asked now is, “What will come next?”
ALISO VIEJO, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday

A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

