Week 8 Fantasy Football Preview: D.J. Moore debate, McCaffrey taking over in SF & QB fantasy value rising

 3 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab, who are chock full of movie quotes and references in this very fun fantasy football preview of the NFL’s Week 8 slate of games.

The podcast kicks off with all three guys giving their takeaways from the trade that sent WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that, the guys discuss everything and anything, including whether or not D.J. Moore’s fantasy value is rising, where Josh Allen would go if leagues redrafted today, how to unsubscribe from Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and why Christian McCaffrey changes everything for the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Scott and Frank used to host the betting pod, they use the opportunity to give out some of their favorite (and least favorite) lines to put money on this week.

02:40 NEWS / WR Kadarius Toney traded from NYG to KC

09:55 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

14:20 Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

19:20 LONDON: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

23:20 Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

28:14 New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

32:50 Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

38:00 Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

43:40 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

48:55 New England Patriots at New York Jets

52:39 Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

56:15 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

59:05 Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

65:05 SNF: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

72:50 MNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

WDBO

Fantasy Football Week 8 Wrap: Christian McCaffrey joins history with TD trifecta

Christian McCaffrey became just the fourth player since the merger to rush, catch and throw a touchdown in the same game during an epic fantasy and real-life performance Sunday (CMC pulled off the trifecta in Stanford as well). Playing for the first time after practicing with the 49ers, McCaffrey became just the second fantasy back to score 40+ PPR points in a game this season (Alvin Kamara also accomplished the feat Sunday). It certainly helped that Deebo Samuel was out, but it was incredibly encouraging to see McCaffrey get a team-high nine targets from a quarterback who ranked toward the bottom of the league in RB target rate this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDBO

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 9

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 9. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (43 percent rostered) This fantasy season, like so many others, has featured...
WDBO

McCaffrey throws, catches, rushes for TDs, Niners rout Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Christian McCaffrey caught the backward screen pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, took a few steps and lofted a beautiful throw over Los Angeles' baffled defense into the arms of Brandon Aiyuk. And McCaffrey was just getting started in showing the Rams what they missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Rams' post-Super Bowl blues continue as they get blown out at home by 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl. The banner will fly at SoFi Stadium as long as the building stands. Those memories last a lifetime. Rams fans might need to tell themselves that a few times over the rest of the season. The sequel to their Super Bowl season has been a flop and it might not get much better.
WDBO

Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West

SEATTLE — (AP) — Tyler Lockett had a steady stream of visitors on the Seahawks bench — coach Pete Carroll, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs — all reminding the standout wide receiver he'd get another chance after two uncharacteristic mistakes. The opportunity emerged, and Lockett seized it,...
SEATTLE, WA
WDBO

Cowboys' Prescott, Parsons rumble to 49-29 win over Bears

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Dak Prescott kept his legs churning to turn a quarterback sneak into a 25-yard gain. Maybe young standout Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was taking a cue from his leader. Parsons got up and rumbled to the end zone on a fumble return for...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

NFL trade deadline 2022 tracker: When is it? Who's on the move?

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and already we've seen a flurry of deals. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports. Chiefs add Kadarius Toney to arsenal (Oct. 27) The Kansas City Chiefs acquired WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in...
WDBO

Bills continue to be a runaway train, roll over Packers in another easy win

The Buffalo Bills punted on their first possession of Sunday night's game. It was odd. They'd punted just 11 times in their first six games. We're to the point in which it's surprising to see the Bills fail on any drive. Their five possessions after that punt? Three touchdowns, then two field goals. The Bills did whatever they wanted in a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. They let running back Devin Singletary run wild for a while. Then Josh Allen started tossing it around to Stefon Diggs for some fun. The Bills defense had Aaron Rodgers sitting at 74 yards on 15 attempts a few minutes into the fourth quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s not the one who started the verbal exchange he and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after pre-game warmups. Whatever the case might be, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills sure got...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

Rodgers preaches patience after Packers' skid grow to 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the Packers quarterback chose his words more carefully in expressing them. A week after suggesting some players need to be benched and citing too many mental errors following a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

