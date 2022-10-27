This very handsome fella is looking for a new home after his previous owners never came looking for him! Maverick is possibly around 4-6 years old and is not fixed yet. He could be a Pit mix type dog that weighs about 55 lbs. Maverick maybe a little shy at first but usually warms up quickly. He is very friendly, likes attention and seems to be good with most other dogs. He is currently up to date on vaccines and tested negative for heartworm. If interested in checking out Maverick, you can Facebook message or call (419) 523-8617 to setup an appointment. Adoption hours are Thursdays from Noon – 1 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 10 am. Adoption fee is only $70 which includes dog license. Let’s help Maverick find a new forever home soon!

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO