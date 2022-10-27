Read full article on original website
Lima News
Howl’oween 5K fun for two legs or four
LIMA — Whether the runner had two legs or four, Sunday’s event at Faurot Park was a howlin’ good time. The Lima Kiwanis Club held its fourth annual Howl’oween Trick or Trot 5K run/walk at Faurot Park and Woodlawn Cemetery to support the youth activities that their club provides to area students. Runners from Lima and the surrounding areas congregated at the park just off Woodlawn Avenue. The run started in the park and extended through Woodlawn Cemetery finishing again in Faurot Park.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Lima News
ENRICH Series to return to Van Wert in 2023
VAN WERT — A popular concert series will return to the area in spring 2023. The ENRICH Series will return to Van Wert for its 70th year of entertainment starting with a show featuring The Step Crew, a dance group, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Other acts...
Lima News
Blood drive at St. Rita’s
LIMA — The Community Blood Center will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the physician and café conference rooms at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, 730 W. Market St., Lima. Register online at www.donortime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.
Lima News
Ohio State Lima releases summer term dean’s list
LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima announced its summer term 2022 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work. Students from Allen County include: Thomas Bader, Jenny Hibbard, Felicia Hibbard, and Fatima Mohammed. Tymon Moore is from Auglaize County. Students may...
wktn.com
Trick or Treat in Five Communities; Kenton Parade Today
Motorists are advised to drive with extreme care when driving in communities holding Trick or treat today. In addition, the Optimist Club of Kenton-Central Hardin County’s annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade in downtown Kenton this afternoon at 2:30. Prior to the parade, the costume judging will begin at...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
Stinebaugh to testify on Friday
WAPAKONETA — Thomas Stinebaugh, the embattled mayor of Wapakoneta charged with felony counts of theft in office and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, will take the witness stand when testimony in his trial opens Friday morning. The mayor, who was suspended from performing city duties following his...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26
Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
Lima News
Lima City Schools’ Collins awarded for outstanding math skills
LIMA — Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. Each year, the council recognizes outstanding teachers, professors, emerging leaders and friends of mathematics. Gojak is an Ohio and national leader in mathematics education.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Dad, son’s special projects
DELPHOS – After Ron Shellenbarger’s wife Dixie passed away two years ago, the 82-year-old Delphos man said he needed something to occupy him. The answer saw him joining his son Randy as they each began restoring a vehicle. For Randy, it was a 1970 Ford Torino GT –...
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
wnewsj.com
No. 3 Versailles topples East Clinton in 3
FAIRFIELD — No. 3 Versailles handed East Clinton a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 loss in a Division III Southwest 1 District championship match Saturday at Fairfield High School. East Clinton finishes its historic season with a 21-3 record. “It was not our best match, but I can’t help but be...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
Lima News
Heisman trophy to be displayed at local car dealership
LIMA —Throughout the month of November, several events will be taking place at Reineke Nissan in Lima. As of Oct. 28, anyone can enter to win tickets to the Ohio State-Michigan football game with a valid test drive and a canned food donation to the West Ohio Foodbank. And...
A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
dayton.com
White Castle: 5 things to know as Ohio plant completes expansion
Company celebrates $27M Vandalia construction project that began in July 2021 and was completed this summer. White Castle celebrated the recently completed expansion of the chain’s food manufacturing facility in Vandalia on Thursday morning, with state and local officials recognizing the restaurant‘s $27 million investment. Here’s five things...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Dog Shelter….Meet Maverick
This very handsome fella is looking for a new home after his previous owners never came looking for him! Maverick is possibly around 4-6 years old and is not fixed yet. He could be a Pit mix type dog that weighs about 55 lbs. Maverick maybe a little shy at first but usually warms up quickly. He is very friendly, likes attention and seems to be good with most other dogs. He is currently up to date on vaccines and tested negative for heartworm. If interested in checking out Maverick, you can Facebook message or call (419) 523-8617 to setup an appointment. Adoption hours are Thursdays from Noon – 1 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 10 am. Adoption fee is only $70 which includes dog license. Let’s help Maverick find a new forever home soon!
Lima News
101st birthday: LCDR James R. Sullivan
LIMA — LCDR James R. Sullivan is celebrating his 101st birthday. Sullivan was born Oct. 29, 1921, in Roslindale, Massachusetts to Patrick J. and Mary (Byrne) Sullivan. On April 20, 1947, he married Dorothy (Donovan) Sullivan, who died Oct. 27, 1977. Sullivan has five children, Paul (Cheryl) Sullivan, Joan...
