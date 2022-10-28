ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Anne Frank's friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank's best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said. The Anne Frank Foundation paid tribute to Pick-Goslar, who is mentioned in Anne's world-famous diary about her life in hiding from the Netherlands' Nazi occupiers, for helping to keep Anne's memory alive with stories about their youth.
How Biden changed his tune on inflation as prices soared and the midterms loomed

When Jack Hunt walked out of the Forsyth County, Ga., elections office after casting his ballot, he had one primary concern on his mind — the economy. "It's ridiculous. The grocery stores, you go and some items are twice what they were before Biden's administration took office," the retired 71-year-old pilot said. "We need to get the inflation under control."
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
2 Americans are among the dead in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

At least two U.S. citizens were among those killed in the deadly crowd surge in South Korea's capital on Saturday night, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has confirmed. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives last night, to include two young Americans celebrating alongside their Korean friends and others from around the world," U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg said in a statement.
Dispatcher's 'intuition' may have saved Paul Pelosi, San Francisco's police chief says

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "intentional" and the police dispatcher's "intuition" and "quick thinking" resulted in a faster police response, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. Paul Pelosi was "violently attacked" by an intruder who broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home early...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Atlanta, GA
