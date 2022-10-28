Read full article on original website
Anne Frank's friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank's best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said. The Anne Frank Foundation paid tribute to Pick-Goslar, who is mentioned in Anne's world-famous diary about her life in hiding from the Netherlands' Nazi occupiers, for helping to keep Anne's memory alive with stories about their youth.
The U.S. releases the oldest prisoner in Guantánamo Bay
Saifullah Paracha, a 75-year-old man from Pakistan who was held in the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, without charge for 18 years, has returned home, the Department of Defense announced on Saturday. In 2003, Paracha a former businessman and TV producer, was arrested by U.S. authorities on...
Brazilian voters go to polls to choose between Bolsonaro and Lula in run off
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilians began voting Sunday morning in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as a close contest between President...
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
Lula beats President Bolsonaro to win Brazil election
In just three years, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has gone from prisoner to president-elect. After being jailed on corruption charges, the left-wing da Silva engineered a stunning political resurrection on Sunday by winning Brazil's presidential runoff election — in a nail-biter — over right-wing incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
How Biden changed his tune on inflation as prices soared and the midterms loomed
When Jack Hunt walked out of the Forsyth County, Ga., elections office after casting his ballot, he had one primary concern on his mind — the economy. "It's ridiculous. The grocery stores, you go and some items are twice what they were before Biden's administration took office," the retired 71-year-old pilot said. "We need to get the inflation under control."
Affirmative action at risk as US supreme court hears key cases – live
Justices predicted to bring about end of affirmative action in university admissions policy – follow the latest news
Paul Pelosi's attacker reportedly had zip ties, an echo of the Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The...
Western leaders blast Russia's exit from grain deal that's helped ease global hunger
Odesa, Ukraine – The European Union called on Russia on Sunday to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a grain deal brokered by the United Nations that has helped ease the global food crisis. Western leaders are condemning Moscow's actions, which are triggering a new wave of fears...
2 Americans are among the dead in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
At least two U.S. citizens were among those killed in the deadly crowd surge in South Korea's capital on Saturday night, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has confirmed. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives last night, to include two young Americans celebrating alongside their Korean friends and others from around the world," U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg said in a statement.
Dispatcher's 'intuition' may have saved Paul Pelosi, San Francisco's police chief says
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "intentional" and the police dispatcher's "intuition" and "quick thinking" resulted in a faster police response, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. Paul Pelosi was "violently attacked" by an intruder who broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home early...
Race in college admissions is back in front of the Supreme Court. Here's what to know
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will begin hearing two cases – one involving Harvard University, and the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – challenging the constitutionality of race-conscious admissions policies. In the Harvard case, the court will consider whether the school discriminated against...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder at home
An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, Paul Pelosi, according to a statement from Drew Hammill, the speaker's spokesperson. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement read. "Mr. Pelosi...
Nancy Pelosi says she is traumatized by hammer attack on her husband Paul
House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack on her husband Paul. Pelosi added that she is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and medical experts, and leaning on her Christian faith in a difficult time.
Encore: Gen Z feels the pinch of inflation
Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserves.
